Facial recognition technology
Reference the article “Debate continues over facial recognition tech” in May 8 Gazette. On April 26 my wife and I were returning to Denver from Baltimore, MD. At the BWI security check in for the first time we encountered a facial recognition device.
I provided my 16-month-old Colorado driver’s license to the agent who scanned it and instructed me to face the two camera system that took a picture. After a few seconds the system rejected my check in. The agent directed me to a slightly different orientation and took a second picture that also resulted in a rejection. The system continued to reject my ID after five photos with the two camera system. The agent then asked for another form of ID, specifically a passport. I indicated I had a passport but not with me since I didn’t think I needed one to travel to Maryland. At this point I wanted to see what would happen next but the check in line was growing, so I gave him my DoD ID that was recognized and I was cleared to enter.
I made a comment that the TSA system in use was not ready for prime time. He responded by saying “you had better get used to it since it is the technology of the future”. Had he not made that statement I probably would have proceeded to the gate. But I sought out the TSA Supervisor on duty and discussed what had just happened and inquired as to what would have happened if I didn’t use my DoD ID. In our discussion he admitted that the system had some serious flaws and that just two days before he had submitted a relatively long list of complaints up the TSA chain. At least at the local level senior TSA personnel recognize several types of system faults. As an aside, my wife’s almost five year old Colorado driver’s license and a single photo passed.
Being something of a “techie” I have read a fair amount of the literature on the wonders of facial recognition and have found the hype often downplays the issues with current technology. It is apparent to me the Colorado legislature should be careful about authorizing the use of current facial technology in particular situations.
Gus Freyer
Monument
Trio looks more guilty daily
Monday, May 9, may be the two-year anniversary of Suzanne Morphew’s death. Or maybe tomorrow. Hmmm? Her daughters were camping on Mother’s Day? Her husband went to work? It all seems so pre-meditated as alibis. My two adult daughters go out of their way to be sure to be with me on Mother’s Day.
If my beautiful Mother had been missing for almost two years, I would not be walking hand-in-hand with a man (my father) with my twin sister on the other side who is popularly suspected of foal play in her disappearance smiling and looking like the Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland. This trio hired the wrong publicist to make them look good. They continue to look guiltier every day.
Where is the “smoking gun” like Krystal Kenney? The first judge recused himself due to conflict of interest with the girlfriend. Barry did not take long to have a new girlfriend when he alleged his wife was still alive and living in South America. Interesting. Let us hope the snow melts soon. Suzanne deserves closure.
Trish Beyer
Colorado Springs
Punish those who litter
Regarding Sue Gorden’s letter about littering (Your Viewpoint Sunday, May 8):
She laments that Colorado doesn’t have a littering law. We do. The minimum is $20 for the first offense. It can go up to $1,000. Some of the worst litter I have seen was a mattress and foundation dumped on a fairly busy street corner. I imagine it cost the city hundreds of dollars to remove it. Of course we all pay for that.
We seem to be fairly tolerant of this kind of crime and it is an example of the kind of disrespectful attitude of many people in today’s world. In another age people who broke those kinds of laws would be put in stocks and peppered with rotten vegetables. I propose having to wear a bag of rotten vegetables and walk up and down Tejon Street for a day with a sign saying something like “I am a person who makes Colorado ugly and dirty and I will not re-offend” Another Idea is a week on the roadside picking up litter with a sign on their back saying “This is my punishment for being a trashy person.”
June Heimsoth
Colorado Springs
Catering to the developers
Have you noticed less snow, drier weather, more crime, more traffic, less water, and more fires? I moved to Colorado Springs seven years ago, and in my short time this city has become all of that which I mentioned above. Just because people want to move here doesn’t mean that we have a “housing crisis” , it means that the city doesn’t care about preserving land and cares more about development. Developers move to any “hot market” and pressure city and council members to “ease the housing crisis”. Once their profits dwindle they move on to the next green pasture to repeat their process.
I’m originally from Houston, and I’ve seen this pattern before. Traffic congestion, more crime, lesser quality of life, and less natural land. You’re noticing this too. Smoke filled skies with Pikes Peak invisible, asthma, allergies, pollution, overcrowding trails, open spaces, and endless tax increases for a city that’s “doing so well”. Colorado Springs doesn’t even require emissions testing for gasoline vehicles. Why? Better to be proactive than reactive. There are cars driving all around that are louder than a military fighter jet, backfiring and polluting. I know you’ve heard them. I blame the mayor and city council. The quality of life hasn’t gotten better here, it’s just been urbanized to the over sprawling norm. Poor planning and a catering to developers who care not for anything but greed. We can change this if voices are louder than all of the rest.
Joel Schott
Colorado Springs