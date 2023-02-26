Extension project’s limited access

The Constitution Ave extension project in the ConnectCOS transportation plan is proposed as a limited-access roadway between I-25 and Union Blvd. that would not connect with any other roads along its route.

Please think about that for a minute. Such a roadway would pass through or near a dozen historic neighborhoods, but be essentially inaccessible to them. There might be a small number of residents near either end of the roadway who could/would use it, but its primary (sole?) purpose would be to transport people living outside the area (perhaps quite far outside, as the city’s boundary continues eastward) to and from I-25.

A common argument in favor of roadway projects is that, while they might have negative impacts on nearby residents, they also produce benefits to those residents, such as increased access or reduced commute times. I don’t believe this is the case with the proposed extension. Because of its limited-access nature, the extension would impose only the known negative impacts (noise, air pollution, decreased property values, etc) and bring no tangible benefits to the affected neighborhoods. In my opinion, this is totally unfair.

The study proposed in the ConnectCOS plan intends to evaluate only the technical and financial feasibility of the Constitution Ave extension, omitting consideration of other east-west corridors as well as the negative environmental impacts on the nearby neighborhoods. This item should be removed from plan due to its limited scope and misdirected priorities.

Mark Reynolds

Colorado Springs

Next to zero community support

The neighborhoods that this project will essentially destroy are the heart of the city. They are “buy and die” neighborhoods. We chose to live here because of that. We love to sit on the porch and hear the cheering from Garry Berry stadium. We love to go to Patty Jewett porchfest and the Greek Festival to connect with our friends and neighbors. We know our neighbors and watch out for each other. We enjoy the small businesses that we can walk to. We feel safe letting our children walk and drive in the neighborhood. We utilize the Rock Island Trail and other green space daily. We love our neighborhood schools. This project would change those things. Our neighborhoods no longer will be walkable, they will no longer be connected, they will no longer be walkable, they will no longer feel like home.

It is overwhelmingly clear that there is next to zero community support for the expansion of Constitution. Residents of the affected neighborhoods don’t want their communities, schools, and green space permanently altered for a nonviable solution. People from the east side of town aren’t lacking access to I-25. They won’t use a new central access point at Fontenero. If you live east of or near Powers and you need to go north on I-25 you access it by taking Powers to Interquest and those that are going to go south on I-25 have access from Powers to the MLK bypass. They won’t utilize a central access road to get into the interstate.

I encourage the City Council to do everything in your power to ensure that our vibrant neighborhoods are not sacrificed for an extremely expensive, and sure to be temporary, “solution” to a problem created by overzealous developers and the council members in their pockets.

Progress cannot be made by going backwards.

Morgan Chavez

Colorado Springs

Project 105 Expressway

This project will not change traffic in any significant way.

But, it will change the character of half a dozen old neighborhoods.

One example from the past is the U.S. 24 bridge at Circle and Fountain.

That bridge connection destroyed an entire neighborhood and generated a depressed location for all time. That area is no longer functional.

The above shows how a road decision resulted in an area slowly becoming worse over time and then dying. Now you would like to do that in the middle of the city. Please don’t do that to us. Save the money for something beautiful.

Carl Stanchak

Colorado Springs

Don’t destroy our neighborhoods

I am one person writing for many, urging the City Council to remove the Constitution extension from consideration once and for all.

A high-speed thoroughfare will sever many stable, historic neighborhoods, explode safety issues for D-11 students at Stratton and Horace Mann, and bring detrimental noise, pollution, light, and traffic along trail portions of Rock Island, Shooks Run, and Monument Valley Park, our city founder’s crown jewel gifted to us residents.

Finish Powers to the interstate in both directions or widen/improve Fillmore, which is primarily a commercial street that welcomes increased business. Why spend citizen money to build a new road when these could access or already connect to I-25?

Do not destroy the history, property values, and established livability of our community neighborhoods.

Vote for more greenspace, not a Constitution expressway!

Nancy Logan

Bonnyville resident

Looks really good on a map

East-West mobility via car/ truck has always been an issue in Colorado Springs as none was established as the city grew. Platte Avenue ends downtown, Uintah and Cache La Poudre wander. Constitution dead-ends.

Extending Constitution via railroad right of way looks appealing, but what would that accomplish by dumping more traffic into a downtown congested I-25.

It looks really good on a map, but why give up a rail right of way to the east. I remember a past conversation before the Rock Island tracks were pulled and a gentleman at that time objecting to pulling the tracks because of possible future needs. I was at Brookhardt’s Lumber today, and I saw lumber being off loaded from freight cars. What happens to that business — all supplies by tractor trailer? Leave it alone.

I fear the cycle will start as so often, where the “modern” road comes in, the neighborhood declines, and then in decades, urban renewal ideas come forward. Let’s use this money elsewhere.

Tim Stoecker

Colorado Springs

Poor planning caused problems

It seems rather obvious to me that there is no need for studies to fix our east/west travel issues in Colorado Springs. What we need is to correct the poorly designed ones in place.

None of the ones I will mention are easy to use as they could be. For example, Milton Proby Parkway is close to ideal, but why does it have to stop at Hancock expressway with a cheap four-way intersection? It should be a continuous road with either above or below ramps, and also four lanes between I-24 and Powers with right lane only for truckers. At Powers it should also have a cloverleaf, etc. design and no intersection.

Same for Fountain Boulevard (Martin Luther King Bypass), there a commuter should be able to drive with no intersections all the way through to Powers, and again with a cloverleaf type design to merge onto Powers with no intersections and/or lights. I would suggest it going under Academy Boulevard like Platte Avenue does and then over the other small streets it intersects on the way to Powers. Woodmen could also be better if it didn’t have the ridiculous crossover style intersections that halt traffic, but not as bad as the poorly designed Fillmore intersection where everyone has to come to a stop at one time or another.

Going forward, any bypass (like Powers itself was intended) should be built like I-225 in Denver where overpasses keep the traffic flowing on I-225 continuously and are not interrupted with basic traffic stopping intersections.

Shopping centers along the way would need to build and fund the necessary overpasses thereby keeping the road free for unobstructed, efficient travel. I realize this is expensive after the fact but poor planning and too much business input without looking to the future with a willing city council caused these problems. They can also fix them!

Curtis Kosley

Colorado Springs