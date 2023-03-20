Excellent hospital care

Let me say this about Memorial Hospital Central, they do a lot of hard work. I entered MHC on Tuesday, March 7, I have been to the ER several times and got good care, maybe not fast but good care.

This day they were expecting me, my doctor had callerd ahead, and I got in quoickly. The ER experience was tremendous and I had no idea of the expertice and many doctors who work there.

The next day when I got a room in the hospital, I went to the fifth floor North and the coverage I got was really great, all the doctors and other staff that came were very good, The nurses and staff that were assigned to me get an A+. Good work to all on 5th floor,

Larry A. Sportsman

Colorado Springs

Revisionist history

Looks like the revisionist history idiots want to change the name of Mount Evans. I would prefer that they fast-forward to current events. I think they should change the names of Mount Harvard, Mount Princeton and Mount Yale!

Why you ask? These temples of higher learning are fostering anti-American ideology and undermining our very Constitution.

Len Bentley

Colorado Springs

These natural jewels

Do you use and enjoy our fabulous parks, trails and open space? Want to protect and preserve, as well as expand, these incredible natural resources for future generations? Did you know that 16 of Colorado Springs parks received national recognition in 2022 due to their pristine conditions? Not only can residents relish these natural jewels in their own back yards, visitors are attracted to our beautiful city and our impressive system of open space. Through tourism dollars spent in our city, they certainly contribute to dedicated funding of open space. On April 4, voters will decide if the dedicated sales tax is extended until 2045, 20 years beyond the current sunset expiration of 2025.

Some mayoral candidates favor the extension as a “critical” source of funding while other candidates propose funding open space via the city’s general fund. The problems with reliance on general fund spending are:

1) funding for parks suffers immensely when steep budget cuts are made because of economic recession (such cuts were made around 2008 and have never fully recovered), and 2) investments in our precious open spaces must compete with other city spending, potentially reducing funding for these resources.

Contrast that with a dedicated sales tax that will not be subject to general fund pressures or possibly a revolving door of elected officials with differing opinions. With the dedicated sales tax of 10 cents for every $100 spent, 75% of funds net of administration and maintenance costs would be set aside to buy land, and the remaining 25% would be used for supervision and stewardship of all trails, open space and parks. The ballot language is quite straightforward and is much more understandable than the complex 2021 ballot measure.

In 2022, voters approved the extension of a 1-cent sales tax ($1 for every $100 spent) for large road projects, mostly for Colorado Springs. Let’s vote YES for TOPS and make another common sense and wise investment in some of our most valuable resources.

Linda C. Rinehart

Colorado Springs

Restore colleges to places of learningA few months ago the sports world was focused on college bowl games. A university has to be pretty bad not to play in postseason, to participate in overscheduled games like the Punch Bowl, the Goldfish Bowl and the Toilet Bowl.

Now sports fans have their attention on the NCAA Basketball Tournament, aka March Madness. That’s an apt name for it. It’s crazy for college students to play games far away while they and their universities don’t get much of the big money that those games bring in. It’s the TV networks that get rich.

Most people recognize major universities for their football and basketball teams, not for their education and research qualities. That’s shameful. Why can’t the National Football League and the National Basketball Association develop their own talent, the way Major League Baseball does? Colleges and universities shouldn’t be minor leagues for the pros.

It’s time to de-emphasize big time college football and basketball. Restore colleges to places of higher learning, not providing sports entertainment for the masses. There’s plenty of football and basketball to be enjoyed with the NFL and NBA. Universities don’t have to provide them.

David J. Baker

Colorado Springs

Devastated at termination

I have lived in School District 3 for 50 years. I have enjoyed using the pool at Widefield Park and Recreation for 30 of those years. Twenty years ago we got an activities director who has been outstanding in providing swim programs for us senior citizens for health and socialization. Last week, she was summarily let go by the director of the Parks and Recreation.

We are devastated to be losing Danielle Beatty and are not getting any answers as to why she should be removed after over 20 years of outstanding service to the community.

Nancy A. Sullivan

Colorado Springs