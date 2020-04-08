Excellent article on academy’s leader
Thank you for your excellent article on Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, superintendent of the Air Force Academy in the April 5 Gazette. He has been the face of the academy, and he is the embodiment of the kind of officer the academy produces.
In my 34 years of service at the academy going back to 1965, I worked with, for and under many superintendents who faced a variety of leadership challenges, many of which were “unprecedented” at the time. None was a finer officer and leader than Gen. Silveria.
You mentioned that he has his critics. If he did not have critics, we would have no need for a leader. In times of crisis, leaders must be creative, invent solutions as situations unfold, evaluate the risks associated with a proposed solution, and accept responsibility for the outcome of the decision. There is rarely an obvious choice.
“It is not the critic who counts… The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena.” (Teddy Roosevelt).
You did an excellent job of describing the arena that Gen. Silveria has been in and how he has wrestled with the lions. You have made me very proud of Gen. Silveria and the Air Force Academy.
Gary S. Howe
Colorado Springs
That is just what we need
I so appreciated Tom Zelibor’s article in the midst of this difficult time in America and the world. That is just what we need, encouragement and inspiration. I am SO tired of all the complainers and whiners and those seeking to discredit our leaders. Thank you, Tom, for inspiring me with this article and reminding all of us it is time to be innovative and move forward together as though our very lives depend upon it!
With hope and joy...
Lea Ann Brookens
Colorado Springs
Show appreciation for grocery staff
We are observing many, many wonderful actions by kind, thoughtful and caring people during this time of national tragedy. There are countless times where people are helping their friends, neighbors and strangers. However, today my daughter and I observed some personal transactions that are frankly disgusting. We were picking up our grocery items that we had purchased online from one of the main grocery stores. The grocery store has a wonderful app that allows customers to purchase everything needed and then for the customer to drive to the store and have the items delivered to your car.
There is no added cost for the service and the efficient, professional and pleasant employees bring the items purchased to the customer’s car. The employees are scrambling to deliver the order and are very fast and professional.
However, out of about 15 transactions, we have only seen one person tip any of these lifesaving workers. I think it’s absolutely revolting to have this happening anytime, much less now. Some of the orders we observed were for well more than $100.
Come on folks. Let’s everyone get their act together and express our thanks to these wonderful people. They are providing a great service and need to be compensated for their good work and are our life savers.
People are comfortable with tipping servers, hair care workers and other people with a tip in less threatening times. We all need to step up for the angels helping us today.
Dale Hiatt
Colorado Springs
Come together in prayer
This coming Friday, Good Friday to those of the Christian faith, has been designated as a day of worldwide fasting and prayer.
President Russell Nelson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the following: “Let us prayerfully plead for relief from this global pandemic. I invite all, including those not of our faith, to fast and pray on Good Friday, April 10, that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, the economy strengthened and life normalized.”
Regardless of your faith tradition, I would ask us all to come together as a community to ask for heaven’s help this Friday. If you choose to fast, we typically donate the money we would have used for food during that time to another charitable organization to care for the needy among us. You might wish to do the same. Thank you if you choose to participate!
I am thankful for the members of our community who have been caring for the sick, keeping the grocery stores stocked and open, watching out for neighbors, and working together to keep us all safe, healthy and informed. May we all be under heaven’s care.
Holly Tripp
Colorado Springs
Veterans still deserve respect
This past Friday, we were stopped at the Air Force Academy South Gate for a check of our credentials regarding entry into AFA. We were then “grilled” regarding the purpose of our visit and presented with a pathetic and threatening letter from a commander.
For those of use who have proudly served our country, I find it disconcerting to receive such a poorly constructed and threatening letter. Veterans deserve respect like others.
Yes, we are all dealing with difficult issues. We do all we can to support the cause, but I don’t appreciate being threatened.
Arthur Martini
Monument
Forgive medical students’ loans
I have a proposal for our Colorado senators:
All persons who have provided medical service during the COVID-19 pandemic should have their student loans/debts “forgiven.” This would be a positive way to thank these heroes who so willing are giving their service (and many, their lives) to our country.
I would like to request that our Colorado Sens. Michael Bennett and Cory Gardner introduce a bill in the Senate to honor our medical responders in this manner.
Stay strong!
Nancy Loveall
Colorado Springs