Everyone affected by the virus
Since the start of COVID-19 in the United States 238,000 Americans have died of the disease and its complications. This is equivalent to nearly 1,000 full Boeing-787 flights. As we head into winter, things appear to be getting much worse. Cases are surging across the U.S. as outdoor activities are moved inside and families get together to celebrate holidays.
As doctors who take care of children, we see the devastating effects of COVID-19 on families every day: deaths of loved ones, severe illness with lasting complications (even in children), the challenges and shortcomings of remote schooling, visitor restrictions in the hospital, job loss and financial stress, childcare gaps, as well as many more. Families are bearing the brunt and everyone is impacted.
Masks and social distancing reduce the spread of this virus. While these seem like simple steps, we need full participation from each community to ensure that these measures make a considerable difference.
Until we have a vaccine, these are our most useful tools to save lives and continue to navigate daily life.
Cassie Burley, M.D. and Sarah Guistolisi, M.D.
Denver
Not a land of racists, bigots
Myths. There are so many areas within the criminal justice system that are misunderstood, but hate crime probably tops the list. Every semester when my Introduction to Criminal Justice course comes to the module on hate crimes, I, knowing that a majority of 18 year-old college students have not already read the section, will give them an oral quiz. Before I get to the PowerPoint slides on hate crime statistics, I will ask them questions such as, “are they increasing or decreasing”? “What race is affected the most?” “What religion is affected the most?” The answers I get from most of the class are usually wrong. And I have realized that they are wrong because of anecdotal stories they have heard either through their community, social media or the established media.
Case in point, in his October 31 column in the Denver Gazette, David Olinger writes a heart-wrenching story about a Sikh man who owns a liquor store and was the victim of a horrible, and violent, hate crime. Now, as a social scientist, I understand that passions run high when someone you know is a victim. However, Olinger makes the assertion “hate crimes have spread across our country like a second virus. Is there no end in sight.” Of course we will never eradicate any category of crime, we can only hope to mitigate it. But the assertion is wrong in a few ways.
First, according to the Department of Justice statistics (which compiles statistics from over 16,000 law enforcement agencies shows hate crime decreasing 16% from 2017 to 2018 (8,437 per year to 7,120 per year). And of course year to year these numbers will vary, but also keep in mind that of the 7,120 hate crimes committed in 2018, 60% or roughly 4,300 were a crime against a person (as opposed to property damage such as graffiti). And consider that in 2018 there were more than 5.8 million crimes against persons. In other words, hate crimes account for a miniscule number of all crimes, violent and non-violent.
I do not throw out these statistics to minimize hate crime. Crimes committed because of a person’s race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion or gender are horrendous, despicable blights on our society. I only point them out because one, the criminal justice system, like your household budget, must devote resources by risk. Frequency and severity. That is the criteria in which issues get public funds (or at least should). Second, these statistics are important because as Americans, we must know that we are not a land of racists and bigots. Those individuals are rare and should pay the price for their actions.
Dean Reeves
Arvada