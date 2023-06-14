Every right has a responsibility

Every day there is a new “right” that the Progressives want to establish to help people, at the same time, help financially destroy America. The right to free college, food, housing, abortion, medical care, ….. All of these “free” rights cost quite a bit and are taken from other tax-paying citizens.

Guns — I would argue that my right to life doesn’t exist without my right to protect myself. No one can decide for me what that protection consists of. I will decide for myself, but I also have a responsibility to have the ability to safely use a weapon. I practice quite often to try and ensure my responsibility matches my right.

Housing — If Progressives want to establish a right to housing, as in the Section 8 program, there is a corresponding responsibility to maintain a clean and maintained environment at that house. Having provided Section 8 housing to participants over 25 years, I have firsthand knowledge that this responsibility does not exist. Instead, the government requires the landlord to maintain this property and to yearly repair damages caused by the tenants.

Abortion — If the government wants to establish a right to abortion, there needs to be a responsibility to not get pregnant in the first place. Using effective birth control and discipline is the corresponding responsibility but this is never discussed but should be.

Education — The Progressives want to establish a right to free university education, but never discuss the corresponding responsibility, which would be to “perform studies/maintain grade point”. We cannot get 50% of our high school graduates to read or perform math at functional level, so the above responsibility is not within reach.

Food — Although there is no right to food, however, society has always risen to provide food services to enable those at risk to receive donations. There is a corresponding right that requires everyone to prepare themselves to provide for themselves and their families. If you do not develop any skills or capabilities throughout life, you alone are responsible for your circumstances.

Medical care/insurance — There is no right to medical care, although our society provides free care for those who cannot afford it. The Progressives want to establish a right to medical care, but never discuss a corresponding responsibility, which would be to maintain your health as best as you can.

The only natural or God-given right is the right to life. This is the only right without an inherent responsibility. It is time for society to treat us all as adults.

Darcy Hansen

Monument

All of this is real

I just finished reading Stephen Moore’s op-ed article (“Kids being terrorized with misinformation”, June 6, The Gazette) and I find his view of my grandkids’ generation to the threat of climate change equally misinformed.

I can’t find fault with his concern for our geopolitical standing vis-a-vis China. It’s an existential threat. I am just as concerned with the size of the national debt as he is. But I find his stance that climate change isn’t settled science and that it isn’t an existential threat wrong-headed if not downright dangerous. The science is and has been clear: The climate is changing, and changing very fast.

The problem is the speed with which it changes — there is no time for plants or animals — or people! — to adapt.

Massive population migrations are happening thanks to greatly increased flooding and increases in sizes of deserts. Prime farmland in North America is migrating north to the benefit of Canada. Fisheries are doing the same. Western timber is being eaten alive by pine beetles that used to be killed by mountain winters. All of this is real now and will continue.

It happened in the space of one generation — mine. That my kids and their kids are upset, unhappy, and can’t see a way out of this mess is not to be surprised at. However, Moore’s assertion that our mental health crisis is caused by these worries is, frankly, baloney.

I find it amusing that an economist feels competent diagnosing the mental health of an entire population. Moore would do us all a service by figuring out how to maintain our economy in a world that is changing as fast as it is and will be. And we could sure use more Greta Thunbergs!

Timothy K. Roberts

Falcon

All about money, not health

I must be a bit of a devil’s advocate insofar as health insurance price controls. Price controls invariably lead to skyrocketing price increases when they’re removed; however, the health care conundrum is inadequately addressed by governments at all levels. The result is that health care has become all about money, not health. What medical providers bill via the Byzantine labyrinth procedure coding system resembles the methodology of ambulance chasing lawyers. That is, “Let’s sue (bill) for a million dollars with the expectation that we’ll settle for a couple of thousand.”

Also, don’t forget the enabling rather than genuinely helping system that our legislators on all levels have codified into a myriad laws resulting in hordes of people gaming the system at the expense of those of us that dutifully pay our insurance and co-pays—and the system abusers’, too.

Far too many people that should have health insurance (that’s what the ACA was going to solve, wasn’t it?) routinely use emergency services, e.g., ERs and ambulances as their primary care options as well as a place to get cleaned up and rested. The ERs are their community centers.

Bill Leake

Golden

Nuggets win Finals

Congratulations to the Denver Nuggets on winning the 2023 NBA Finals for their first NBA championship in franchise history. I’m so proud of this team and all they have accomplished.

And congratulations to the Miami Heat on a storybook season.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Fla.