Every child must have quality education
Regarding the review of educational services at the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind Sept. 12, I am deeply concerned about the quality of education and the lowered expectations for children with these sensory disabilities. I am appalled that the reviewer from the Colorado Department of Education found an earlier review with nearly the same recommendations 29 years ago and stated no progress was made in addressing those recommendations. Here we are 29 years later having the same conversation; spending more money on the same issues instead of solutions. What concrete changes can we expect as parents and taxpayers?
While some parents are bringing up the age-old question of teaching oralism vs. sign language, which hardly anyone can agree upon, the bigger problem is that no child should be subject to an inferior education with little to no expectations from teachers. Education is a cornerstone to employment, and every child must have access to a rigorous education to be independent and successful. Otherwise, we are growing future Social Security recipients, not because of their disability, but because they did not receive an education leading to basic skills.
Patricia Yeager
Colorado Springs
LGBTQ teens at greater risk
Your editorial board article on teen suicide on Sept. 25 was a good start on a huge, tragic problem.
One component of this that should warrant your further investigation is the fact that LGBTQ teen suicide is three times the national average for their age cohort.
This is due in large part to in-person and social media online bullying, lack of acceptance and support at home, school, church and few resources to help these young gays navigate what is already a difficult time in life; middle and high school.
Here in religiously and politically conservative Colorado Springs, this is particularly true. I have heard of children thrown out of their homes at age 15 or 16 when they come out to their conservative, religious parents. How sad.
What results is profound depression, sometimes homelessness and all too often suicide for many. We need compassionate, prevalent mental health and support services for these kids, where they can access help without stigma or judgment.
I am not suggesting that non-LGBTQ teen suicide is less tragic or deserves less attention and intervention, it’s just that the statistics show that these young gay kids are at a much greater risk.
Thank you for your editorial. I hope that action follows.
Kyle C. Akers
Colorado Springs
Minimizing climate change issue
Disappointed. That is how I feel when I read your words minimizing the prophetic work of Greta Thunberg. It is not surprising, given your short-term self-interest, but it is disappointing.
How many of my baby boomer peers were led to believe that Jello was real food, that Wonder Bread was building strong bodies? How many of us believed that the cowboy on horseback was cool when he smoked? How few of us were even exposed to the climate findings of the 1950s and ’60s that warned us we were on the road to a climate crisis created by our industrious efforts? Deceptive public messaging in the age of social media has only made the task of deciphering truth from falsehood more difficult.
You equate electricity to coal and oil. Electricity can be generated by more than fossil fuels. But in any case, you say millions of children are dying because they don’t have it. To quote the U.N. report on child mortality (2017) “Most children under 5 died from preventable or treatable causes like complications during birth, pneumonia, diarrhoea, neonatal sepsis and malaria.” The major risk to children is of death in the first month of life. High areas of infant mortality may correlate to poverty, where coal and oil is less available, but I can find no causative link to coal and oil in this data.
It would be more significant to point out the increase in mortality and morbidity due to the increased frequency and severity of extreme weather and flooding in those same regions. I have lived in those areas where people use wood or coal or dung to fuel their cook fires. The effects of smoke are real. But so are the creative, locally appropriate, solutions that are based on decreasing the use of nonrenewable fossil fuels.
You rightly point out that the green revolution, of which I was a cheerleader, has decreased the dire famines that were predicted in the 1970s. And the fuel for much of that was fossil fuel. What I know now is that our planet and future generations will pay an enormous price.
The Rev. Paula M Stecker
Colorado Springs
Has nothing to do with beliefs
The Westboro Baptist Church is planning on coming to our neighborhood in October. We need to be aware that this is not a church but a hate group I had the misfortune to come across them during their hateful protests of soldier deaths during the Mideast war when they harassed grieving family members at the soldiers’ funerals. They are coming here armed with cameras to record themselves being attacked after they have provoked a violent response by trampling on the freedoms and flags of Americans. If they can get that provoked response on camera their goal is then to go to court and file a lawsuit for money. This has nothing to do with beliefs regardless of the rhetoric, it is an attempt at a shakedown, plain and simple.
The president of the Baptist World Alliance should issue a mandate disowning and disenfranchising this hate group from any affiliation with the Baptist Church.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs