Events bring purpose and inspiration
The Gazette’s May 4 article on the COVID-19 impact on local running races indicated officials for August’s Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon will decide by June 1 whether the races can proceed. As a veteran of both races and eager participant this year, I think there is a way to hold the races and protect runners and volunteers, assuming cases do not rebound in August. Here’s how:
Forgo pre and post-race events and encourage spectators to drop-off participants at the starting area, all of which will minimize crowd size. Start the races earlier, add additional waves to diminish their size, and increase the time between them, which will increase space between runners on the mountain. Ask runners to carry water and snacks, to reduce need for robust aid stations. Add additional shuttles to bring runners to the 13-mile parking lot, where families can pick-up runners. Finally, empower runners to decide whether they feel comfortable competing and offer flexibility to those that wish to withdraw or defer their registration to subsequent years.
Our community is grappling with much bigger issues than whether to hold a running race and this should not appear to be tone deaf to those more pressing needs. The Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon, however, are special community events that bring much needed purpose and inspiration that we all crave. Holding a scaled back event would be a celebration of this community’s resilience and also allow me to burn off some extra pounds I have accumulated in quarantine.
John Mohr
Colorado Springs
Trails are meant to be shared
I read The Gazette for its insightful and historical information. Thank you, Seth Boster, for reporting on the nitty gritty of what Colorado is about. And I appreciate The Gazette’s history pieces and opinion section as well.
Thank you, Sharon Jamison, for your knowledgeable letter regarding bicycle etiquette! I am a daily city trail user who would like to see more etiquette by bicyclists. As with Sharon’s insight, some bicyclists quickly pass by me without warning. I have no time to move, and it is just awful being startled. I believe trails were meant to be a place of peaceful enjoyment with others.
While mountain biking in Salida years ago, I was taught to slow down near hikers saying, “Bicycle on your left” and proceed around safely. Public trails are not “mine”, nor is my ride solely “about me”. It is a “shared thing”, which includes respecting other users. Thank you, bicyclists, who have approached me by using bells or calm vocal warnings. I appreciate your respecting my trail use and peaceful enjoyment.
Tammie Fisher
Colorado Springs
Some historical perspective
“Everyone was living in deadly fear because it was so quick, so sudden and so terrifying. The influenza destroyed the intimacy amongst people in those early days of the 20th century.”... as quoted from a 1998 PBS American Experience documentary on the 1918 Spanish Flu. Take note:
In October of 1918, the deadliest month in our nation’s history, two tenths of one percent of our population died from the influenza: 195,000. That would be equivalent to 662,000 today... or roughly the number of people killed in all of the Civil War... in one month. In November the numbers fell dramatically so that on Nov. 11, 1918, the end of “The Great War” was anticlimactic, despite the celebrations. This coronairus 2019 would have to kill an overall 1,700,000 plus people to exceed the 1918 record. The Spanish Flu killed more Americans than died in all American wars of the 20th century.
As soon as the dying stopped, the forgetting began and was even lost in our collective memory. The reason is, like any other trauma, it is unprecedented and has no place or relationship to anything in our otherwise daily lives. It began and ended as a mystery. It was thought to be a bacteria, but it was a virus. It couldn’t be seen until years later after the invention of the electron microscope, and therefore up to that time was a nonentity. The Spanish Flu by then was a foot-note in history.
We should count our blessings.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction
We shall pay for this ignorance
I agree with Jeffery Sikkenga (“What is the source of America’s civic illiteracy?”, May 2) when he says the vast majority of Americans don’t understand the history that binds us together as citizens because our children are not being properly taught. When I first graduated from college I worked as a substitute teacher in secondary schools in all Colorado Springs school districts. I saw many of the materials used in history classes and met many of the history teachers.
What bothered me the most were the text books used in District 11, maybe in other schools also, but I can’t remember. Their text used in both 11th and 12th grades was terrible. It was written at such a high level of abstraction it was almost incomprehensible even to me..The kids said they hated the book.
As for the teachers, some were the worst (one teacher came to school drunk and had the students copy what was written on the board, Monday to Thursday: test on Friday, He sat at his desk all period, no discussion.) but some teachers were really into their subjects, actually created their own classes, and had great rapport with their students. Most teachers, however, followed the materials provided by the school that were lacking in any information on how the U.S. government works and the citizens’ role in it, and why the government system created by our founding fathers is a miraculous gift. Civics should be seriously taught.
Our young people do not know what socialism is. The ones I have discussed this with think it means a social, friendly, happy kind of government. They were never given any information what socialism or other forms of government really involve and why they would be a disaster for our country. We shall pay a terrible price for this ignorance.
I disagree with Negin Owliaei when she said “Civil literacy isn’t the problem.” It really is, and even adults should be educated in it, for most of them weren’t in school.
Pat Krieger
Colorado Springs