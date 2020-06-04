Even in isolation we can worship
I appreciated reading Lydia Blaha’s opinion in the Sunday, May 31 edition of the Gazette. But, I feel sad that she believes that worship cannot take place unless she is within four walls of a building called “church.” I feel sad that she believes that a pastor can only tend the flock if they are in person.
I believe that our God is not limited and can work through any situation. I believe that the church is not confined to a building. I believe that God has given me a responsibility to tend, feed, care for my flock and part of that is not taking chances with their safety and their well-being. It has been documented that worship services, in closed locations (sanctuaries) have been hot zones for the spreading of the COVID-19 virus. Gathering my flock online, by phone, and by mail is, in my opinion, the safest way to keep my flock safe and healthy at this time, while also ministering to the community by not creating an outbreak possibility.
I am saddened when people argue that meeting in person is the only true way to worship. If that is the case, what about all those people who are “shut-in” for whatever reason (health, injury, incarceration) on a regular basis (before COVID-19)? Is there no way to minister to these people? Are you saying they can never truly worship? That worship by TV or radio or website is invalid? I would be negligent as a pastor if I told them that. Of course, I love in-person worship. But I will not tell my flock that is the only way to worship God.
Blaha mentioned the plagues in Egypt from the Book of Exodus. One of the plagues was the killing of the firstborn in Egypt. The Lord commanded the Israelites to “stay home,” during that one. Put the blood of the Passover Lamb on the doorposts and the Angel of Death would pass-over that house. So, I would argue that God can work through a “stay at home” order very well.
After Jesus was crucified, on the third day the disciples were in the Upper Room, in a locked room, (for fear of the Jews, so they were basically hiding in isolation), “Jesus came and stood among them” (John 20:19). Death could not keep Jesus from them. A “Stay at Home” order, based on scientific data about a deadly communicable disease, can not keep Jesus from us. As I lead online worship, Jesus is with us. And we worship. Jesus said, “where two or more of you are together in my name, there I am in the midst of you.” (Matthew 18:20) We just celebrated Pentecost, where the Church, the people of God, the Body of Christ, received the Holy Spirit. (Acts 2) Jesus had promised before his death that he would not leave us alone. So, when I gather at home, and “go live” with my online worship from home, even if I am by myself, even if no one joins me online, I am not alone. The Spirit is always with me, so I am always two in number, even by myself. And with two or more, Jesus comes to me. Even in isolation. And we worship.
The Rev. Kim Nofel
Pueblo
Caught up in an insurrection
I am amazed and saddened by the (no other way to put it) stupidity and foolishness of the mobs that think they are honoring George Floyd’s death. I perceive that the American public has been so “dumbed down” to the point that they no longer think or reason about the proper response to this outrage. Don’t the idiots realize that by gathering in the streets in huge numbers, that they are providing cover for those that would beat up, rob, and set on fire innocent businesses and deprive their communities of jobs? They are providing cover for Antifa and other anti-American factions that are destroying the fabric of our country! It is because of the unthinking, emotional fools, that the police cannot use appropriate force to quell the riots. They cannot use appropriate force because they might injure or kill these “innocent” people that allowed themselves to be caught up in an insurrection and have become useful idiots.
Stop it! put down your signs! Go home and raise your kids right! Please become part of the solution, instead of a huge part of the problem.
David Bylkas
Colorado Springs
This is not a matter of ‘freedom’
There seem to be some misconceptions about viral contagion now that we are beginning to open up. First, it was great to read that our efforts have brought down the number of people needing to be hospitalized; secondly, it’s good that the new outbreaks have been limited mostly to younger people who are less likely to need hospitalization. What was omitted from the article, though, is that young people are also less likely to stay home when they are sick and less likely to practice social distancing. Contagion easily continues through them to more vulnerable populations.
As to contact tracing, county resident Jason Lupo does not understand why it is done. It has nothing to do with how a person contracted the illness, but it is designed simply to warn people that they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive so that they can be tested. Contact tracing is absolutely critical in taming the viral outbreaks. Lupo is correct that it should have been done from the very beginning, but there was an extreme shortage of tests available, and nationwide, there still may not be sufficient tests available.
Further, it was disconcerting to read that fewer than 50% of Americans would get the vaccine. To get “herd immunity”, about 90% of Americans have to get immunity, either by recovering from the viral infection or via vaccine. This is not a matter of “freedom”; this is a matter of the science of public health.
Betty Fannin
Colorado Springs
Mitigate wildlife/human confrontations
One of my joys of living in Colorado is seeing wildlife when I hike in parks and in town. While driving through Black Forest, I need to be alert to deer dodging across the road. Unfortunately, wildlife in Colorado is increasingly at risk due to habitat loss leading to unhealthy ecosystems, species extinction and wildlife-vehicle collisions.
As the city of Colorado Springs grows, so do conflicts with wildlife. Wildlife is important to Colorado’s economy as a draw to tourists, nature enthusiasts, hunters and residents but where vehicles and wildlife intersect the results can be deadly. The source of the conflict comes from habitat fragmentation resulting in wildlife attempting to move in its natural pattern to find food and water and to migrate but while doing so encountering human development and roads.
There are ways to mitigate this conflict and reduce the deadly incidents for both wildlife and humans and improve the health and viability of ecosystems. Conservation connectivity corridors have had success reducing wildlife — vehicle collisions by as much as 90%.
I am urging our state legislatures acknowledge the importance and take action to prioritize habitat connectivity and healthy ecosystems.
Elizabeth Garner
Colorado Springs