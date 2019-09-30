Embrace the words of Springs visionary
I was raised in the inner city of Detroit in the 1940s. In my family race was not an issue, we worked, played and socialized with everyone in our midst. We all struggled for a better life, but not at the expense of others.
Early on we were taught to always respect authority, including the police. If a policeman tells you to stop, you stop, if he tells you to put your hands up, you put your hands up. If you are innocent you have no reason not to, if you are guilty you pay the price for your actions.
Today this advice is even more important than it was 75 years ago. Today with the gun laws in the state of Colorado any citizen may be carrying a concealed weapon. Today society, especially the police, have to be more aware of the possibility of a concealed weapon.
In a book called “Everybody Welcome,” there is a quote by Fannie Mae Duncan: “When you come right down to it, do you know what I think about color? If everybody would just quit pointin’ fingers and start shakin’ hands, we’d be able to put our differences behind us a whole lot faster. That’s what you have to do in business to succeed so why not in life?”
So, let’s embrace the words of one of Colorado Springs visionaries of the past, let’s work toward living and enjoying a safe, harmonious community together. Let’s respect authority. Let’s not carry concealed weapons.
Bernice Fox
Colorado Springs
Concerned about request for aid
Am I alone in the concern about the Whistle Blower’s Go Fund Me request?
Here we have an unidentified person who heard secondhand about the president’s phone call. He or she then, filed a complaint with the appropriate agency without direct knowledge of the content of the phone call. The responding agency evaluated the complaint and considered it without sufficient merit to further process it.
However, Congress disagreed. That is their right. His or her Go Fund Me request for $100,000 — for “legal fees.”
The whistleblower system is set up to avoid any cost to the whistleblower. His or her job is still secure. Any appearance before Congress will be an expense borne by the government.
Where are the requested “legal expenses” incurred? The complaint is usually handled by the agency to which the complaint has filed at no cost to the complainant. How and why are “legal fees” now being incurred be the whistle blower?
What activity will ensure that the requested funds are actually applied to his or her “legal costs”?
I see the possibility of unaccounted funding provided to whomever to be used as they see fit. Am I off base here?
Harry Hamilton
Colorado Springs
Clairvoyant patriots to the rescue
The president said he would release the transcript of his phone call with the Ukrainian president, to refute allegations that he had pressured the Ukrainian president, by way of a “quid pro quo”.
All hope of justice in this matter seemed to be lost...but wait! In rides the cavalry to save the day!
Seven Democratic freshmen from Congress (all said to have either previous military service or service in the national intelligence community) pen an op-ed in The Washington Post, saying (in part), “This flagrant disregard for the law cannot stand. To uphold and defend our Constitution, Congress must determine whether the president was indeed willing to use his power and withhold security assistance funds to persuade a foreign country to assist him in an upcoming election”.
Wow. How...uplifting.
Wait a minute — this op-ed was written and published before the transcript of the phone call was released by the White House!
So these clairvoyant patriots took it upon themselves to accuse/convict the President of the United States of having, oh, what was the verbiage? Oh yes, “... flagrant disregard for law...”, before the transcript was released by the White House.
Huh. I read somewhere, that in America, there’s a presumption of innocence for the accused.
Not so much anymore, huh?
John Erskine
Colorado Springs
Possible scenario with Joe Biden
On corrupt politicians...
From the mind of Joe Biden, at his breakfast table during President Obama’s first term:
“Another morning paper, and it reads just like yesterday’s and every day before that. Hillary jets off to yet another third world toilet and collects millions, cashing in her position as secretary of state.
Always the same thing, whether it’s Kazakhstan or Haiti or wherever. And nobody cares. Not Obama, not the press, not even the Republicans, nobody. And her husband does it too, just as easily! $500,000 speaking fees — from Russia of all places.
Well gosh dang it, she’s just a cabinet secretary. I’m the vice president for Pete’s sake. I should be able to score some “family” money for Hunter from a little nothing of a country like Ukraine, and nobody will ever even notice.”
(He picks up and dials the phone.)
“Hunter? That Ukraine directorship is a go.”
Eric Nickerson
Colorado Springs