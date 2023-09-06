Embarrassing fan experience

Saturday’s Air Force football game proved to be an easy win for our Falcons! I’m still trying to nail down what I enjoyed the most, but I definitely know that it was not the nearly hours’ long wait to get on base. Nor was it the confounded parking plan and poorly executed traffic flow. I’m pretty sure it wasn’t hearing of the family having to leave their pre-game tailgate food untouched in the car as they heard of the 30-minute wait to get tickets scanned to enter the stadium.

I know for sure it wasn’t the lack of toilet facilities and potable water on the east side of the stadium. I can say with confidence that my favorite part was not seeing the family denied reentry as they tried to scarf down their yet uneaten pre-game food during halftime (“... that’s a new policy that started today, sir!”)

Nor was my favorite part the intermittent sound system making the play calling announcer nothing short of a nuisance. I definitely did not enjoy hearing the multiple-decade season ticket holders proclaim that they will not be renewing their tickets next season.

Leadership at the 10th Air Base Wing and Air Force Academy Athletic Corporation need to figure this out. Pronto. What an embarrassing fan experience for the dedicated fans and parents at AFA’s flagship Parents’ Weekend. My favorite part? Reading what fellow Falcon Fans will submit to these pages in the (vain?) hope that leadership will make positive changes before the next home game on Sept. 15.

Roy Recker

Colorado Springs

Approaches to politics

Full disclosure: I’m a long-time colleague of Bob Loevy and Tom Cronin, and I was Vince Bzdek’s Latin teacher at CC. I always look forward to the columns that lead off the Sunday Gazette, and today’s were a real boon. Applying Bzdek’s analysis of the demographic present and future to the professors’ history, I find cause for hope. And, having a longer experience of the Springs than my colleagues, I can add a historical anecdote that makes Bzdek’s approach to bipartisan, or nonpartisan politics not so surprising after all.

I came here in 1965, and in 1966 I was a Democratic Party poll watcher at the midterm election for a precinct that voted at the Lowell School, now redeveloped as offices for the Springs Housing Authority, among other things. Colorado Springs was part of the 3rd Congressional District, then a well-balanced district featuring the Springs (smaller in those days), solid Republican, and Pueblo (nearly as big as we were, then), solid Democratic.

Democrat Frank Evans of Pueblo was the congressman, having replaced a well-loved Republican in the landslide of 1964: his campaign for reelection made 1966 politically interesting, even in Colorado Springs.

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was brandnew, passed with bipartisan votes and over the strong opposition of the Democrats’ “solid south” of White resistance to civil rights. And, in the spirit though not to the letter, of that law, my fellow (Republican) poll watcher and the election judges of both parties agreed on the spot to let all the adults in a party of family members who presented themselves vote, even though not all of them were on the registration roll, which we all consulted. The family, Black citizens, explained that they included members from the deep south up staying in town, and the whole bunch of us at the table, broke into smiles, thinking of how our country had empowered citizens who had been denied for so long, to participate in our democracy.

Nobody had to produce photo ID back then, and the level of trust we showed at Lowell School is something to remember and aspire to.

Owen Cramer

Colorado Springs

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Where is our tax money?

Gov. Jared Polis: We just returned from a trip to Omaha. Our GPS guided us on the fastest route through two-lane farm roads avoiding freeways. It was immediately noticeable when we left Colorado and entered Kansas and Nebraska. Even the back roads in those two states are smooth with no potholes, and no uneven ridges that feel like tank tracks like our main roads!

I am not asking, sir, I need to know …where is all the tax money going that we are all paying in? If Kansas and Nebraska can have excellent roads, why does Colorado have disgusting and dangerous roads? Last year, we went to Oklahoma City. Same thing. Excellent roads. Again. Great roads. Same question. Where is all the tax money going?

I don’t want excuses. I want answers. I don’t want a political tap dance. I want truth. Please don’t tell the state needs our TABOR money! Wrong answer! Try again….. Where is our tax money?

Remember, you work for us. We don’t work for you!

Billie Nigro

Colorado Springs

The dignity of work

I have worked in public service for the majority of my adult life. I worked many years for the state of California as a veterans employment representative. During these years, I provided employment services to veterans and other job seekers from all walks of life and have seen firsthand the power that having a job and the ability to provide for oneself and one’s family has on a person. The sense of self-worth, purpose and dignity that comes from working and being self-sufficient cannot be minimized or replaced by receiving a government check.

In our culture today, I am seeing a shift from the work ethic that built this great nation. Away from our founding American ethos, away from a sense of responsibility to self, to family and to country.

In his inaugural speech President John F. Kennedy asked Americans to “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your county.” This sentiment, this ethos is no longer in fashion.

In our culture, more and more Americans look to the government to provide for their needs.

I fear, too, that the work ethic of an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay is no longer in fashion.

Daniel McHenry

Pueblo