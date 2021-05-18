Electric cars still a novelty
Things to think about before buying an electric car.
1) The average time to fully recharge the empty battery for an electric car is just under 8 hours, though some cars, such as Teslas, can use a rapid charge system, and can fully recharge in about an hour. Rapid charges however shorten battery life and batteries are expensive, as are Teslas.
2) The average distance one can drive an electric car before having to recharge the battery is 250 miles. Some Teslas can go further, approximately 350 miles, before requiring a recharge.
3) The cost to recharge an electric car is approximately $9, which is pretty reasonable.
The problem however is that if you do not have a garage, or easy access to a charging station, it is extremely difficult to find a place to charge an electric car. As a result, taking an electric car on a long trip or a vacation due to charging and and range issues, is prohibited.
For now, electric cars are only really viable if you have access to a charging station, and plan to use the vehicle within 125 miles or less of your home. Would it be nice to someday have an electric car, yes, but until you can use it to travel long distances, have easy access to charging stations, and the ability to quickly recharge the battery, electric cars will remain a novelty item.
Until then purchasing an electric car, for use as a primary vehicle, is simply a non starter.
Daniel Bradley
Colorado Springs
Nothing from government is free
As I was reading Sunday’s edition, I saw that there would be a fine paid to Colorado and Wyoming. This raised a question in my mind of how the state spends the money from all the fines and settlements it gets. Is there an accounting of these funds to the citizens?
I would also like to suggest that, when reporting, instead of using “free” for government services and largesse, that the media start telling the truth and call it “taxpayer funded”. The government does not provide anything for “free.” Someone else is paying for it. I think the public should be forced to recognize this reality. Please stop using the term “free” when referring to government spending.
Barbara Giles
Colorado Springs
Politically motivated lawlessness
Regarding El Paso County Court Senior Judge Stephen Sletta’s decision to toss aside Molly Avion’s misdemeanor charge for participating in a Black Lives Matter protect on Interstate 25, in which Judge Sletta cites free speech: It should be common knowledge — especially among the judiciary — that free speech liberties are subject to time, place, and manner restrictions.
Disregarding those restrictions invites bedlam by validating politically motivated lawlessness in our community.
Joseph Alvarez
Colorado Springs
Masks on public conveyances
Response to: “Seemingly inane ‘scientific policy’. Though lacking the virology/immunology PHD John Erskine would like me to have before chiming in, I can offer this possible explanation for the apparent hypocrisy of the latest CDC guidance (that masks are no longer required in bars and restaurants, while still being required on conveyances such as planes, trains, and buses).
Bars and restaurants are final destinations. The presumption is that people there have no higher purpose than simply to be there and take whatever enjoyment they can from the experience. All of the patrons make a personal choice regarding the risks, and can easily choose not to go there. So they shouldn’t have to wear masks.
People on public conveyances, however, probably are not there just for fun. They have a higher purpose – to reach a destination, one that may be critically important, say a doctor’s appointment, or to attend a funeral. They may have little choice about the timing or means of transport, and the taking of risks traveling in close quarters with strangers. It is for these people’s peace of mind that CDC asks the rest of us to keep wearing masks on public conveyances.
I also do not like the apparent hypocrisy, but can understand it.
Eric Nickerson
Colorado Springs
The fruits of our labors
This whole thing about giving tax breaks for the wealthy is overblown and without merit. In this country everyone gets tax breaks. Even those at the lower end of the income scale get tax exemptions. If you don’t itemize on your tax return, you still get the standard tax exemption.
This is the motivation to work hard and succeed.
At every income level if you work hard and play by the rules you should be able to keep what you have earned. We need lower taxes for everyone, not higher taxes.
The beautiful and special thing about this country is that we are a capitalist society. Capitalism is not a dirty word. Capitalism is a beautiful word, if you work hard you should keep with you have earned.
I think that we the citizens can make better decisions on how to spend our money than the federal government can. We have every right to enjoy the fruits of our labors.
What’s dangerous to this country and our way of life is the lie, the false promise of socialism. Socialism does not work. It is a rotted out shell offering destitution, hopelessness and dependence. Capitalism won the cold war and defeated the Soviet Union.
I don’t have a lot of money, but I have earned everything that I do have. This great nation has afforded me every opportunity to succeed, if I was willing to work for it.
The idea that the United States Government owes anyone a living is wrong.
Daniel McHenry
Pueblo