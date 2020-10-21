Election is about platforms
Our congratulations to The Gazette on a great Sunday Perspective Section. From the Gazette Viewpoint to Jon Caldara’s column to Paul Stellick’s Letter to the Editor, the theme was absolutely correct — this election is about policy, platform, and party.
One party has a platform that promotes capitalism, free enterprise, and a strong economy. The other party has a platform that envisions socialism, government control, and increasing national debt. Our country is not a dictatorship; we do not vote for a single individual. On the contrary, we vote for a party that will establish an administration based on the party’s platform priorities. The current administration has built a strong economy, low unemployment, and a thriving industrial base. While COVID-19 derailed this for a few months, the U.S. is on the way back. A vote for keeping the current administration in control will be a vote for continued prosperity.
David & Janice Geuting
Colorado Springs
The story of the decade
Where is the concern of our “paper of record in Colorado Springs” about the “fired gun”, son of Joe Biden computer’s revelation and the FBI not releasing their possession of such just prior to the Donald Trump impeachment trial in late 2019? And our presidential election is two weeks away?
This is not a conspiracy. Not enough relevant information yet? Are you waiting for a Biden admission? Is this not a story that the public should know? This is the story of the decade to people that are highly concerned about losing our constitutional republic.
How can any sane person vote for Joe Biden to be president that has been “raising family money” for who knows how long, and is probably now beholding to the Chinese Communist government? Unbelievable.
William Pelz
Colorado Springs
Using COVID-19 data to shutdown
We are living in a “Pandemic of Fear”, COVID-19 virus is no more dangerous than the flu. They say follow the science but only listen to those who believe like us. But there are just as many experts and scientists that disagree with them. But you are not allowed to hear from them.
a. COVID data is not accurate and is exaggerated
b. Testing positive does not mean spread or death
c. Over 95% who get COVID survive
d. 5% or less actually die from it. Those other deaths are from other conditions but are labeled COVID
When 2 or 3 people test positive you just can’t shut down everything because of that. If you do, you will never open up our country. This isolation is not healthy for people of all ages. When you isolate people like our leaders are doing, you are only trying to break their will and are trying to control them.
Masks are not necessary, there is no proof they can help or do what people claim they do. There are many experts that say that, but you are not allowed to hear from them. Now Gov. Jared Polis is using the WHO data from last spring to not open up Colorado. But you don’t hear him talking about what the WHO just said about the dangers of locking down like we have.
I do not want my country to become China and I don’t want Colorado to be like California.
I am so fed-up and tired of all this (and I am not alone). I can’t understand why the people of this state and our country allowed these leaders to do what they have done to our country.
Fear has taken over not the virus. I pray and hope that the people will start standing up against what is going on. If you let fear control you, it will.
I choose not to let it control me.
Larry V. Bierman
Colorado Springs
A variety of good candidates
As a new homeowner in Colorado Springs and current homeowner in Teller County, I’ve observed the various races for El Paso County commissioner. Nice to see the variety of candidates and their interest to serve. Great to see The Gazette’s and Independent’s endorsement of Commissioner Stan VanderWerf. Also wonderful to see Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez running again. Both are veterans, outstanding human beings, and down to earth folks. Also thanks to the Gazette for an outstanding newspaper and your coverage.
Dave Simmons
Colorado Springs
Churches offer essential support
To the random individuals who are blasting unsolicited emails to unsuspecting Coloradans espousing Prop 115 as “intentionally confusing,” you are pushing for the wrong vote on this issue. Turns out, Prop 115 is so incredibly easy to understand that it’s also referred to as “Due Date Too Late.”
After 22 weeks of pregnancy, a woman should have had ample time to decide if she is going to terminate the life of her child. Unless her life is in jeopardy, an abortion after the time a child is viable outside of the womb should not be permitted. Furthermore, all pastors should be able and willing to discuss this with their congregations without fear and intimidation. Churches offer essential support to communities — especially in times of crisis. If your church has chosen to continue hiding under a rock, it is time to find another church! Find one with pastors willing to encourage their congregations to register to vote, vote according to the tenets of their faith, and willing to discuss critical issues such as a “YES” vote on Prop 115! Churches should also be willing to walk with women (and men) through these difficult decisions.
Lisa Taskerud
Colorado Springs
Term limits for Congress
I think Supreme Court term limits are a great idea. However, if Congress pushes for term limits for the Supreme, they must impose term limits on themselves first. The Supreme Court is composed of highly intelligent and educated individuals with ethics and integrity. Congress? Not so much. Start there.
Billie Nigro
Colorado Springs