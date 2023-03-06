El Paso County GOP

This is in response to the “New GOP an extreme movement” by Russell McPadden from Feb. 22. McPadden is upset because he wasn’t reelected to two positions in the El Paso County GOP. He blames Vickie Tonkins and her anti-establishment followers. What he fails to mention is that when Tonkins was first elected, she inherited a 35% vacancy rate for Precinct Leaders. She and her staff did their job to fill most of these vacancies. Patriots, such as myself, stepped forward by attending Caucus and were voted in by their neighbors to represent their precinct.

My motivation to get involved and attend Caucus last year is the result of the anomalies from the 2020 and now the 2022 elections. Evidence of wrongdoing is overwhelming and still being reported.

Just this week a limited audit of scanned ballots from the 2020 election in Alleghany County, Pa., reported that 50,000 ballots were scanned (and counted) more than once. And the most recent hearing by the Arizona Legislature on election integrity exposed the racketeering and corruption of election officials, politicians, judges, and money laundering by the cartels. It wasn’t Tonkins that motivated me, it was the fact that nothing was going to change if patriots didn’t get involved at the local level. Only five people for my precinct showed up at Caucus. Due to a lack of interest and by default, I was elected as the second Precinct Leader.

The “establishment” challenged the appointment of many of these new precinct leaders before the State Convention last year and again most recently before the El Paso County Central Committee meeting earlier this month. They failed and Vickie was reelected for a third term.

So, yes, I am one of those patriots that “stood in the gap” at the precinct level and hope to make the GOP better and more effective, by selecting strong conservatives for elected positions.

Nancy Murray

Colorado Springs

About delusion and division

Re: “Down the Middle”, page 2, by Eric Sondermann, Wednesday, March 1: I couldn’t agree more: the county GOP chair Vickie Tonkins and her mob has to go! Unfortunately by her heavy hand and “my-way-or-the-highway” mentality got her elected to another chairmanship term. This is going to lead us to more disasters.

Two years ago I wrote her emails which she didn’t like; her response was “Sir I don’t know who you are but stop writing me”. So out of fear of possible litigation by her I did stop. But no longer!

As Sondermann wrote “… Tonkins and her slate of loyalists … are more about delusion and division than about making the party more attractive to wavering masses.” Good-by Tonkins and your cronies; get with our Republican agenda instead of your personal gain.

Otherwise, we’ll never see a GOP in a Colorado state office again.

Bill Clewe

Monument

Student loans are legitimate debts

I began getting student loans when I was 17 and starting college. I worked 40 hours a week (while doing A grade work on my 20 credit hours) to pay for those loans. I paid them all off. Later when I was 50, I left my great job and went back to school and again took on student loans. I paid all of those back as well with part-time jobs. For part of that time I was married with four kids. It was a financial struggle for the family, but I managed it.

Student loans are legitimate debts. No less than car payments and mortgage payments are legitimate debts.

How about giving mortgage loan forgiveness to adult taxpayers? Sixty-three percent of American homeowners have a mortgage. Yeah. Let’s have mortgage loan forgiveness, Mr. Biden. Mortgage loan forgiveness would help thousands of Americans.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Marge Baker

Colorado Springs

Put money into our citizens

The Biden administration just gave another 1.2 billion dollars to Ukraine, and there will

be no accounting on how that money will be spent. How about we put it into the SNAP food program that is being discontinued in the USA, and taking care of our citizens?

Gordon Strike

Colorado Springs

Horrendous piece of legislation

Re: House Bill 1167. Thank you for enlightening us on this horrendous piece of legislation. Letting the supplier of a lethal means to kill anyone they want off the hook when their client over doses simply because they called 911, is the same as letting any mass shooting suspect off the hook as long as they were the one that had called 911.

To every voter in Colorado, think about this one during the next election cycle. Stop voting the party line and stand up for common sense.

Dan Spohn

Black Forest

Huge commitment by the USA

Regarding articles in Saturday’s Gazette about Ukraine, here’s what is really at stake: If Russian wins, or more likely settles for a border compromise, the West will be viewed as weak and not able to stop China invading Taiwan. That war will be more difficult to fight, cost American deaths, a larger military outlay, and possibly a loss.

Committing to Ukraine now, and winning that war, sends a message to China that invading Taiwan is a loser. But wining in Ukraine now, means a greater commitment by the US and the rest of NATO. No more half-hearted support resulting in prolonged war, where more Ukrainians die and more of their country is destroyed. We must give Ukraine all the military support they really need and start it right now.

This will require a huge commitment by the USA and cajoling NATO to step up. Stronger sanctions will make Russian a world pariah. For Europe, it means Russian will be forever deterred from invading neighboring countries. For the rest of the world (namely China) it sends the critical message that unilaterally invading other counties will not be countenanced. If China knows their sanctions will be the rest of the world not buying Chinese goods, what a great deterrent.

Erik Lessing

Colorado Springs