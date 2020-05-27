Editorial hit the nail on the head
Re: “America’s fallen might be shocked by us today,” The Gazette’s Viewpoint, May 25.
Wow! This was the most powerful, compelling editorial I can remember reading. You hit the nail on the head. And then some. It lifted some of the despair I feel for my children and grandchildren when I look at where we are today. I just pray that we are not so divided as to make the goals you mention unachievable.
Thank you for this world-class article!
Wayne Gray
Colorado Springs
Living in an echo chamber
The Gazette’s Memorial Day viewpoint editorial was absolutely abhorrent and a perfect example of what happens when you live in an echo chamber. To use the memory of fallen soldiers in an attempt to push a political agenda based on a historical selfish moralism would be bad enough, but the pathetic strawman arguments made for those you imagine to be your detractors do a disservice to any Springs community member with a halfway developed sense of empathy who bothered to do a cursory glance at an American history book that wasn’t printed by a church. For shame. Do better.
Raelle Schriner
Colorado Springs
A better way to define America
In the May 25 issue of The Gazette, Leonard Pitts’ Op/Ed piece “A reminder of how much it really cost” is much appreciated and very much to the point. Even more appreciated is the Gazette editorial “America’s fallen might be shocked by us today.” The quote included from regent Chance Hill so clearly defines the ideas today of many in this country; that is, of those who feel socialism is the answer {the “me too” generation} and who cannot grasp the long-term effects of allowing government control to continue to grow in all aspects of our lives.
Those of us born before World War II saw nondemocratic regimes upset the balance of nations, and those of us who taught history and government for many years are well-informed of the historical negative consequences caused by the assumption that, by handing over our controls to it, government can best take care of us, solve our problems and lead us to a happy, fruitful society. It frightens me that, in this beloved country, the day might come when people are told what to do, instead of the people empowering the government to do as they collectively feel is for the good of all. It has worked in the past, sometimes imperfectly, but is still a far better way to define America and Americans than what the trend hints at. My dream is that people will begin to think carefully about this.
Wynn Weidner
Colorado Springs
The dwindling mask of civility
I thought with the endless lockdown, mask wearing, daily onslaughts from the media with more statistics and horror stories, that I was at least developing immunity to being shocked or surprised by my fellow citizens, but not so. The other day I was walking alone in my neighborhood up the hill and crossed the street where there was a wall to get out of the wind, which I always do since there is always wind around here.
Suddenly, I heard someone yell “Lady, this is 2020 and you can’t cross the street to avoid black men anymore!” I looked around wondering who was yelling and at whom, and it seems I was the target and didn’t even see that coming or see him coming! He continued down the hill and though I really had some questions for him too, he was moving fast, so it’s probably just as well.
What would I have asked him?
1. Was he from Mars and didn’t know there was a pandemic going on here? 2. If so, did he care? 3. Did he enjoy bullying old women? 4. Did he think everything was about him?
What I have suspected for years and now know for sure is that it is a good thing that at least part of Colorado Springs is wearing virus masks, because the dwindling mask of civility is long gone. Most people think everything is about them and yet think that the rules don’t apply to them. This is the worst possible time for such behavior, and we need to treat each other better than this.
Geraldine Russell
Colorado Springs
Editorial unfair to Hickenlooper
I have to respond to the Gazette editorial from May 13: “Hickenlooper should have saved for a crisis.” This editorial points out that when the former governor left office, Colorado finances “seemed stable” (after all, the budget was balanced, which is more than the federal government can say). But then the editorial goes on to critique Hickenlooper for spending state money on an expansion of Medicaid. The editorial says that, instead, he should have used that money to add to the emergency fund to prepare for the “inevitable crisis” of COVID-19.
Well. How many states had an emergency fund in 2019 big enough to handle the largest financial hit since the Great Depression? None. Hickenlooper, like the other 49 governors in the U.S., was unable to predict the future, but I do not see that as a valid criticism.
The editorial goes on to point out that because of Colorado’s budget shortfall, some cuts to Medicaid will occur and some patients might suffer. Are these the same patients who would not have had health coverage if the Medicaid expansion had not taken place?
The Medicaid expansion cost to Colorado is tiny compared to the financial tsunami of the current crisis, so not expanding Medicaid wouldn’t really have protected us from budget problems. But, the expansion has provided medical care in the past several years for thousands of Coloradans who otherwise would not have received it.
Jeff Smith
Colorado Springs
One more thing that divides us
It appears COVID-19 is one more thing that divides us into tribal camps. I believe that most people would say that they wish our country could be the way it used to be — united in the face of adversity. Some believe that the political party of others can be identified by whether you are wearing a mask out in public.
Some will see the person wearing a mask and think “there’s another hand wringing, fear mongering liberal” and those without a mask as a “conspiracy theory promoting, science denying conservatives.”
If you are generally of the belief that all this is a bunch of overblown nonsense, you are certainly entitled to that opinion. If you do not wear a mask in public and do not take other CDC precaution recommendations, you might think you are not at risk and have nothing to lose and only exercising your freedoms. However, there is quite possibly someone that you know, love and care deeply about that you or they have no idea that they have a hidden auto-immune disorder that won’t be discovered until they become very ill. Or worse.
We are in the same humanity camp, regardless of our political affiliations. Please, everyone, be safe and keep yourself, and by extension those you love, healthy as we ease back into public spaces. What do you have to lose? Potentially, a lot.
Ann Smith
Colorado Springs