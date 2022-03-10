Editorial educated the public
Oh my goodness. Thank you for your excellent opinion piece on HB22-1279. This is the best. Powerful. Thank you for educating the public. Words can not express how thankful I am.
This is the most dangerous abortion bill ever. I am going to testify and I am pacing, praying, fasting, just angsting over the possibility that this will be pushed through. You have done a wonderful service to the public because they need to know.
The top reasons women give for having an abortion: I’m not ready to have a child, it will interfere with work or education. My goodness 96% of the reasons are because it is an inconvenience. Not having the finances, not wanting to interfere with your education or career may be wise reasons for not having a child. But are these good reasons to take an innocent life? Is this where we want to be as a state, a culture? Women are much stronger. We can succeed, even with unplanned pregnancies. I did.
Wendy Smith
Colorado Springs
What you can’t do on your property
Councilman Randy Helms’ response to the proposed grass rules was laughable. He stated “I just have a hard time telling American citizens what and when and how they are able to do something on their own property.”
Let’s see … what else are Colorado Springs citizens told what they can or cannot do on their own properties? Excessive weeds, abandoned vehicles, and noise disturbance aren’t allowed or you’ll get a visit from code enforcement. You must shovel your sidewalk within 24 hours after snowfall. RV parking and carports are subject to restrictions. There are bans on fireworks and the discharging of firearms. There are limits on how many hoofed animals, dogs, and cats are allowed on your property and roosters aren’t allowed at all. You can only grow six cannabis plants per primary residence. There are strict rules for in-home child care and at-home businesses. There’s not enough room to list what you cannot do on your own property!
The Southwest is experiencing the worst drought in decades. Colorado Springs is a high desert. The state is dealing with uncontrollable wildfires, water restrictions, and dangerously low levels in reservoirs. But Helms thinks if someone wants to plant an enormous water-sucking lawn they should be able to. The reason we have rules and regulations is because so many individuals are unable to self-regulate. Isn’t it more important to ensure drinking water, agricultural use, and hydroelectric power than huge lawns?
Personal “freedoms” end when they take away the freedom of others.
Karin White
Colorado Springs
Forgetting the utility batteries
This letter is in reference to two recently published items:
Gazette Article: “5,000 acres in county rezoned for solar array” (March 3) and Gazette Letter to Editor: “Misinformation about utilities (March 7).
Dick Standaert (Letters-to-the-editor, March 7) forecasts the lack of electricity from the Colorado Springs Utilities Pike 175 megawatt solar plant when the sun isn’t shining. Apparently, he missed the associated 75 megawatt battery storage facility that was also described in last Sunday’s Gazette’s article on the new Utilities solar array. These batteries, charged via the solar array, will provide electricity when the sun isn’t shining. And since the generation capacity is less than 20% of the peak daily demand of 965 megawatts, the electricity produced will be consumed. Life cycle costs will be lower than those associated with fossil fuels and predictable — not subject to the market fluctuations of natural gas and petroleum. Plus, the facility is nonpolluting. Life is good!
Russ Bogardus
Colorado Springs
We were energy independent
I agree that we need to cut off purchasing oil from Vladimir Putin. He is a madman and cannot be trusted! We must cut off purchasing anything from him as much as possible. He doesn’t care about his own people. There are many Russians who do not support Putin’s attack on Ukraine.
To help us manage gas prices for the American people, may I suggest we go back and take a look at how Donald Trump did that.
We were energy independent. Now, we are grossly energy dependent! Is there a reason we can’t go back to those days? I suggest lifting the restrictions on our oil and gas industry and reopening the pipeline. A pretty good start.
Before you environmentalists go nuts, please remember that the entire planet contributes to global warming. There are others who don’t care and are among the worst offenders. Take a look at China and India, to name just a couple. They are a hot mess! We can’t do it all ourselves.
Billie Nigro
Colorado Springs
Applying logic to politics
To penalize Russia for invading Ukraine, I do not mind paying more for gas, nor do I mind helping our European allies by shipping some of the USA’s oil to them. To help minimize global warming, I do not mind subsidizing electric vehicles, although I have difficulty seeing them as a primary family vehicle in most of the Central and Mountain Time Zones, given the distances between primary destinations.
However, it seems completely illogical to me to buy petroleum from Russia and the Middle East, when we were energy independent in 2019, for the first time since 1957. And we could still produce enough domestically to be energy independent.
Oops, I just realized my error. I was trying to apply logic to politics. Sorry for confusing matters.
Bill Sandras
Colorado Springs