Easter will be different this year
This is in response to people who are upset about not being able to go to church on Easter Sunday. God’s greatest “church” is within all of us. Why do folks think they have to have be in a church to celebrate Easter? We had services for many years in Garden of the Gods. Why not celebrate Easter in the warmth of your home in the presence of God? If you need someone to tell you how to worship that day, turn on the TV.
To me, being “religious” is a seven-days-a-week thing, not just Sunday or whatever day a person participates. And celebrate living and God anytime, anywhere since He is always there. Nobody is saying don’t celebrate Easter, it will just be different this year. Be joyful that we are alive and well!
Judy Kilgore
Colorado Springs
Church is not just a building
I sure remember being told that whenever I needed to or wanted to talk with God or just be with God, just do it! I do not need a building, or a pastor or anyone to guide me. I also remember the line: “Don’t challenge the Lord God!” Just saying.
Steve McCallister
Colorado Springs
Nothing normal about any of this
I don’t like the term “new normal.” In fact, I think it can be quite a dangerous phrase. Here’s why: using the phrase gives in to the notion that today it is somehow “normal” for government to mandate a shutdown of most businesses in our community; “normal” for government to determine what businesses are “essential,” and as such, “allowed” to continue operation; “normal” for government to mandate that you and I stay at home; and “normal” for our churches, synagogues, and mosques to be closed by the hand of government.
People, there is nothing normal about any of this — and actually, the First Amendment prohibits government from interfering in these activities (assembly and free exercise of religion)!
If we allow the term “new normal” to creep in, we might just find ourselves in a struggle to regain what is constitutionally ours to begin with when this is all over.
Therefore, let’s each be diligent do our part to end the spread of COVID-19 as quickly as possible (play along with government’s temporary overreach) but then let’s also be diligent to pay close attention to the full reinstatement of every aspect of freedom and liberty that’s been taken from us through this pandemic event.
Kurt Caracena
Colorado Springs
Assemblies not ‘peaceable’
In your editorial of April 8, “No virus gets to kill the First Amendment,” you state: “Nothing in the Constitution implies a virus exemption from the First and Fourteenth Amendments.” That statement is wrong. The word “peaceably” just to the left of “to assemble” in the First Amendment argues strongly for just such an exemption. Large and closely packed assemblages of all types just now are not peaceable. Rather, they are generally understood in our present circumstance to be immediately physically dangerous to the community from which the assemblage springs.
Religious assemblages, customers and providers assembling at abortion clinics… — all assemblages should have to make their case for exemption based upon “critical need” to the state authority, regardless of how hot-button they might be politically.
Thankfully, that authority in our state is an elected and therefore accountable official, i.e. our governor, and not some entrenched bureaucrat.
Eric Nickerson
Colorado Springs
Seeking some regional relief
I just read an online article from the Gazette through my Google feed. The statistics stated that as of Monday we only have a few people in El Paso County in the hospital down from 12 on April 1 with the coronavirus. This has been going on for weeks, and our numbers are way down.
What are we doing here locally keeping everything shut down?
Jared Polis has a problem in Democratic counties to the north, but he seems to be making sure that he is punishing the rest of us in the same way, even though we don’t have the same magnitude of issues. Locally, we have problems with seniors in nursing homes and hospital workers. These populations could be isolated. There needs to be some regional relief instead of the draconian sledge hammer that is putting people out of work and restaurants out of business. Spread out tables and limit the amount of people, do something to help our small businesses survive this unprecedented event.
Open up where we can and do not keep 699,997 people in chains because of 3 or 30 or even 300 in hospital beds.
Glen Hartigan
Colorado Springs
We are in a real pickle
We have gotten ourselves into a real pickle.
President Donald Trump did the right thing when he canceled in-coming flights and closed our borders.
But the medical people with their models pressured him (and our governors) into shutting down our whole country and forcing nonessential businesses and ballgames and churches and airlines to close down, and everybody to stay home. Now that that has happened, we wait for the word to open up again — hopefully soon.
But when we get the all-clear, people will be so paranoid that they won’t dare go to ballgames or restaurants or concerts or travel or send their kids back to school.
Will the government then have to mandate it, particularly mandate sending kids back to school (with masks of course)? The government mandated closing down.
To what degree with they have to mandate certain things after opening back up?
We are in a real pickle.
Dwight Leroy Gradin
Colorado Springs