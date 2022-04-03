Dual industries of death
“Colorado is one of the healthiest places to live!” (as long as you’re not a minority or a baby.) Despite another mass killing from fentanyl this week, our brave legislators considered recriminalization efforts but stopped short. The reason: dealers might not know the cocaine is laced with poison and might go to jail unnecessarily! What asinine logic.
Our bold leaders then turned to abortion and, showing the tenacity of public servitude, worked into the wee hours crafting legislation to ensure abortions on demand, for any reason and at any age with no restrictions. Is your baby the wrong color? Have the wrong genitals? Has the wrong ethnicity? Has a medical condition? No problem — we’ll take care of it here in Colorado — and hopefully at taxpayer expense!
What pusillanimous cowards these legislators are: scared and fearful to ratchet up penalties on drug-dealing criminals, but hastily bring the quill against innocent human beings. Death dealers, from drug pushers to abortion providers, celebrate these legislative efforts and scoff at the disproportionate effects these shadowy industries have on minorities. Why should they worry? Colorado legislators “have their back.”
Beyond legislators, the rest of the blame lies with the voting populace. Those who support these officials are complicit in these dual industries of death.
If Colorado is to be truly one of the healthiest places to live (irrespective of age, sex or ethnicity), contact your state legislators and emphatically pressure them to kill (a term they are familiar with) HB 19-1263 and HB 22-1279.
Roy Recker
Colorado Springs
Questioning late-term abortions
The Gazette editorial on March 25 suggesting Gov. Jared Polis must veto the abortion bill recently passed by the Legislature is spot-on.
However, two rather significant issues were not addressed. The first issue is that abortions need an abortionist. One must accept the truth that abortion after 22 weeks is graphically gruesome. Clearly, late-term abortion requires certain necessary expertise, specifically a licensed doctor trained in the killing and dissecting procedure that is abortion. After all, effectively and efficiently injecting the living baby’s brain with poison then dissecting and extracting the parts without harming the woman requires highly technical skills.
And what about those “doctors” who perform those late-term abortions, or the nurses and doctors who neglect a living, healthy newborn? Who of them is so endowed with malevolence as to justify their conspiring in the death of a helpless newborn baby?
What “doctor” does not comprehend the meaning of their revered pledge “first do no harm”? Which physician will be the first to test the law’s tolerance of such heinous behavior?
Secondly, when does the “legal” post-natal neglect of an infant become illegal? After all, each of us is technically “postnatal”. When, specifically, does this act of neglect transition to statutory manslaughter or outright murder.
It would appear eliminating any annoying, inconvenient person might have no age limit. Arguably, there are few people in our lives occasionally more annoying and disruptive than children and teenagers. Who among us, our sanity tested by defiant children, have not at times concluded our lives would be less arduous and our sanity less challenged without children? And, when does harmful neglect attract the attention of Child Protective Services, and eventually become a criminal act? How is killing a living infant far less egregious than tossing a sack full of puppies into a lake, a despicable act which results in a charge of felony animal cruelty? Perhaps simply defining newborn humans as “animals” would provide them legal protection our Legislature and governor will not.
Once Polis signs this contemptible legislation, he becomes solely responsible for the unforeseen numbers of deaths that will inevitably result.
Bert Bergland
Colorado Springs
Alleged election fraud
Finally, after more than two years of searching high and low, to and fro, voter fraud from the 2020 election has been discovered! No, not the Republican retirees in Florida’s villages who voted multiple times, nor the Pennsylvania man who wore a disguise to his polling station to attempt to illegally vote for Donald Trump a second time on behalf of his son.
No, this alleged fraud relates to the false use of a mobile home in the mountains of North Carolina the voter claimed as his domicile of record, though he does not own the property nor is there record he has even visited the home, to vote absentee and by mail (gasp). Why hasn’t Rudy Giuliani held another news conference at the Four Season’s Landscaping Company to expose this alleged election malfeasance? Oh, maybe it is because it is Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s chief of staff, who is the purported fraudster.
Maybe, Meadows’ excuse is he was distracted by the text messages he received from Ginni Thomas (Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ spouse) trying to get him to overturn the will of the American people’s legitimate election of President Joe Biden.
Troy Rice
Colorado Springs
Put Putin under pressure
In an earlier letter to the editor, I suggested that we need to find some pressure point in dealing with Vladimir Putin. Some issue of such vital importance to him that it would cause him to give up on his attempt to invade and capture Ukraine.
I believe Poland has given us just such an issue.
If we threaten to provide our allied countries near Russia with the most advanced state-of-the-art weaponry including aircraft, missiles, tanks, etc. unless Putin withdraws from Ukraine, I believe he would have to reconsider the costs/benefits of his invasion. If we were to equip our allies in the area with such sophisticated defense capability, Putin would be faced with many potential adversaries having a military defense capability equal to or superior to his.
If we assume that Putin and his advisors are rational men, he would have to calculate that his losses would greatly exceed his gains.
Jim Bewley
Monument