Drumbeat of panicked pronouncements
Vince Bzdek’s essay “This is the week the state’s COVID rules stopped making sense” was an excellent commentary on the current confusion, as far as it went.
Frustrating, for me, is the talk about decisions being “data driven”, but nowhere are we (the general public) provided the data with which to make real risk analysis.
Risk is defined by the two parameters — severity and likelihood. We are deluged with words and phrases playing up the ultimate severity (i.e. death) that the virus might wreak. What we are not provided is data to show the likelihood of that happening. We’re told (by multiple media sources) that confirmed cases are “skyrocketing”. We’re also told by the CDC that 40%+ of those infected show no symptoms. We’re told (by multiple media sources) that hospitals are in danger of being “overwhelmed.” We’re never told how many patients the state’s hospitals can treat and how many patients are hospitalized.
We’re told (by multiple media sources) that deaths are climbing at an alarming rate. We’re not told what that rate is, relative to the number of hospitalizations, or relative to the number of known cases.
In short, we are never informed of our true risk level, so that we might be able to make logical decisions affecting our lives. The constant drumbeat of panicked pronouncements and their follow on tightened restrictions, with no risk management data to support them, is the very reason that many people are weary of the restrictions and suspicious of the motivations of those imposing the restrictions.
Joseph M. Lemma
Parker
Porch pirates and packages
This is the time of the year when people will most likely do more online shopping than normal due to the pandemic. As a result, packages are going to be left on porches and doorsteps.
I am writing this to implore the U.S. Post Office, UPS, FedEx and Amazon Prime to please not leave packages, ring the bell and then run off. I know you have to make deliveries, but people pay good money for the items they ordered and porch pirates will be on the lookout for them.
If no one answers the door, please retrieve the package, leave a notice in the door that an attempt was made to deliver it and it will be at the office of one of the above to be picked up or redelivered. This will deter the porch pirates, and people will have the items they ordered without losing good money. This was done in the past, and I don’t understand why it was discontinued. Being fast on deliveries should not be the reason for discontinuing the courtesy of making sure people receive their packages.
Val Tenhaeff
Colorado Springs
Everything is as it should be
Thanksgiving week is the time to shout out to those that make our days. I’m so grateful for my Gazette carrier. Throughout this difficult year, my newspaper has been every morning in my driveway. It’s a small thing but that newspaper wrapped in its plastic bag has brought me a sense of calm and security that for one more day everything is as it should be. Thank you.
Janei Folz
Monument
If we want to be a ‘dream’ city
I read today’s article “Dream City visions still becoming a reality” and was surprised to see Warren Epstein was speaking about Colorado Springs. Not to be too cynical, but isn’t it remarkable that what our city fathers see as a dream .... more infrastructure with the goal of more tax dollars ... some of us see as focusing primarily on new residents and visitors, and not enough on the basics of what makes our city a “dream” for current residents.
On my list would be paved and maintained streets, the regular removal of weeds and trash along our roadways (it’s embarrassing), and the ability to utilize our downtown without paying a parking meter/garage for the privilege of being harassed by the homeless.
My parents taught me that taking care of the small everyday things in my life were more important than bragging about the big, flashy things. If we truly want to be a Dream City, let’s care for the everyday things by cleaning up our streets and roadways and showing some self-pride.
Karen Clark
Colorado Springs
Putting the rest of us at risk
To those of you who believe the COVID-19 virus is a hoax and who refuse to wear masks, social distance, and follow other restrictions, if you don’t care about your own life and health, for the sake of the rest of us who do, can you put aside your false ideas and your belief that a president who lies every day is telling you the truth now? What do you think is causing thousands of death, millions of cases of sickness, and hospitals, doctors, nurses, all health care workers who are exhausted and can’t keep up with this.
Those of us who are at high risk, who believe the experts and science, and who are doing everything we can to be safe, would ask you please to at least wear a mask when you are out in public. What you choose to believe is your right, but putting the rest of us at risk isn’t.
Sally Alberts
Monument
Who really craves attention?
Re: Barack Obama’s latest memoir. The fawning is a bit much in “Obama’s new memoir is beautiful and a little maddening,” by Kathleen Parker. This is Obama’s third memoir, if I’ve kept accurate count. At 768 pages, we’re told this latest is just Volume I, with another 700-page Volume II to follow.
At the 2020 DNC, Obama berated Donald Trump for “craving attention.” Yep. Trump craves attention, and Obama loves to churn out books and run around the country telling us so.
Eric Nickerson
Colorado Springs