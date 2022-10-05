Drop the charges against Lee
I do not believe that it is proper of DA Mike Allen to charge Sen. Pete Lee with wrongdoing, especially since it has now been revealed that his indictment was based on inaccurate information presented by the DA to the Grand Jury.
DA Allen, the El Paso County Commissioners, and others involved in this political persecution of Sen. Lee all look like hypocrites because they have singled him out, but aren’t investigating Sen. Dennis Hisey or charging him with the same alleged offense. There is ample evidence to show that Sen. Hisey lives in Fountain but voted from an address at which he did not actually live in order to establish residency in Senate District 11, where he is currently a candidate, running against Rep. Tony Exum.
Based on the DA’s actions, it looks to like wrongdoing is OK for Republican elected officials, but not for Democrats. It’s certainly not equal treatment for Sen. Lee to be charged with a felony offense, forced into a plea deal or trial, and have to incur legal fees while candidate Dennis Hisey goes free.
Drop the charges now against Sen. Lee. We know him to be an honorable man who complies with the law.
He has served our community well during his time in the state Legislature. Sen. Lee has extensive knowledge of the criminal justice system and has made many important reforms. While his track record may have earned him the ire of some law enforcement officials, like DA Allen, many others in the state find the reforms to be welcome policy initiatives that improve the state’s criminal code.
If the DA and County Commissioners are at all concerned about the public perception of two systems of justice based on political affiliation, then they will respond appropriately and drop the charges against Pete Lee. I think most voters agree that there should be equal treatment of all persons who have committed similar “offenses.”
Cyndy Kulp
Colorado Springs
An important principle
Solomon, the wisest man who ever lived, wrote these words, “When the sentence for a crime is not quickly carried out, the hearts of the people are filled with schemes to do wrong.”
I urge all our governing officials, elected or otherwise, to consider this important principle. This is not a political statement, but one of wisdom given by God to the king of His chosen people. It needs no studies or polls to validate it. It speaks for itself.
To our governing officials: Thank you for taking the time to read and consider this. My prayers are with you as you carry out your difficult responsibilities on our behalf.
Jim McRae
Colorado Springs
Individual responsibility
“If the suspect had followed law enforcement’s instructions, they would be alive and uninjured today.” Remember that argument? The point is that the suspect has responsibilities as well as law enforcement. The argument is true, and clearly not the total fix to crime and cop/citizen interactions. But a good place to start.
Now, try this: If no one took illegal drugs, there would be no fentanyl deaths. Clearly correct. Not the total fix, but a good place to start. Here again, the individual has a responsibility — it is not all on others.
Will Luden
Colorado Springs
Negative campaign ads
To active candidates: If you are running a campaign based on targeting an opponent with negative ads, you are an immediate reject.
My takeaway is: you have nothing to offer; you have achieved nothing to be proud of; you do not address important issues affecting voters; you have no goals going forward. I have no reason to vote for you.
Cindy Cowlishaw
Falcon
This country of crime
I am an elderly man with 7 children, 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. I wonder what kind of future my descendants will have with the crime rate increasing in America.
I have seen much crime in my day, but never worse than the last few years. People are out of control nationwide and many attacks and killings are happening in many of our major cities. In Colorado Springs we see murder, drug abuse, robberies and stolen vehicles.
I do not want to see leniency for convicted criminals. Just recently the news reported that there have been 562 murders in Philadelphia.
It is reported that the Philadelphia DA is being paid by George Soros to be lenient on criminals. It is also reported that he has fired many of his assistant DAs. I do not want to see this kind of leniency in our state or any state.
Cities across the nation are having many crimes committed and it is very disturbing to me in my later years. I worry about my children and grandchildren in this country of crime.
What is the answer! Please tell me what I can do to facilitate any solution.
We need politicians who will support our police, hold our DAs accountable to upholding the law, and politicians who will make sure we have DAs in office who will protect our law-abiding citizens.
I am sick and tired of politicians who down-play crime and lawlessness.
John Childs
Colorado Springs
Substance instead of grandstanding
The Gazette editorial board really likes Lauren Boebart. They just can’t praise her enough.
They say she is the savior of the western slope and has done more in her two years then anyone else. As I understand it she wrote a letter to stop some spending she didn’t agree with and she is supposedly leading some effort to stop urban progressives from grabbing western slope land. Although I haven’t seen any legislation she has put out to protect that land or for anything else.
She supposedly is preserving our state’s western values by running around with her gun, spouting vulgar, vengeful and insulting statements the Gazette thinks represents our western values. I’ve lived in the west all my life and I think it’s laughable to say these are the values of people in Colorado.
I don’t find these qualities a very good recommendation for her as a member of Congress.
I haven’t seen anything positive that she has done and personally I find her behavior embarrassing.
I hope someone else gets elected that cares more for substance instead of grandstanding.
Pat Kent
Fountain