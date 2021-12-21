Driver responsible for truck accident
On last night’s news there was an item about the truck driver who had his brakes catch fire and could not stop and crashed into several cars on I-70, killing about four people. His lawyers claimed it was an accident and he should not have to spend time in prison.
It was not an accident. It was his fault this tragedy happened. He did not know what he was doing in the mountains. He should have refused to go up in the mountains for a load of lumber.
When I started driving a truck in 1966 I listened to old timers who drove the mountains many years and survived. I survived as well for nearly 40 years. Driving a big truck in the mountains requires some skills that will ensure survival. When I was still working I found out that truck driving schools teach a system of braking called “stab braking”. This system will get you killed. It calls for applying the brakes when starting down hill on a mountain pass, then when the trucks slowing down let off the brakes. As the truck speeds up, and it will on a pass in a hurry, reapply the brakes. What happens is the brakes build up heat when applied and the air flowing around the brakes is like when you build a camp fire and use your hat to fan the fire. You’re applying oxygen to the hot brakes and eventually catches them on fire making the truck unstoppable.
The method I learned from old timers is to leave the truck in the gear it takes to get to the top of the pass and apply the brakes to around five pounds of pressure and leave them applied all the way down the pass. There is a gauge that tells how much brake pressure you are applying. The driver in this accident, who was from Texas, obviously didn’t know what he was doing and was speeding down hill and lost control of his rig.
It was announced that there was a total of three million signatures protesting his sentence and some were truck drivers who thought this would set a bad precedence for the trucking industry.
If you don’t know how to drive in the mountains ask us old timers and listen to what we tell you and survive driving the mountains. All these signatures should be disregarded and the driver should go to prison for his irresponsible act.
Eric DesPres
Calhan
Others also liable for truck accident
I think the truck driver who got the sentence of 100 years is good.
He should have never been behind that wheel to start with. But the company who hired him is just as guilty, a simple drive with a load near the company should had proved he wasn’t qualified to drive that type of equipment. But I don’t think a drive test was ever given, whoever is in charge in the company who owned the equipment that hired this man should be held accountable for that accident too. Second, who ever gave this guy a class A license should be fired and held account for the accident along with all the others.
The poor people killed by this man should have justice.
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
Utilities working round the clock
The windstorm of the era hit Colorado. Thousands of people out of power, losing food and businesses suffering damage. As a family without power we want to thank the people of Colorado Springs Utilities for their round the clock work.
Too often people are consumed by the issue, which is valid, no power is awful. However, take time to thank the workers that may not have power at home, leaving their families to help this community. They are probably receiving hundreds of calls every hour with new obstacles and sadly complaints.
They are working round the clock and doing all that is humanely possible. Never forgot to be grateful to the workers that are cold just like you. Thank you to all the workers doing their best for Colorado Springs.
Thank you to the organizations and other companies banding together to help this city. This outage impacts everyone equally, so say thank you to the people that are risking their life to fix everything. Our family extends our thanks, we may not have power, but we have gratitude.
Tas Kronby
Colorado Springs
Poor handling of the situation
There must be some accountability from Colorado Springs Utilities, the CEO in particular, for the absolute disaster we, in the Sturgis Road neighborhood, are in.
There are about 25 homes involved, no utility trucks to be seen.
CSU keeps promising restoring power, but now it might be Tuesday, his updates have been meaningless, as is the outage map, and his twitter feed.
I’m imploring the City Council to hold him accountable for every action, or lack there of, which has caused so many days of stress, loss of all refrigerated food, a freezing cold house, and total lack of his being able to handle the situation.
There are electric wires on the sidewalk, where is his commitment to safety?
Patrick Patchin
Colorado Springs