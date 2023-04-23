Drake power plant demo

Wednesday’s headline clearly demonstrates stupidity in action. Here we are celebrating an event that will have no measurable effect on the environment, while causing those who can least afford it higher energy costs.

Who benefits? Maybe those who feel good, in their imaginations, about saving the planet, with little impact on themselves. Meanwhile our Chinese adversary builds coal-fired plants faster than we can tear them down.

We shall live to regret this.

Dik Thurston

Colorado Springs

Climate change programs

The Earth Day article in the Gazette was unfortunately based on an outdated International Panel for Climate Change Assessment Report that summarized the state of knowledge of climate change and climate change mitigation and adaptation. A 36-page Synthesis Report is available on the internet at IPCC_ARG_SYR_SPM. Although released in March, this sixth report (AR6) is based on scientific literature accepted for publication no later than Oct. 11, 2021. The premise of the AR6 report is that the level of greenhouse gas emission reductions before 2030 will largely determine whether global warming can be limited to 1.5 degrees C. Because every forecast of global emissions in the AR6 report started from values before 2021, those forecasts did not take into account that there was an amazing 6% increase in emissions during 2021, and another 1% increase during 2022.

It is important that China, which was accounting for 30% of the global emission, withdrew in August from the Global Climate Change Agreement. According to recent reports by Reuter and Bloomberg, China has plans to build new coal-fired electric power plants at the rate of 26 plants per year. Thus, there is no hope to limit global warming to 1.5 C after the U.S. and other countries at the COP27 meeting in November did not convince China to rejoin the Climate Change Agreement, and to abandon their plans to build all of those coal-fired electric power plants.

Consequently, the U.S. must change from the rushed climate-change program in the Inflation Reduction Act, which was focused on an unattainable 2030 emissions goal, to now focus on a long-range, economically sustainable, energy-independent climate-change program. Contrary to the Earth Day article, the only worthwhile focus is not individuals and their gas stoves; rather, the new U.S. climate-change program focus should be on reducing emissions concentrated in urban areas due to poor horizontal and vertical dispersion of those emissions (best example is Los Angeles area).

Russell L. Elsberry

Colorado Springs

Shootings might lead to legislation

The recent shootings of several young people might be the beginnings of what might result in gun control, gun registration, or, worse yet, gun confiscation. Here is why I think this could happen.

First, prosecutors are not enforcing the current laws and as a result, many criminals, even murders, are released to roam the streets and commit more crimes. The average citizen sees this and is upset by it.

Second, the general public reacts to the increase in crime by buying guns for their self-protection. Some of these gun owners are worried about the criminal activities and get suspicious of anyone or anything out of the ordinary. Some of these folks will overreact and shoot at those that they believe are committing crimes. When normally they would either warn the people, chase them away, or call the police.

Third, the general population sees these more frequent shootings as something that needs to be stopped. Thus they will start to accept the fact that some type of gun control legislation is needed. As more of these types of shooting occur, the general population will start to demand that legislation be passed to control gun sales, institute gun registration or maybe even confiscate guns. Eventually, strict gun control measures will be made into law.

This scenario shows show how gun control legislation could be passed based on the actions of local prosecutors. Are the prosecutors setting this up on purpose or just accidentally? You be the judge.

William Machacek

Colorado Springs

This is out of control

No more excuses.

There needs to be an armed guard at every single school in this country. Windows and doors need to be bulletproof.

Those people that are in desperate need of mental help need to get it and/or be locked up. This is out of control, and I blame parents! I mean I also blame Hollywood, our godless society, liberals and politicians but in the end, it’s a lack pf parenting that is leading to these horrific events in our schools.

I have been teaching for 24 years in Colorado Springs, and I can tell you with certainty that these mentally ill/violent children are in every school, even the “good” schools. There is very little that can be done about them, and all of the other children are suffering because of it.

The Club Q shooter never should have been let out of custody, and he should have been receiving in patient mental health services. Same applies to the Tennessee murderer. Now we have this individual that was planning attacks on D-20 schools and churches. He should have been receiving mental health services, and he better not be released on bond or ever.

Dave White

Colorado Springs