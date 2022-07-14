Excessive street noise
I have been a resident of Colorado for over 44 years and moved to Monument about two years ago. During that period, I love to explore my new surroundings regarding entertainment, restaurants, events, etc. I live in Monument now. I have been exploring and enjoying many parts of the Colorado Springs area and exploring downtown Colorado Springs. Recently, I have been very annoyed with the excessive street noise occurring in downtown Colorado Springs. Extremely loud motorcycles and hot rod cars with modified exhaust systems designed to make noise along, with the excessive speed acceleration that amplifies the noise and also causes safety issues due to the speed of these vehicles.
Last Saturday, I hosted three very nice AFA newly inducted cadets (doolies) who had just completed their first three weeks of basic training at the AFA and this was their first time out of seclusion before they complete the second phase of their basic training. These nice ladies all from the East Coast wanted to see Colorado Springs and the amenities it has to offer.
Among other attractions available I took them downtown for exposure to the fine restaurants, etc. As we were walking the downtown sidewalks, we were so annoyed by this excessive noise and speed that we cut short our visit. As a resident of the Springs area, I wanted to show off our beautiful city and state. I was embarrassed and disappointed.
During our visit to downtown, we never saw a policeman or any other enforcement folks to stop this safety/annoyance issue. I have to assume that Colorado Springs has noise ordinances in place though it appears that it is not being enforced.
For the sake of a successful future of downtown Colorado Springs, I appeal for the city to get on top on this issue and stop this problem immediately.
Randy Hurlburt
Monument
Crazy building frenzy
The explosion of apartment construction [“Apartments aplenty …” Rich Laden, July 10] reflects a crazy building frenzy. Summerfield neighbors understand that rezoning “underutilized parcels” for high-density apartments next to vibrant neighborhoods negatively impacts areas our city should protect, support, and enhance.
Laura Nelson said: “Residents who oppose apartments need to be better educated about the growing demand for multifamily living.” She wasn’t listening when the City Council addressed 251 apartments proposed for “infill” overlooking our homes.
Neighbors supported more city apartments, but objected to the proposed density and intensity at this site as inconsistent with existing zoning, the Briargate Master Plan, and PlanCOS provisions regarding neighborhood compatibility and privacy. “Infill” projects help declining urban areas; hurt healthy neighborhoods.
Nelson said: “Millennials’ jobs change every five years. Seniors don’t want a big yard and can’t care for their home anymore; they want maintenance-free living. That’s a life choice.”
As a senior, my life choices include a “big yard,” caring for my home and “aging in place.”
Millennials with children seek the “American dream”: homeownership to build wealth through home equity, provide security for retirement, and leave a legacy for children. They don’t “demand multifamily living.”
People don’t prefer to be lifelong renters to avoid hassles of homeownership. Apartment managers raise rents to match inflation; working people (who are lucky enough) get pay raises that lag inflation.
Homeownership enhances owners’ mental/physical health. High-density apartment living creates tenant isolation and hopelessness, trapped into living month to month, knowing rent increases are inevitable.
From their balconies, they see seniors with paid-off mortgages and no house payments. Neighbors relax in their backyards, knowing house payments won’t go up and will eventually disappear.
Robert J Sallee
Colorado Springs
Lack of responsibility
In the past several weeks, there have been two articles having to do with racial issues in this country.
The first was in the Opinion viewpoint of the Gazette on June 24. It had to do with the perceived problem of not enough Black teachers in schools.
If more Black students, especially boys, had a father at home, the need for Black teachers might not seem so important. How many examples do we have to keep seeing about the importance of having a male role model at home?
The second article was on June 26 in the Gazette, where some Black female entertainers asked the Black men in the audience to stand with them and show support for women who had terminated a pregnancy at a man’s request. How sad that Black women, or any woman, should have to implore the males in the audience to take up their cause. Had I been a Black male in the audience, I would have been looking for a corner to hide in.
With Black women getting over 30% of the abortions while only representing 13% of the population, this falls on the shoulders of Black males and their lack of responsibility when it comes to parenting. So many are being murdered in the womb because daddy doesn’t want to be inconvenienced.
Fred Teasdale
Colorado Springs
Death, taxes and fees
I just had to pay a 27 cent fee to the state for an Amazon delivery. Democrats are great about applying taxes and calling them a fee. This happens way too much. Anytime I have to pay the state, and I don’t have a choice, it is a tax.
Courts need to rule that fees are taxes and that fees are a violation of TABOR. Pretty soon it’s going to be the only sure things in life are death, taxes and fees.
Frank Wilmoth
Colorado Springs