Don’t turn your chair

Sunday, May 28, The Gazette had an article about Colorado College’s graduation ceremony. The commencement speaker was Liz Cheney, a former legislator out of Wyoming and a CC alum. I did not care for her and the party line she towed until she began to wrestle with the issues, fought for moral high ground even across the political aisle and was able to admit she was wrong. If she doesn’t represent engaged leadership and growth, I don’t know who does.

During her speech, there were students and faculty who turned their backs. Were they too afraid to admit that someone who has an opposing view on one issue may yet have wisdom and insight on another? Is it not within the bastion of higher education that we should be learning to listen? To be discerning learners? Respectful of varied opinions, data? Seeking common ground forward for the betterment of our communities?

Maureen Dowd states in her New York Times column, also May 28, that there are those who have “consecrated themselves to a war against qualities once cherished by many Americans. Higher principles – dignity, civility, patience, respect, tolerance, goodness, sympathy, and empathy.” Isn’t that what CC and about half of her graduates did in turning their chairs?

I would ask us to contemplate …in light of how we act, who are we?” Is this what we want for our future? Hello to reflection and growth.

Robin Johnson

Colorado Springs

Cheney may have turned too

Re: Liz Chaney protest at CC.

Didn’t then-Congresswoman Cheney turn her back on the MAGA leaders of her own political party and paid the price? I imagine if she was in this CC graduating class and disagreed with the speaker she would have joined seniors turning their chairs. “We have to not be afraid of being called obstructionists.” Liz Cheney quoted in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Sept. 9, 2017.

Charlie Paterson

Colorado Springs

Hope they grow up soon

Just wanted to say yes to your editorial regarding the behavior of Colorado College graduates toward Liz Cheney. I hope they grow up — soon! We don’t need more single-minded spawn running around this country. — BTW, I aorm of the opposite party than Liz, a former teacher and professor, living in North Idaho.

Bonnie McDade

Boise, Idaho

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Graduation no place for politics

Vince Bzdek’s article in the Sunday, May 28 edition, “The speech we’d like from Biden at AFA” encourages the president to include various comments in his commencement address to the Academy’s graduating cadets. He encourages the president to tell the cadets, “We will not play politics with your lives.” Although his article concludes with one paragraph of positive encouragement, the remainder of it contradicts with political language not fit for a commencement address.

Politics has no place in a commencement message to academy cadets, or for that matter, any graduating class of students.

He immediately encourages the president to undo a political decision by President Trump regarding the location of Space Command. His encouragement continues with more politics regarding Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s stance against military abortions. Bzdek continues with political comments from Sens. Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, and the House Armed Services Committee. He continues, “Let’s make up for years of disrespect for our military right here, right now, Mr. President.” Very distasteful.

Take and maintain the high ground, Mr. Bzdek, as this is what our future leaders deserve.

Fred Seiter

Colorado Springs

The debt limit problem

A couple of comments about the debt limit problem. Last week there was a letter from a female writer blaming the debt limit on the Republicans because they wouldn’t just roll over and give Biden everything he wanted with out getting anything in return. One of the big sticking points was reinstating the work requirement for people receiving some government aid. Bill Clinton and Newt Gringrich set that up and no one starved or were pushed out into the streets. Many went out and found a job.

The fear is that if some of these people started working and paying taxes, they might not like how “their” money is being spent and quit blindly voting Democrat.

If more people started working, there would be more workers available to man businesses such as restaurants and such. Plus there would be more tax money paid to reduce the deficit and fund Social security. Columnist Froma Harrop beamed in a piece from her planet, but I don’t remember what she said other than it is all the Republicans’ fault. Martin’s opinion piece the other day blamed the debt ceiling need on the Trump tax breaks that favored the super-rich and lowered tax revenue. I looked and on the IRS website, it stated that the income tax revenue went up 18% from the normal taxpayers’, and the corporate and wealthy tax revenue went up 27%, with the top 1% paying 80% of that.

If these people say things other than the facts on this, what else might they be not truthful about?

I read that some of the Republican members of Congress are against this bipartisan agreement. One congressman named Bishop didn’t like it because it was too close to the center and Lauren Boebert is against the deal. I would just like to remind them that our government is a representative republic, and you are supposed to represent everyone in your district. If you did not receive 100% of the votes in the last election, those that oppose you should still have a say, so get your act together and be a representative for all and for the good of our country.

Tom Keilers

Colorado Springs