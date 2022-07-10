Don’t shut down Nixon
Colorado Springs Utilities plan to shut down the Nixon coal fired plant in 2030 and replace it with wind, large-scale solar and storage projects will make our supply of electricity less reliable, more costly and will do nothing to reduce global emissions of carbon dioxide.
According to the U.S. Energy Administration, wind and solar only provided 4.3% of the energy consumed in the U.S. in 2020. Fossil fuels provided 79%. After 50 years of government support, subsidies, tax benefits and mandates solar provides less energy than wood. Forbes magazine reported in their June /July edition that governments worldwide have invested $5 trillion in the last 20 years in wind and solar and only reduced fossil fuel consumption from 84% to 86%. Unlike fossil fuels that have a high energy density, wind and solar are weak sources of energy, costly to scale up and not competitive without subsidies.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported in its International Energy Outlook 2021 that global energy consumption will increase nearly 50% in the next 30 years driven by demand from developing countries increasing their consumption of fossil fuels. The EIA also projected that global carbon dioxide emissions will increase through 2050 as those countries develop their economies and increase their prosperity.
Utilities’ plan is fantasy, and we are being taken as chumps!
Dick Standaert
Colorado Springs
A dubious political sham
Gov. Jared Polis’ recent executive order which claims to protect abortion-related medical records of people coming to Colorado seeking that procedure is nothing more than a political stunt designed to give himself unjustified and undeserved standing in this election season. It is entirely unwarranted, unnecessary and likely unenforceable. Like his claim to be generously giving Coloradans “refunds” on taxes, a refund to taxpayers which is mandated by TABOR, this recent move is a scam; it is entirely unnecessary and a pretentious attempt to influence vote where he has no such influence.
The simple truth is under the federal HIPAA mandate, medical records are protected from unauthorized access by anyone without a patient’s permission. Unless there is a valid order from a court with proper jurisdiction, no one from this or another state can obtain private medical records. And, no doctor or medical records entity can, would or should release such records without incurring serious ethical and criminal repercussions. So, Polis is playing yet another dubious political sham to secure votes under false pretense.
Further, Polis’ “executive order” in Colorado has no standing or validity in any other state. I doubt he has the authority to enforce such an order regardless of whether that patient returns to their state of legal residence. And, should a court of jurisdiction in another state subpoena such records, it is highly unlikely such a subpoena would withstand the scrutiny of any Appellate Court based simply on the sanctity of the doctor-patient privilege.
Then, of course, there is the question of whether such an executive order in Colorado that interferes with the legislative laws of another state has legal standing. Unless a patient from another state leaves Colorado and returns to their home state, since abortion is legal here, it is unlikely the federal courts, including SCOTUS, would allow another state’s abortion laws to be applied to a Colorado statute.
Polis is a political opportunist focused on nothing but his political expediency. Do not fall for his political bluster ... it is a sham.
Bert Bergland
Colorado Springs
Country needs therapy
With all the talk about mental health, we might need some professional advice available to understand. How people try to escape accountability. I learned this from a therapist.
DARVO ~ Deny the behavior, Attack the individual doing the confronting, Reverse the roles of Victim and Offender.
The perpetrator assumes the victim role and turns the true victim [or the whistleblower] into an alleged offender/attacker by trying to undermine credibility through false accusations.
As a teacher I saw this often, when confronting a bully. Now retired, as an observer it rings true more than ever. This country needs therapy. Congress needs to understand what is going on with the “now grown-up?” bullies today.
Gary King
Colorado Springs
Not getting their way
The Supreme Court made an unpopular ruling on Roe v Wade based on whether it was good law, based on the Constitution, or bad law, not based on the Constitution. The decision, that Roe was not based on the constitutional principles, did not ban abortion. It returned making abortion laws to the states where legally elected representatives decide and are held accountable by their electorates.
Supreme Court decisions are made based on what the justices believe was the intent of the original architects of the Constitution (originalism) or what the justices think should be law given societal changes over time (living document). Before the latest changes in the makeup of the court, the “living document” philosophy has been evident in court rulings. Now, originalism is playing out in court decisions. Liberals contend abortion is constitutionally supportable. The court disagrees. The court decided abortion was constitutionally legal in 1973. Some justices and a large portion of the population disagreed.
The court has reexamined the 1973 ruling and decided, over some justices’ and many citizens’ objections, that it was in error and abortion is not constitutionally supportable law.
The left’s actions and words are based on them not getting their way. Change the court to get their way? Abolish the court to get their way? Threaten and intimidate some justices to get their way? Inject racism to get their way? Support violence to get their way? Remember Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legal assessment of Roe? They are important words.
George Smith
Colorado Springs