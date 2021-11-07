Don’t shut down city’s pet stores
Bree Maestas, Pet City owner, has a vested interest in challenging continued attempts to shut down pet stores in Colorado (“Anti-pet store ordinance is not really pet friendly,” Gazette opinion, Nov. 5). But so do we.
We obtained Nemo from Pet City in the early 2000s. After he went to doggie heaven in 2017, we tried to find a dog elsewhere. Due to allergies and house size, another small hypoallergenic breed was a must. After a year of searching the Humane Society, various rescues, and then vainly trying to find a reasonably close breeder, we gave up and returned to Pet City. Regarding breeders: two said we might get something next summer; the rest never responded to inquiries.
We immediately found our adorable cockapoo Luna at Pet City, where they supplied us with solid information on her reputable Indiana breeder.
As long as stores follow state regulation, Colorado Springs has no business trying to shut them down. The AKC agrees. Anyone wanting to retain their choices should contact the City Council or attend its upcoming meeting (10 a.m. Tuesday) to review the ordinance.
Jeff and Kathy Langr
Colorado Springs
In praise of independent bookstores
A favorite grad school professor at UCLA once told us she would lower our grade by a full letter should she see us exiting a chain bookstore. As Professor Rosenberg was a favorite, the comment made an impression.
An independent bookseller is a vital part of a healthy community, knows the community and maintains works on the local area, issues of importance to local residents, classics that are read and reread.
In my years in Colorado Springs, first as a CC student and later as a full-time resident, I have benefited from and frequented Chinook and Poor Richard’s Bookstore, which exemplified the virtues the professor extolled.
For these reasons, am sorry to hear of a chain bookstore moving into our downtown. From Eric Schlosser’s “Fast Food Nation,” which identified Colorado Springs as an icon of fast food chains, to a course in Urban Geography at UCCS when a fellow student studied the number of chain food establishments on Academy and Powers and found there was only one, nonchain restaurant on Powers, Frankie’s Bar, it seems that we are losing more and more of our distinctive identity and welcoming chains.
I encourage everyone to support local businesses, which are owned and operated by your neighbors, and keep revenues in the community.
Years ago, Denver Post columnist, Ed Quillen wrote that Colorado Springs was becoming a capital of ‘generica.’ Please don’t allow that to become true.
Judith Rice-Jones
Colorado Springs
Encourage responsible behavior
Rep. Doug Lamborn’s op-ed on vaccination mandates misrepresents the goals and intentions of the Founders as well as the basis for a democratic society.
In a democratic society, every citizen moderates free will for the benefit of all. When acts of free will jeopardize others, government and law are there to protect us. The boundaries of federal, state, and local governments and between those of liberty and free will are indistinct.
Objective, reproducible observation and experience prove that COVID in its various forms is extremely contagious. No one has the right to jeopardize others under the mantle of individual liberty. I admire Lamborn’s decision to be vaccinated, but it is his duty to encourage responsible behavior, not to cry “Havoc” and loose the “dogs of war.” The administration is not guilty of overreach or tyranny. But the Senate is acting to harm the electorate by resisting efforts for economic recovery and a safe and healthy environment. That is my opinion, just as the Gazette clearly presented our congressman’s opinion. Nothing in the op-ed should be cited as the incontrovertible truth or the basis for objective commentary.
David Finkleman
Colorado Springs
We have to play the long game
I see by a recent article that our governor is frustrated that almost 2% of Coloradans are infected with COVID-19. Why is Colorado so far ahead of the rest of the country in new COVID cases?
How about some perspective? By percentage, Colorado ranks 37th in the country in COVID cases. It ranks 43rd in deaths by COVID. Being on the lower end of the spectrum is desirable! If you’re going to panic at every dip and rise in cases on a daily basis ... you’re going to make bad decisions. Play the long game and stop reacting (overreacting) to every blip in the data!
For those that are still clamoring for masks as an effective deterrent: Academy School District 20 mandated masks for students effective Sept. 27. More perspective? From the D-20 COVID dashboard for the month of September, District 20 had 20 full contact days and averaged 17 new COVID cases a day. For October, the month after the mask mandate ... District 20 had 17 full contact days and averaged (wait for it) .... 17 new COVID cases a day. The medical community that does not go to the media or stand in front of a microphone have a different perspective on the effectiveness of masks. If we want to actually talk science .... the vaccine works! But we have to play the long game on this. COVID-19 entrenched itself well before the vaccine became available, it’s going to take awhile to eradicate it. In the meantime, let’s embrace the things that work! Vaccinate, social distance and proper hygiene.
The mask has become the Scarlett Letter of fear of which we wear .... it needs to go away.
Steve Warner
Colorado Springs
Why the TABOR issue failed

I feel backers of the county TABOR retention ballot question are missing the point as to why the measure failed. I voted NO because of the clause buried in it that said it would apply to this year and all subsequent years going forward.
I would have gladly voted YES for a measure that asked to retain money this year for clearly defined projects. I am not willing to give up my ability to say yes or no to future requests.
Bob Hilborn
Black Forest