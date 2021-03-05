Don’t rely on ‘herd immunity’
I was encouraged to see Gov. Jared Polis discuss a return to a “Close to Normal Summer” but it still sounds like the state and federal governments are focusing on the wrong threshold — (“herd immunity”) before returning to normal. Colorado and our national leadership need to place greater emphasis on getting life back to normal as quickly as possible. They should tie reopening to reduction in deaths and hospitalizations not herd immunity and preventing all infections with the disease.
The scariest thing about COVID is that so many people have died, not that it’s easy to catch. I caught COVID from my son despite being careful, avoiding contacts, masking and following the other recommendations. Like many, my symptoms were mild. Mostly a headache and loss of taste for a few days. If your young (ish) and health (I’m in my late 50s), your risk from the disease is mostly minor, per the CDC.
The state and national COVID metrics by age demographic data shows that almost 90% of deaths due to COVID occur in people over age 60. I could not find statistics on hospitalizations, but I am certain the demographics are similar.
Vaccination efforts already prioritize older people. The governor stated that just over 70% of those over 70 have been vaccinated. As we complete vaccination of the next group (those over 60 and with multiple threat factors) we should see an even greater reduction in the death and hospitalization statistics.
Reducing deaths and hospitalizations requires a much smaller percentage of the population to receive the vaccine. According to 2019 demographic information, approximately 75 million people or 24% of the U.S. population is over age 60. With current supplies the country and Colorado can get most of this group vaccinated by early spring next month or so. The state and nation will have addressed 90% of the risk. Mission accomplished. Now get the stores, restaurants and bars open and back to full capacity. Get people back to work and get our economy back to where it was pre-pandemic.
I’m not suggesting that we should stop striving for the bigger goal of vaccinating the entire population.
Keep the vaccines rolling until everyone who wants it is vaccinated. Continue to encourage people to wear masks and distance in public through the summer but let everyone get back to doing the things we all miss as soon as we stop or dramatically reduce the death rate rather than the gold standard herd immunity that seems to have become the rallying cry of our leaders and medical experts.
Randy Fish
Colorado Springs
Eliminate the time change
Lew Willey is correct in that we should eliminate the time change. It is unnecessary. But he is incorrect in keeping daylight saving time year round. I remember back in the 1970s when we had DST year round for one year. You didn’t see the sun come up until almost 8 a.m. This meant children were heading for school in the dark. If I remember correctly, when this came up last year, the ski industry didn’t approve as they send out safety patrols in the mornings to check the slopes. They would be doing it in the dark if we kept DST.
I personally would rather we kept standard time year round, as it will be safer in the winter mornings for the safety patrols and especially for children going to school. On a lighter note, dairy cows would be happier.
Val Tenhaeff
Colorado Springs
Lack of historical knowledge
I am writing in response to Rep. Doug Lamborn’s statement included in your article “House Conservation bill that includes 1 million Colorado acres passed over GOP ‘land grab’ objections” on Saturday, Feb. 27. According to your article Lamborn stated “This . . . would be the largest land grab in Colorado’s history.”
At first I though this must plainly be in jest, as the state of Colorado is composed entirely of land seizures. Lamborn is evidently forgetting that this entire country is built on the blood of Native people and land seizures. The state of Colorado comes from: the Louisiana purchase, Texas secession, the Mexican American War, and an 1819 Spanish cessation. Of course, I considered that a statement this ignorant would plainly be satire.
Lamborn has previously shown himself to lack the understanding of satire, however, suggesting last August that “discourag[ing] internal combustion engine use and promot[ing] jobs in the alternative transportation industry,” would be not merely a bad thing but a sign of “far left’s radical policies.” Anyone so unaware of our nation’s maligned peoples has no place representing Americans.
Elise Lovaas
Colorado Springs
Put money where priorities are
In response to “Against increasing minimum wage”: I think we should not race to the bottom. William Sleg offers a good argument for raising teacher pay. American citizens who say it is essential to provide a good education for all our children should be in favor of compensating the people who spend their lives providing that education with a salary that is more commensurate with their importance to our society. It’s shameful that teachers earn so little money for the important work they do.
A CEO who earns a million dollars a year, makes $500 an hour. As for the military, an E-1 with less than 2 months of service earns $21,000 a year — all of which can be used for discretionary purposes since medical, food, and housing are also provided. However, the worker at McDonald’s earning a minimum wage of $7.25 an hour earns (for 40 hours a week, 50 weeks a year) $14,500 a year with no medical insurance, housing, or food included (except for maybe a Big Mac).
So, let’s look at our priorities in this country. How important are our children? Education is essential for all Americans — including the CEOs, the worker at McDonald’s, and the military. So, let’s put our money where we say our priorities are. Let’s raise teacher pay.
Betty Fannin
Colorado Springs