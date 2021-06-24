Don’t change auditorium, restore it
I completely agree with Dave Weesner’s comments (June 18) concerning the City Auditorium.
We do have two venues for larger uses that do not appear to be used to their capacity. I and many others (particularly older citizens and folks from care centers) have enjoyed many sack lunches and the sound of the Mighty Wurlitzer there for many years.
It does not appear that another larger venue is needed, but one that can hold smaller events at reasonable rates would be utilized quite a lot.
If you read Weesner’s letter, you can get a feel for the varied uses this auditorium can handle, with much less spent on upgrading it than the grandiose plans expressed in The Gazette recently.
Don’t change it, restore it to its greatness!
Gary Harmon
Colorado Springs
Testing the nation’s competence
The Gazette’s Viewpoint Tuesday eloquently and rightly urges President Joe Biden to back a plan to evacuate Afghan translators. Those words also spotlight the irony of our “immigration” processes.
We have obviously accepted the risk of allowing hundreds of thousands of undocumented and sometimes uncaught people to flow across our southern border.
At the same time, the Department of State wrings its hands, drags its feet, and takes agonizing amounts of time to “vet” Afghans who have risked their lives and filled out visa applications that tell us at least something about them; the bad actors among them probably know they could get here faster and with less chance of detection by simply flying to Central America and walking northward.
This nearly uncontrolled access for unknowns contrasts starkly with agonizing, bureaucratic, risk-averse scrutiny of known Afghans who increasingly risk life and family for Americans.
Throughout a year in Afghanistan, many interpreters I encountered were courageous and committed to helping Americans understand and operate effectively in a tough place.
As we draw down our presence there, interpreters and their families have as strong a case for asylum as anyone can possibly make.
I don’t know whether expedited entry to the U.S., negotiated safe haven while they wait for our “process” to run its painful course, or some other solution is best — but I’m sure we owe them a debt of gratitude, and equally sure this is a test of our nation’s competence and compassion.
Chris Miller
Colorado Springs
Facts rather than imagination
Three months ago, I predicted those people who believe anything would eventually come to the conclusion the COVID-19 vaccine would turn people into zombies.
Guess what? I finally heard a Hispanic woman from Florida explain to a reporter her family would not take the vaccine because it was turning people into zombies. She heard this astounding information from a media commentator and also on a social outlet.
For over six years, we have heard many people state the belief Democratic politicians (especially Hillary Clinton) and liberal actors were enslaving and selling American children on the slave market. This month, I heard several Republican congressmen float the idea that Jan. 6 was planned and carried out by the FBI.
Millions of Americans believe all or some of these ideas. Just once I would like to see somebody produce one shred of evidence as to these beliefs. Evidence does not include someone telling you they heard it or even a famous person saying, “people are saying.” If a person is going to alter their life, at least make it based on facts rather than imagination. Television opinion is not fact.
Here is proof. Produce just one zombie created by the vaccine. Just one. Produce one child who was sold into slavery by a Democratic politician (or Republican) or movie star. Just one.
Have any state show evidence of millions of fraudulent votes. Produce one FBI agent or a picture of one involved on Jan. 6. Just one.
Vincent Capozzella
Colorado Springs
Christianity and the aliens
The experts quoted in “Do Religion and Aliens Mix?” (June 20) obviously did not know of the Christian writer, C. S. Lewis, and his novels (“Out of The Silent Planet” (1938) and “Perelandra” (1943).
They both address a positive relationship of “incarnational Christianity” and extraterrestrial intelligent life (on Mars and Venus, respectively).
Joe Forgue
Colorado Springs
Too many expired license plates
Recently, a person wrote to our Neighborhood Watch folks wondering why so many vehicles are lacking license plates? Can the Division of Motor Vehicles still be so far behind with their processing? I ask why are there so many vehicles in the 80917 and 80909 areas with expired plates?
Can’t some part-time employees be hired to walk around neighborhoods and compile a list of vehicles, their makes and addresses? Can’t the department send such occupants a warning?
Maybe they need a month free penalty to get the proper plate.
Does the law prohibit such actions? It seems our state is missing a lot of money that could pay for road improvements.
Elaine Tourville
Colorado Springs