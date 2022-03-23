Done with mediocrity
The El Paso County GOP assembly was on fire Saturday. Freedom-fighting candidates brought down the house. They won by huge margins. The “We The People” candidates sent a message loud and clear, or I should say that we sent that message. Those who value the Constitution, law and order, life, and liberty are ready to fight for you and your freedom and that was apparent.
We are done with mediocrity. We are done with weak leadership. We want true grassroots servant leaders. We are ready to take our country and state and communities back from those who compromise and who want to destroy it with one-party rule. Freedom has been threatened the last two years, and we are awake and ready to reclaim it and protect it. We were asleep but no more.
We are of the people, by the people, for the people, and we are ready for freedom once again. We can and will do this! It’s exciting and energizing, and we aren’t stopping. We will do whatever we can to preserve freedom for our children, and the true leaders of our country — US — are back in the driver’s seat.
Sarah Brown
Colorado Springs
Community centers should be inclusive
Interesting what John Wear from Elbert thinks about the west side and our community center. Any Realtor will tell him that our “less than desirable neighborhoods” are very much in demand. John missed on a few other points. Center for Strategic Ministry, (Woodmen) has not made our center a “shining star”. Employees report it is a toxic environment. Many programs are gone. There are no protocols about how things are done and no transparency. The real “bottom line” is not that we are “godless” (as if you can decide that John — get the log out of your eye) but that we do not share Woodmen’s unchristian views on social issues.
A community center should be all inclusive. We have enough churches on the west side, but they are not the big moneymakers.
Finally, five generations of my family have lived and paid taxes on the west side. As history has proven, we do not want to give a public property to any church, sect, cult or religion, nor would Jefferson.
Janie Knickerbocker
Colorado Springs
Marijuana and the workplace
Many years ago (I don’t remember how long ago) I was working for a trucking company in Denver and I took a flatbed trailer down to Littleton to get a load of rebar at a metal manufacturer.
As I turned the corner to get there, I saw a car parked on the street with a group of guys smoking pot. I proceeded to the plant and checked in at the office. Later I saw the car return to the plant and the group got out. One of them reported to the foreman and he got the hand held controls of a crane and proceeded to load the rebar on my trailer.
I was up on the trailer guiding the bundles of rebar onto the bed when suddenly he dropped a bundle and almost buried me under it. I jumped off the trailer and went to the foreman and told him to replace the fog-bound idiot and not another piece was to be loaded by him.
He was replaced, and I got out of there with the load and my life. This is what you get with pot smoking and alcohol consumption on the job. Edie Hooton from Boulder is the kind of clowns we have in the Colorado Legislature and yes, we need to vote them out.
Please, people of Colorado, do the right thing next election. Quit voting these people into responsible positions.
Eric DesPres
Calhan
Human kindness does exist
Knowing that, in reality, there is a bit of good and bad in every one of us, what accounts for the difference in degree of both — human kindness vs. human cruelty?
The suffering in Ukraine, as a result of Vladmimir Putin’s obsessive appetite for power and thirst for blood is a sad reminder of similar global happenings throughout the times.
The content of the book: “Aging with Grace” written by David Snowdon, Ph. D. reminds me of studies that can be made of the human brain, as the study of aging and Alzheimer’s disease Dr. Snowdon conducted in 1986.
The concept of conducting such studies immediately after the death of certain individuals makes me wonder about what society could learn regarding cruelty, void of remorse, if the brains of the Putins of the world were to be studied under a microscope.
Now that technological advancements can cure deceases never cured before, how can society prevent insane cruelty at the level of the Putins of the world?
On a personal level, health-related misfortune visited my home recently, not COVID, but just as potentially deadly. Neither my husband, nor I have family locally, but the response of neighbors and friends has enabled me to see the other side of the coin, so to speak. One family, in particular, with five home-schooled children has amazed me from the time I moved into their neighborhood 10 years ago.
Winters around this family warm up my heart, at the sight of five pairs of little hands shoveling snow in front of our house, with no expectation of financial reward.
The awareness that human kindness does exist in one’s neighborhood is a huge contrast to what we see and hear on the news on a daily basis.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
Question on FEMA aid
Why is it that the United States can commit billions of dollars to help Ukraine and its citizens and yet FEMA has rejected aid to vulnerable communities and U.S. citizens after natural disasters saying that they don’t have enough funds?
Sharon Ferguson
Woodland Park