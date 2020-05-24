Don’t settle for a crowded park
“Boulder shuts down creek area near Eben G. Fine Park”
That headline in the Denver Post made me cringe. The reporter explained that the “lack of social distancing and disregard” for health guidelines related to the pandemic forced the closure of park land, effective immediately.
It could happen here.
That same carelessness is occurring in several of our most popular parks — especially North Cheyenne Canon Park, Red Rock Canyon Open Space, Ute Valley Park and Blodgett Open Space.
Many people have been creative during the pandemic and have found new places to hike or bike, hidden gems just minutes from where they live.
Take it as a challenge this weekend to get out and find your own space. Don’t settle for a crowded park. One place to look for alternatives is the “Get Out — Spread Out” page on the Trails and Open Space website. Get outdoors and have a great holiday weekend.
Susan Davies
Colorado Springs
Parents are a child’s fi
rst teachers
Re: “Bad education isn’t necessarily preordained” by Walter Williams, May 20.
Right up front I agree with Williams’ assessment, but given my experience on the D-11 school board for four years, and as president and member of STAR Academy charter school for five years, Williams fails to mention the general lack of involvement of poor black parents in lower performing schools most often attended by their children.
Often black parents failed to demand their child receive a quality competitive education, not just a meaningless A grade to facilitate their child’s self-esteem, and meet graduation quotas.
The work being done by Parents Challenge to empower parents to navigate and demand and assess a quality education for their children is noteworthy.
As a society, we must remember parents are a child’s first teachers, less we forget.
Willie H. Breazell
Colorado Springs
Impact someone besides seniors
I am shocked that the state is considering “penalizing” the most vulnerable people during this budget shortfall.
Taking away the homestead exemption is ludicrous!
Most seniors have nothing but Social Security income, and most have higher monthly prescription drug costs. Our combined Social Security income is $1,900 per month and our drugs are $496 per month.
Many seniors have died of COVID-19, leaving behind a spouse who will now have a 1/3 to 1/2 cut in Social Security income, in addition to funeral expenses.
The state budget cuts should come from the top down.
1. Stop state construction projects except roads.
2. Cut salaries over $75,000 by 10%. If that is still not enough, cut salaries over $100,000 by another 5%.
3. Put on hold parks projects.
4. Cut out “perks” such as company cars and travel expenses.
If all that is still not enough, then lay off 10% of workers from every department!
Leave the seniors alone!
Carol Mueller
Colorado Springs
Spend the money that is available
Re: Cutting 50% of our senior tax exemption program:
Republican Kim Ransom of Littleton and Sen. Bob Rankin of Carbondale, thank you so very much for your bravery and guided conviction to vote against cutting the 50% senior tax exemption program for our most vulnerable senior citizens.
You are my heroes, and I will never forget what you did for us.
Even with cutting the tax exemption for our beloved senior citizens the Joint Budget Committee is still short of their $1.17 billion for their balanced budget so perhaps they should target other programs to cut since they are so irresponsible with managing their money.
I have a suggestion (JBC), why not target the more than 2,200 nonprofits in Colorado to force them to pay taxes, you could really steal lots of money to manage your irresponsible spending practices.
Or perhaps, just learn to only spend the money that you have available, “money that you already have in your budget,” “you know, use common sense.”
Marianne Mallon
Manitou Springs
Taxing fi
rst, asking questions later
Why am I not surprised?
Why am I not surprised that the Colorado Joint Budget Committee suspended the property tax exemption for seniors and veterans for the 2020 tax filing. Could it be that the four in the majority to suspend the exemption are Democrats?
For those who have qualified for the exemption, 50% of the first $200,000 in actual value of their primary residence has been exempted from property taxation since tax year 2012. Without the exemption, the tax bill for my wife and I will increase $700 to $800 next year.
That is a hefty kick in the rear for us and a whole lot worse than that for a lot of seniors less fortunate than us.
When my wife and I settled in Colorado Springs after retiring from the Air Force in 1983, Colorado was then a shining red state and life was good.
But that all gradually changed as those who fled to Colorado to escape liberal dominance unwittingly brought liberalism with them.
Now the tax increase will help us decide whether to remain in the Springs or live out our lives elsewhere.
Thank you, Gov. Jared Polis, for carrying on the blue tradition of taxing first and asking questions later.
Robert Strong
Peyton