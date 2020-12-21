Don’t miss the Christmas star
Something phenomenal will happen Monday night — something that hasn’t happened for 800 years — and almost every person on the planet will miss it.
The Christmas star will appear. And the reason that most people will miss it is because it will not present itself like we have been programmed to think that it should — as a brilliant light in the sky. In fact, it won’t even be a star at all; rather it will be a conjunction of two planets — Jupiter and Saturn.
Allow me to share a bit of physics before we go any further. Since the planets all orbit the sun in essentially concentric circles, the ones further from the sun take longer to make their trips around their assigned course. Therefore, from our vantage point here on earth, it appears that Jupiter is moving across the night sky more rapidly than Saturn. The result is that Jupiter eventually catches up with and passes Saturn – what astronomers call a conjunction. When the alignment is exactly right, something really amazing happens. Since the earth is also moving in the same direction as Saturn and Jupiter and at a greater relative speed, we pass these other two planets creating an optical illusion because of the change of the angle from which we view the other planets. Jupiter appears to reverse its direction. The result is that there is a second conjunction in which Jupiter passes Saturn a second time — seemingly in reverse.
Eventually, the trajectory of Jupiter takes it past Saturn again; however, by this time, the relationship of the earth with the other two planets is normalized to the point where we see Jupiter as passing Saturn in the proper direction. Prior to the scientific developments of Nicolaus Copernicus and Johannes Kepler in the sixteenth and early seventeenth centuries, no one would have understood that this is an optical illusion; rather, everyone — including the biblical wise men — would have assumed that the Jupiter had actually reversed its course and then corrected itself.
Of course, all this fickle movement in the skies would have gone totally unnoticed by anyone other than an astronomer or — as in the case of the wise men — an astrologer. Now back to Monday night. My guess is that only a fraction of a percent of the human population will observe this phenomenon when it occurs for the first time since 1623 and for the first time that it is visible without the aid of binoculars or telescopes since 1226.
To me, it seems symbolic of the fact that only a handful of people (Mary, Joseph, the shepherds, and the wise men) observed the real Christmas Star and that, during His earthly life, very few recognized who He really is (Matthew 16:13-17) — a condition that persists even today.
I hope you don’t miss the Christmas star — but, most of all, I pray that you don’t miss the Star of Christmas!
Dr. Delron Shirley
Colorado Springs
Nothing gained by moving SPACECOMThe recent op-ed writings published in The Gazette over the past few days from knowledgeable intelligent and experienced generals certainly has provided more than enough rationale for the Air Force to retain SPACECOM in Colorado. But there is one piece of the analysis that has yet to be offered, namely “what is the benefit” to relocating? Any cost-benefit analysis quantifies what can be gained by the expenditure, in this case the enormous cost of relocating personnel and the very expensive high-tech operational requirements. From my perspective, the benefits of relocating are none!
There is nothing to gain in infrastructure. People won’t have a better place to live. The operations won’t be more secure or better located to conduct the SPACECOM mission. There is no state that supports DoD installations better than Colorado, nothing to gain there. Nothing to be gained by moving closer to experienced personnel because they are concentrated in Colorado! The industrial complex will argue against relocating because that will force them to consider it as well, and that will raise their costs which will be passed on the DoD. Nothing to gain there.
So, unless the evaluating team can reveal significant gains to SPACECOM by relocating, they are negligent. I guess the only gain will be to politicans who have caused this exercise in the first place. Our national defense should not must not be hostage to politics.
Don Addy
Colorado Springs
Reporting only the negatives
The last two paragraphs of Froma Harrop’s Dec. 5 column, “America seems ready to move on — away from Trump” sums up the last four years of media reporting. Real news, or has the American public been desensitized by the mainstream news network fake news? Election integrity and fairness to all legal American voters must mean nothing to you. This election was rampant with fraud.
Whether or not you care for the person or not, the office of the President of the United States deserves respect. President Donald Trump fulfilled his campaign promises, benefiting Americans. Similar to the mainstream media, Harrop reports and writes the negatives from the president and omits the positives. I suggest watching One America News and Newsmax.
Fred Seiter
Colorado Springs
Protection for student loans
Having a college degree is touted as a necessary qualification for success. Young folks are expected to graduate from high school and make major fiscal decisions at a young age, often with no guidance or education around financial literacy. The private student loan industry knows this and takes advantage of vulnerable students.
Students and graduates alike are facing heightened financial insecurity in an already competitive and difficult employment landscape, which has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. We do not need to be told to “pull ourselves up by the bootstraps” and a minimum wage job can hardly cover the ever-rising cost of living in Colorado.
What we do need is real, tangible guaranteed protections and transparency for folks who have taken out student loans and are working hard to pay them back.
Meg Saks
Boulder