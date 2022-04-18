Don’t blame minimum wage laws
It was interesting to read Jissell Pelayo’s letter to the editor about so many people “struggling to survive”. Did the AVID class project encourage Jissell to thrive in the real world or to be a victim in need of a legislative/government solution? Students can gain work experience while still living at home (entry level minimum wage jobs). Don’t blame minimum wage laws for anyone’s “struggles”. Working hard and learning new skills lay the groundwork for future opportunities.
Not every job is high paying—salaries are based on what an employee produces/sells. A kitchen job will pay a percent of the food sales. Sometimes one has to expand their skill set to earn a higher salary.
The AVID class project could empower students to develop a plan to gain the job skills necessary to earn the wages ($21 an hour?) to obtain that “comfortable life” which includes a car, phone, insurance, and food.
Look around Colorado Springs—there are “help wanted” signs at many private businesses and government offices (post office, DMV, etc.). The grocery stores offer starting wages of $16 per hour with benefits.
A local lawn service hires and trains folks to fertilize/aerate/mow lawns for $18 — $24 per hour, and fix/maintain sprinkler systems for $20 — $28 per hour. Medical facilities hire/train folks to become Certified Nurse Aides ($18 to $40 per hour). Some jobs provide room and board as part of the compensation (Resident Assistants in college dormitories, caregivers, or trading child care/yard work/running errands for discounted rent). Some jobs offer benefits such as meals, transportation, cell phone, employee discounts, etc. There are many paths to that “comfortable life” — be creative—the world is your oyster.
Sandra Graham
Colorado Springs
Minimum wage should be raised
The other day I went to the grocery store to pick up some limes only to see that their price had increased to almost double of what they were the year before. Not only that but gas has increased to an exaggerated amount over the past months too. Don’t even get me started on how much housing prices have surged in the past year. They have increased to prices that most Colorado residents can not even afford. Why? Because the minimum wage is not high enough to allow people to afford housing. So why is the minimum wage not going up along with it? Why are we expected to earn the same when prices for everything are all going up?
People I know have had to work more than one job to make ends meet. Something needs to be done about it. The minimum wage in Colorado should be increased from $12.56 to around $15. The minimum wage has not kept up with inflation. We can not live off of the current minimum wage anymore. So I urge Colorado residents to fight for a change because citizens can no longer continue to live this way.
Katherine Estrada Vargas
Colorado Springs
Giving the ducks a chance
The ducks of the pond at Nancy Lewis Park and I want to thank the crew of skilled maintenance workers for the Colorado Springs Parks Maintenance Division for their recent upgrades of the nesting habitat at the park. From receiving my concerning call and email, to workers on the job, the team was on site in less than 36 hours! Wonderful response with great ideas to solve the problem I presented.
The permanent split rail fences on the edges of the landscaping combined with the temporary snow fence will go a long way to protect the nesting area for the ducks. The last two nesting seasons sadly revealed some of our youngsters’ deviant idea of “fun” was to scare the ducks off their nests and grab the eggs to throw them into the pond. Senseless. Others would ride their bikes through the grass cluelessly disrupting the nesting or squishing the eggs outright. But the kids were not the only nefarious actors as adults with their dogs wandered into the area as well, making a trail through the nesting grass of the Mallards.
So, for giving the ducks a fighting chance to survive with the hope that little ducklings might once again swim in the pond at Nancy Lewis Park!
Jim Hinkle
Colorado Springs
Where has civility gone?
We have heard plenty of this election cycle’s assembly meetings. I do not need to rehash those ill-mannered moments. I was hoping, the lack of civility is unique and singular to politics. Unfortunately, I was wrong.
Recently, I attended my first school board meeting. My intentions were to speak against social and emotional learning (SEL). The president of the board made it quite clear, the discussion is tabled. Period. End of story. He made it clear in a disrespectful and condescending way, which highlighted the division among the board, regardless of party affiliation.
To add insult to injury, the president proceeded to read out loud to a respectably size audience, an anonymous letter. With each line read, the president of the board ridiculed the content and grammar, followed by proudly stating he believed in God and is a Marine. As far as I am concerned, that was an afront to those who served in the Corps. His demeanor was well short of godliness, as I understand it.
The point here: A ranking school board member, who is charged with the leadership of the environment in which our children are educated, has to be of the utmost civility and set an example, not act adolescent.
Kirsten Swenson
Elbert