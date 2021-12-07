Bob Dole fought the good f
ight
It was with great sadness that I heard the news of the passing of Bob Dole. In 1992, he honored me by writing the foreword to my history of the 10th Mountain Division, Soldiers on Skis.
Although he did not train with the division in Colorado (he came in as a replacement second lieutenant after the division had suffered heavy casualties in Italy), he exemplified the all traits of the mountain soldiers: tough, resilient, and willing to put his life on the line for his fellow soldiers. He was respected by all the men in his platoon.
His courage almost cost him his life; while leading an assault on a German machine-gun position near Castel d’Aiano on April 14, 1945, he was severely wounded. He spent three years in Army hospitals and endured seven painful operations, but never regained full use of his right arm. Despite his injuries, he went on to a long and distinguished life of public service in Washington, for which he will be forever remembered.
Farewell, Bob Dole. You fought the good fight.
Flint Whitlock
Denver
Prolonging archaic beliefs
Re: “Denver’s drifters glamp on taxpayers’ tab” If the city sponsored homeless encampments are so great, why don’t you try living in one for a week or a month? Your editorial makes plenty of accusations and conjecture regarding the potential demographics of the residents, but fails to back it up with evidence. This just prolongs the unfounded beliefs that homelessness is a result of personal choice and “willpower”, archaic and false beliefs that do more harm than good.
Regarding the construction of permanent shelters, it can take years to get those built and there’s often opposition from neighborhoods — the halted project at the Federal Center in Lakewood being a recent example. These temporary encampments provide safe and sanitary solutions to some of the very things that you rail against in your column
Try doing some actual homework, rather than relying on unfounded and outdated beliefs about individuals experiencing homelessness.
James Milton
Denver
Boebert’s Christian faith
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has garnered strong support in Colorado among conservatives since being elected to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Despite an onslaught of criticism from her Democratic rivals, she has stood her ground and prevailed. Even when she admitted to overstepping her bounds, she was quick to apologize, as in her row with U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.
But it is not Omar, who is noted for her bigoted tropes, that is deemed the villain.
It is Boebert, who is committed to the Judeo-Christian ethic that Americans have embraced for generations, who is the malefactor in the eyes of her anti-Israel critics. Perhaps the controversy has little to do with Boebert and everything in the world to do with her Christian faith.
As it is written, “An unjust man is an abomination to the just: and he that is upright in the way is abomination to the wicked.”
Brian Stuckey
Denver
Impact of the vote we make
When we receive our ballots and sit down to express our wishes by marking our ballots, I think we should think deeply about the impact of the vote we make. In particular we should consider the impact our vote makes on the rights of others. Does your vote signify a limiting of another’s rights? How about controlling others?
Consider taxation.
When you vote for a new tax, it affects not only you but your neighbor down the street who might not agree with you.
Consider whether we are a country of individuals with independent rights or are we a country where the rights of the majority always prevails and curtails the rights of others.
Our country was unique at its inception, our founders recognized the sovereign rights of individuals, that government was to be limited, that freedom and rights of individuals was maximally important, that government was to do only those things that individuals could not do and that would benefit everyone. Please do not vote to limit or take away your neighbor’s rights.
If you believe strongly enough in an issue, work for it, try to convince others by the strength of your arguments for your position, donate your money for it.
Please do not force others to your position through the ballot.
Allow our country to heal and be less divisive.
Daryl Kuiper
Colorado Springs