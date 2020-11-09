Distorting the county’s statistics
A leading Gazette topic since Oct. 26 has been the COVID-19 outbreak at the El Paso County jail with 690 inmates out of 1,229 in custody having tested positive, and 51 of the sheriff’s employees having also contracted the virus. I suspect that this jail outbreak may have improperly contributed to the implementation by Gov. Jared Polis of a Level 2 safer-at-home restriction for El Paso County, which can not enforce a looser regulation than required by the state. In a Gazette article Saturday it was stated that a new model is being applied by the state that assumes each infectious person gives the virus to another 1.57 (probably applied as 2.0) people. Such a model would certainly explain the exponential growth in the El Paso County jail, but I submit that those jail infections should not be included in any model calculation used by the state to set the Level 2 virus restrictions for the entire El Paso County. The greater than 50% positive testing at the jail would distort the county testing statistics for weeks. I certainly hope that El Paso County residents are more conscientious/considerate to not infect two other people, who then each infect two other people.
Russell L. Elsberry
Colorado Springs
This amoral culture of death
A painful irony appeared on page A2 of Nov. 3 Gazette: An article describing abortion-rights advocates’ efforts to maintain what they euphemistically call “family planning services,” and an article next to it which included a photo of Elif Perincek, 3, in a hospital bed, who was miraculously rescued from the rubble of an earthquake in Turkey.
On the one hand you have an article that antiseptically describes a procedure most of us wouldn’t countenance for a dog, much less an innocent human being, and on the other, the heartwarming photo of a human life that was saved from certain doom.
Every aborted human is a soul, no less blessed by God than little Elif. The only difference is the aborted human is faceless and nameless and enjoys none of the legal protections of the Elifs of the world. Until the left recognizes that snuffing the life of an innocent human in the womb is no less morally despicable than leaving Elif in the rubble to die, we will continue living with this amoral culture of death.
Philip Mella
Woodland Park
Try to understand perspectives
An old parable tells about three blind men who come across something entirely new to them. Imagine that it is a statue. Each blind man feels one area of the piece, and comes to different conclusion. They defend their limited viewpoints with violence.
Now imagine that the statue is in the middle of a circle. There are 180 degrees, or viewpoints, to a circle. Which one is correct? Imagine the statue in the middle of a sphere. There are 41,253 degrees, or viewpoints, in a sphere. Which one is correct? Perhaps more than one viewpoint is necessary to get closer to the “truth.” Perhaps we need to try to understand perspectives that are completely opposite and contradictory. And perhaps in that process, we need to treat others as we, ourselves, wish to be treated.
Bonnie Reeves
Colorado Springs
Fairness and accuracy in reporting
Every morning for the past 3 years my Alexa smart speaker is programmed to start the day playing the latest NPR news cast from KRCC followed by one from KSKY out of Irving, Texas. I deliberately listen to the wide spectrum of views and news from both outlets to understand what is happening in our country. In those ten minutes I have the opportunity to evaluate what I hear and come to my own conclusions about the facts presented.
This morning NPR laid bare its unabashed bias when newsreader Corva Coleman proclaimed as fact that President Trump was making ‘false claims without evidence’ and was lying to the American people about election results. The statement was made without any qualification or characterization. It was asserted as fact, totally ignoring the scandal — that poll watchers have been denied rightful access to counting centers and lawsuits, raising reasonable questions that fraud may be occuring — fraud preventing the very gathering of evidence. That’s a huge and vital distinction to be made. It was totally absent from the NPR program while KSKY established the missing perspective on its newscast.
I don’t have a problem when Coleman’s assertions are labeled as opinion. When asserted in the context of a news cast as fact, however, journalistic standards of objectivity have been violated. And credibility is destroyed. That’s right, destroyed. As taxpayer funded, NPR (and by extension, KRCC) owes its listeners much better than what we’re getting in terms of fairness and accuracy in reporting.
Dave Clark
Colorado Springs
No longer a Fox News fan
I have hung in there with Fox News for many years , but I am about to search for a more reliable source of information.
The last straw is when I compared President Trump’s address on Oct. 16 as reported by Fox News to that of the Right Side Broadcasting. Although Right Side focused on the crowd directly behind President Trump where many were wearing red Trump shirts and flashing supportive placards, Fox News focused on the crowd at the far upper right where no one was wearing a red shirt and the few placards waved were dull and uninformative.
Sadly, Fox News, which had been the last bastion of fair reporting for many years, soon became a troll for Joe Biden after the death of its founder and subsequent control of his siblings. Now, there is little chance that any of its reporting deserves merit so I am moving on and I suspect I won’t be alone. Although I have been disappointed in President Trump for a number of reasons, I believe he is vastly more qualified for the job of POTUS than Biden, who will likely not last a year in office if elected because of his ill health, and we will be stuck with his VP who is as far left as Stalin.
Robert Strong
Peyton