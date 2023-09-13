Dismantle the water tower

I would say that most of the citizens of Colorado Springs are on the side of the residents of Mountain Shadows! Who wants a water tower in their backyard? Colorado Springs Utilities, what gave you the idea that you could pull this off?

You can solve two situations that are going on with Mountain Shadows.

Dismantle the water tower and move it to the area where the out-of-town developer wants to build those apartments. The apartments should never be approved because of the traffic hazard in case of another fire! The water tower cannot remain where it is now.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade and the City Council, unless you plan to buy out all of the properties in Mountain Shadows because of a single water tower, this is the answer to two problems on your agenda.

Eva M. Clark

Colorado Springs

The agenda is massive growth

I read the Gazette articles and the Gazette opinions on a daily basis, and every daily paper has articles about various things going on in our community. Articles about homelessness, Planning Commissions approvals, City Council members approvals and El Paso County commissioners approvals.

A person has to realize that the above entities are hellbent on massive growth. They do things and approve things that will forward their agenda, which is massive growth. They are supposed to do what is best for the city and the county. I feel they pretty much just do what they want to do and not what the people want.

They talk about affordable housing for all, and that is impossible. They don’t even know what affordable housing is. With all of the development being approved for apartments and houses and with the population growth, housing will remain unaffordable. Also, believe it or not, water is still in crisis. The Planning Commission approves things that they know they should not approve. City Council members and El Paso County commissioners also approve things that they know they should not approve. But it is all about massive growth, therefore a little deceit here and there has to happen to achieve the massive growth that they are hell bent on.

If Mayor Yemi Mobolade wants to be the mayor he promised to be, he should really look into and investigate some of the underhanded and deceitful projects being approved.

As for me, I don’t trust any of them as I know what their agenda is. It is all about their massive growth, and they will do whatever it takes to forward that process!

Jim White

Monument

A more viable solution

Having read about the no-left turn signs at the Nevada and Platte intersection due to accidents happening there, a more viable solution would have been to put up turn signal traffic lights to solve the problem. Having had the experience of waiting for traffic to clear to safely turn left from Nevada onto Platte only to end up with the traffic light turning red, which left me stuck in the turn lane.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

I did eventually make the turn, but it would have been a lot easier for four-way left turn traffic signals installed to make it more safer to make the turn from all four directions. Does it really take a genius to figure that out?

Val Tenhaeff

Colorado Springs

Diversity, once again

Yes, there were two articles highlighting diversity in Sunday’s Gazette. Joe Barrera’s “… learn to love our diversity” and Ruben Navarrettte’s “… Harvard circumventing The Supreme Court.”

There is nothing wrong with diversity, only when it is elevated to the most important thing in our lives, ahead of merit and performance. Diversity is everywhere and unfortunately all too much. But there is a good case that diversity is bad for America—just read Heather Mac Donald’s “The Diversity Delusion” and you’ll readily see.

Diversity really started with the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which banned discrimination and mandated affirmative action (preferential treatment for certain races, etc.) But the best way to stop discrimination is Justice John Roberts’ simple, “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” If that simple law were enforced, all would have turned out well for our people and our country. What’s wrong with diversity is that it is mandated. It will happen naturally depending on the needs of institutions, groups and organizations. Don’t sports teams select players on the basis of their athletic skill in that sport?

Harvard’s “commitment to diversity” really means they can select students to admit based primarily on race and academic merit of lesser importance. This is discrimination, pure and simple, as the Supreme Court recently decided. So, what does Harvard do, but devise ways to subvert the court. Harvard gets millions from our government. We ought to think of where diversity ought to be in our lives.

Erik Lessing

Monument

Flag didn’t violate policy

The article, “Polis defends Gadsden flag displayed by Colorado Springs student”, was very well-written and not one-sided. I agree with Gov. Jared Polis about how a flag, if it is not inappropriate, should be allowed and not taken away or shamed.

As the article stated, the flag’s history is a proud one, a symbol of liberalism used during the Revolution. According to Harrison School District 2’s code of conduct, the kids must wear “Clothing, paraphernalia and jewelry that contain appropriate messages, free of references to sexually suggestive activity, drugs, and alcohol, gangs, or are obscene and profane, hateful, or disruptive to the learning environment”. Being that this act didn’t violate the outlined policy, the school should never have alienated and prohibited him from attending school for displaying this on his backpack.

In 2014, the Gadsden flag was laid on victims by shooters in Las Vegas, if a Swiss flag was used instead, would the same outcome have occurred? Polis said, “other kids have LGBT flags on their backpacks ... and I think it’s a great teaching moment”. If the person is not being inappropriate, why would the school district have a say in what that person could and could not wear if it was not violating the written policy?

Gabriella Horton

Colorado Springs