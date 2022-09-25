Disgusting, divisive and distracting
My husband and I are veterans, Air Force and Army. We are appalled by the gender/diversity indoctrination in the Air Force Academy and West Point (which was in the news last year for the same reasons).
Just teach respect. We never even thought about gender identity or the color of our peers. We respected anyone and everyone who did their job, who we could count on to stand and defend our nation, and who lead with character and integrity. This trend in education in the academies is absolutely disgusting, divisive and distracts from our wartime readiness.
Fred and Wendy Smith
Colorado Springs
AFA’s future leaders
Recently, I read a letter sent to the superintendent of the Air Force Academy, Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, by Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn. The gist of his letter was disagreement with the diversity and inclusion training now required for cadets entering the academy. Lamborn suggests the academy training should emphasize preparing the cadets to protect the United States with more lethal military might vs politically correct minds wondering if pulling the trigger is the right thing to do.
I am in complete agreement with Lamborn. My 20-plus years in the Air Force makes me proud that in some way I helped keep America free. Yes, even free for the “woke” to turn against and break down the foundation of this wonderful country. I wonder what my mom and dad would think if my letters from Germany, Thailand and Korea started with “Dear Caregivers.” What my beautiful bride would have thought if I sent letters to “Person that gave birth to our sons” oh, I couldn’t call them sons.
I understand Clark is following executive orders from his commander in chief but a higher authority has made us men and women, not mindless bodies that can change our gender at will. Our president is continually demonstrating that he is mindless. and I worry that our future Air Force leaders will be poured into his mold.
David Wren
Colorado Springs
Bureaucratic mumbo jumbo
I was pleased to see the Gazette’s Viewpoint Editorial on Thursday recommending a “NO” vote on Proposition 123, which would require spending additional funds on a bureaucratic mumbo jumbo of ineffective affordable housing programs. Although mentioned in the editorial, I would like to add more emphasis to this “Vote NO” recommendation because the source of this additional spending is to come from potential TABOR tax refunds.
In essence, if Proposition 123 is passed, every year a TABOR refund is due, every Coloradan eligible to receive a refund will be automatically donating the first $50, to perhaps $100 of it back to this program.
I would rather decide what to spend my tax refund money on or what charity to donate it to, rather than ineffective, bureaucratic mumbo jumbo.
Michael Halla
Colorado Springs
Using dirty tactics
The left is crying foul about a few migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard. You know if you want to go back to the original deception let’s talk about President Joe Biden inviting them to come in the first place. Come and we will let you in with the implication that their lives would be better here in the U.S. Come, no restrictions and no limits. Now they are coming, and Biden wants two or three states and a few border towns to bear all the burden. Then the Democratic sanctuary cities whine when a few illegals are taken to their cities.
These cities support the policies but want none of the responsibility of bearing the burden. Today the Daily Wire said it was suggested a few days ago these illegals be given amnesty and with that granted citizenship and the right to vote, as this was the plan from the beginning because most of them would vote Democratic. Candice Owens said they want to replace the Black vote, and I think she said they openly admitted that because more Black voters are moving to the conservative side. How does a group who has moral standards and won’t stoop to dirty tactics fight a group who will use any dirty tactic to get what they want. Our country is lost, and most Americans are too stupid to see it.
John Bender
Monument
Matter for the people to decide
As a veteran and native of Colorado Springs, I have a deep appreciation for the value of voter-driven initiatives. They are often the purest form of legislative democracy, allowing voters to shape their communities by bypassing the rhetoric that politicians play and the gridlock that is so prevalent within our country. These initiatives also advance an increasing desire to address political matters at a local level and give voters the right to fight for themselves without the politicking to fight for individual rights.
In 2012, when recreational marijuana became legal in the state of Colorado, Colorado Springs acted judiciously and opted out to see how it would play out across the state first. Nearly a decade later, this summer, about 20% of the population in Colorado Springs signed a petition to bring the question of legalization to the ballot this November. The people clearly feel that this issue should not be left up to lawmakers, as they have failed Colorado Springs on this issue.
Despite this, last week, Dave Donelson, a short-term City Councilman running for the Statehouse, stated during a Board of Education meeting that he plans on introducing a resolution to oppose recreational marijuana in the city. Donelson’s stated opposition was based solely on speculation and “a book [he] read a couple years ago.”
Now that Donelson and others on the council have injected themselves into a matter for the people to decide, are we to assume that they will attempt to subvert the results and decline to carry out their duties effectively?
Robert Stark
Colorado Springs