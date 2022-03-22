Disastrous for our children
If the recently passed Senate bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent passes Congress the results will be disastrous for our children. While it is true the current system is bad for all, making DST permanent is a good idea only for adults who want later daylight hours. Artificially re-structuring the clock cannot change the number of daylight hours in a given day.
In Colorado most schools start by 8:00 a.m., which means students currently spend about 10% of their days starting school when the sun has barely risen. They wake up and get ready for school in the dark, and walk/ride bikes/wait for the school bus in the cold and dark, for about 20 days per school year. If DST were to become permanent, students would spend almost four months (November through February) traveling to and/or starting school before daylight. This is neither safe nor in students’ best interests. Studies already show that adolescents in particular suffer from earlier school start times. Permanent DST would only make things worse.
Arizona is the only state that has permanent standard time. As much as this idea would be unpopular with adults, it is a better idea for our children’s health and safety.
Lorena Wilder
Peyton
Each child needs a circle of caring
RE: Youth Mental Health column. (March 19) Excellent words about mental health for our children in times of crisis. As the Founder of Single Parents Day in Colorado, our group works with others to empower all types of families.
We celebrated Sunday, March 20 and Monday, March 21 as Single Parents Day to honor solo-parent families.
Each child in the family needs a circle of caring people to flourish and become a healthy and mentally-fit adult. The greatest need of all children is to be loved, no matter the composition of their family. Single-parent families may especially need the support of others because they are singlehandedly combining breadwinning with nurturing — an awesome responsibility.
I agree with Dr. DiStefano and Greg Raymond that kids must be encouraged to exercise, especially outdoors. In our beautiful state of Colorado, we can hike in the mountains or take a walk in the sunshine.
Thank you to the Colorado Springs City Council for officially proclaiming Monday, March 21 as Single Parents Day.
Janice S. Moglen
Manitou Springs
Perpetual and unlimited growth
I have seen several letters to the editor in recent weeks expressing concern over rampant growth in our city and county. A recent letter from Sue Gordon laments, “Everyone would like growth to stop! How do we achieve this?”. I would like to offer a suggestion.
While there is much concern about rapid growth, climate change, etc., most everyone is ignoring the “elephant in the room”, which is the root cause of most of these problems. That is, the perpetual growth of the human population. The more people there are, the more demand for housing, energy, food, and all the other things required to maintain life, there will be. Unless, and until, the world stabilizes human population, growth will continue.
Our country, and most of the rest of the world, is entrenched in an economic system that relies on perpetual and unlimited growth in a finite space with finite resources. This is not a sustainable system in the long term. Growth, in all aspects of our economy, will be with us as long as population continues to grow, or until we come up against natural limits, or the carrying capacity, which we may already be doing. Any good farmer or rancher understands this concept. If you have a pasture that can produce enough forage for 100 cattle, you start to damage the pasture and fail to properly nourish your cattle if you allow the herd size to exceed 100.
Yes, you can do innovative things to increase efficiency and carrying capacity, but those are only stop-gap measures if the population keeps increasing.
Charles Loeffler
Monument
Residents wanted Space Force here
I must say that the letter from Steven R. Shapro regarding the Space Force was wrong for me. I am a life long Republican. I am very guilty of voting by party, but to insinuate that “never Trumpers” did not support the Space Force in Colorado Springs is simply not true.
Residents of our great city of Colorado Springs all wanted Space Force to stay here. I personally have a vested interest since my son-in-law is a captain in Space Force and having him and my daughter close would be wonderful.
Former President Donald Trump had a “toddler tantrum” when Colorado did not support him (or Corey Gardner) in 2020. Alabama did, so he took his wounded ego and awarded a very lucrative contract to a state that supported him.
The hypocrisy of this decision being that Colorado Springs didn’t give former President Trump enough praise is ludicrous. Former President Trump just “took his ball” and went to play at another field where the players thought he was their superstar.
Our legislators need to continue to champion for Space Force to stay here. It is the best place for Space Force for more reasons than necessary to explain.
Trish Beyer
Colorado Springs
Support for the Ukrainian people
I read Mark Travis’ guest opinion piece in Sunday’s paper and can only say to Mark.... You live in a free country where you have rights to express your opinion because those that came well before you stubbornly resisted being ruled by others, risked and for some gave their lives to prevent future generations (you Mark) from being ruled by the likes of Vladimir Putin who punishes those that express a dissenting opinion.
My support is with the Ukrainian people and their integrity and bravery to fight for freedom. I only wish America was doing more to help them in their fight.
Dan Spohn
Colorado Springs