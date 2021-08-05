Disaster evacuation planning
Regarding the city’s inability to provide “escape” scenarios for west-side residents:
As is often the case, when presented with a challenge and one does not know how to solve the issue, the response is, “it can’t be done.”
In the present instance, when tasked with providing west-side residents and businesses with possible escape/evacuation routes and scenarios in the event of massive fires, city staff have responded that it cannot be done. That brings to mind the late President Ronald Reagan’s quote, “The brightest minds are not found in government.”
The city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County are not the only jurisdictions on the face of the earth which require wildfire disaster evacuation planning. There are, apparently, software programs that attempt to accomplish precisely that. Most programs of this nature are utilizing artificial intelligence to provide a series of “what if, then...” scenarios. The programs are derivatives of war gaming and the like. It is true that the behavior of a fire is not entirely predictable but neither is human behavior, thus the need for simulation modeling for national defense.
I hope the city “planners” will remember what their title implies.
John Bass
Colorado Springs
Life lesson: Set a goal
Add my “Happy Birthday” to Preston Holladay for reaching 105!
I’m only a young 86. My cardiologist told me that there is no reason I shouldn’t make it to 100 and that’s with 2 heart stents. He told me that my “widowmaker” vessel had been 100% blocked but that my heart had grown its own bypass and that was the only reason I was still here. He opened the main highway again. I decided that God wanted me to make it to 100. I told my doc that will be my goal.
I was a hospital chaplain for over 20 years, so I realize that there are many more parts to the body than the heart that can go wrong. However, I’m doing all I can to make it to at least 100.
Now that I’ve read the story on Preston, I might go for 105. I must admit that ice cream is a real problem. I am running at least 2 miles a day. Well, it used to be a run. It’s more of a military shuffle now. I run to the beat of workout music.
As I run past people at Nancy Lewis Park, which is always full of people, I give them a wave and say, “God bless you”. They usually bless me back. Lesson is: set a goal, keep moving and don’t fall.
Vernon Swim
Colorado Springs
Answering critical race theory
It’s past time to stand up against the divisive, hate-filled, racism-promoting farce called critical race theory, which is trying to pervade all our national, state, and local institutions. Under the guise of many cleverly worded euphemisms like “equity” (mandating everyone to be equal – except, of course, for the few powerful elites) which is meant to replace “equality” (everyone having an equal opportunity to live and progress as stated in the Constitution — “all men are created equal”). Trying to willfully pit whites (the so-called “oppressors”) against minorities (so-called “oppressed”), substituting “diversity” for “excellence”, and on and on ad nauseum. Is it close to home? How about the recent District 20 school board meeting, where some tried to push their CRT views.
What to do to combat this dangerous ideology? Take action now.
Support and elect officials at all levels that have the guts to stand up against these divisive theories.
Seek out true injustices and correct them by law. File lawsuits against schools and government agencies that perpetrate these Marxist ideas. Replace CRT’s focus on “systemic racism,” “white privilege,” “only certain lives matter,” and revisionist history with the teaching of freedom, the inherent dignity of every single person, truth, and good. Let your voice be heard.
John Melde
Colorado Springs
Keep wearing masks as a choice
The Point/Counterpoint articles are great. Loved the one regarding kids wearing masks in schools. There is one well laid out argument with facts to back up their position, and one dealing in emotions and baseless assertions.
Dan Ajamian aptly played the role of the first while Bethany Winder did not disappoint in the latter. Her nonscience-based diatribe was breath-taking, considering she is a nurse. “As long as people continue to choose not to vaccinate, they are choosing the alternative…” I guess we are killing people, although real numbers don’t support that.
Her children are nervous around crowds — who caused that? She confesses that after vaccination she “cavalierly took a trip to Las Vegas — a cesspool of humanity.” Does that make her a floater in that cesspool? She brings strep throat and flu into it — so now we will stop those with masks as well. Masks forever? “Wearing masks in schools is essential to keep teachers safe” — what science is that based on. She laments that finding replacements for sick teachers has become impossible — whose fault is that — kids not wearing masks or lazy teachers and insane unions contaminated with nutty progressives.
She said requiring masks will eliminate children being targeted because of a choice their parents have imposed on them. Who is imposing? She says many kids are OK wearing masks; well, more than many are not.
I know many healthy teachers who are not. I say let anyone who wishes wear one or don’t; keep it a choice. I am a father of 7, anti-universal health care, a common-sense advocate and my children will not wear a mask nor will I.
Steven Bosseler
Colorado Springs
Countries desperate for the vaccine
I heard on the news last night that while the world’s richest countries are getting vaccinated, the poorest countries will not even begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine until 2023.
And meanwhile, in the United States, a million doses were allowed to spoil. This is so wrong.
Everyone, rich or poor, should have the chance to get the vaccine. Why weren’t those wasted doses donated to those countries who are desperately needing them?
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs