Disappointed in Skorman replacement
The City Council did a great job of snuffing out the will of District 3 voters in selecting Stephannie Fortune to replace Richard Skorman.
Richard Skorman, elected this year with close to 60% of the vote, was a progressive voice on the council on various issues, bringing much needed balance. His resignation to take care of his business, in the face of new competition, was understandable, if disappointing. However, with so much time remaining on the term, the council should have actively sought out someone who shared his views on the direction of our city.
His measured action on behalf of Colorado Springs will be greatly missed, especially on issues like open space, disaster preparedness and economic growth.
Instead of appointing someone that District 3 voters might have actually elected, council chose to pack the council with yet another conservative voice, who is not a longtime resident of the district, as Skorman is.
While her credentials are impressive, Fortune’s resume is clear evidence that she will not be the progressive voice that Richard Skorman was. Of course, she deserves the chance to show how she will represent District 3 and hopefully she looks to how Skorman governed as a guide.
Becky Rolig
Colorado Springs
Trash removal in the city
As I was paying my trash removal bill, I was reminded by the comment in the paper about towns that have the trash and recycling picked up by the city. The trash removal is under the city’s responsibility. I have seen this done in Loveland and Fort Collins.
Their recycling is beyond compare with areas where you can get items you can use yourself that has been donated other individuals. This arrangement would be more efficient for everyone who has trash removed.
Paula Lagerstrom
Colorado Springs
Protect our fi
rst responders
Here’s why the proposed 25-story skyscraper will jeopardize and greatly endanger the lives of our firefighters and other first responders. Why? First, our firefighting trucks do not have ladders to reach to, say, the 20th story. How would we fight such a fire? Rescue people? Haul hoses up stairwells, such as firefighters at the 9-11 Twin Towers?
The developer will say there will be a sprinkler system. Yes, but who knows what damage a fire, or explosion will destroy, including elevators? Sprinklers systems fail. Be realistic, we cannot fight a fire on the upper floors of a 25-story building. Our firefighters and first responders should not have to risk their lives and possibly die there. We don’t want the hurried pace of an anonymous skyscraper horizon. We want to protect our first responders from needlessly jeopardizing their lives. The Planning Commission, Mayor John Suthers and the City Council have a responsibility to prevent developers from ransacking our, “sleepy little town.” They must vote against the skyscraper.
James Ciletti
Colorado Springs
The message is an unfortunate one
Wayne Laugesen’s Sunday interview with Elise Westhoff of the Philanthropy Roundtable is well-received. The message is an unfortunate one and might have gone further.
Some “grassroots” entities are little more than fronts for left-wing activists to hide that they accept donations to their ultrawealthy organizations.
These groups are actually run from Washington, D.C., and push liberal causes disguised as “charity.” They pull in tax-free money and lobby Congress on bills including D.C. Statehood, the For the People Act, and the $1.9 trillion stimulus package. It is a deception campaign.
They rely on heaps of money generated by long-dead capitalists and left to corrupt foundations, which shield their money from taxes behind the fiction of “philanthropy.”
All of this is detrimental to the charitable impulse of Americans who wish to be the “most generous country” in the world.
Janice Taylor
Colorado Springs
Good old days were good
Much fun is made of old folks like me longing for the “good old days”, but let me say this, compared with what this country is like now, they were good. Perhaps because I was growing up, raising a family, going to work, and living a busy life, I wasn’t aware of many of the problems that existed in years past. Or maybe it was because we weren’t subjected on media to every word spoken and every move made by everyone in the public eye. Regardless of the reasons, I do miss those days when life seemed pleasant enough and the country seemed to be civilized.
Every morning when I get up, I read the paper. It is becoming more and more disheartening every day. The surges in COVOD, the daily shootings, the lawsuits filed for everything under the sun, the suicide rates for teenagers, and on and on. One of the most discouraging things is the absolute hatred and viciousness that is present in our country today. Some of the people who are supposedly governing our country are so engaged in trying to oppose everything the other side is doing. Awful rhetoric is being used, and those who work in Washington don’t feel safe going to work.
I miss a country where people cared enough about others to try and make things safe for others. I miss a country where people were civil to each other. I miss reading the paper in the morning and see some good news. I miss especially, the days when people didn’t have to think about whether their children were going to be safe going to school and guns were not the prime method of “getting even” with someone. I miss the days of civility.
It is so depressing to reach the age I am and to see our country going downhill fast.
Our planet is in danger, the decency shown to others in the past is in danger, and when our children have to have drills in case a shooter enters their school, it is obvious that something needs to be done fast. Can anyone do it?
Sally Alberts
Monument