Disappointed in Avs game at AFA
I attended the Avalanche vs. Kings hockey game at the Air Force Academy this past weekend and am very disappointed that the academy is not accepting more responsibility for this horrible event. We paid almost $250 each for our tickets and after three hours in traffic we were able to find our seats and watch only the final period. The parking lots and the academy are not well-lit, and there were not enough staff to direct traffic. We were following a line of cars out of the event in a lane designated for the opposite direction regularly but, since there were so many cars in the lane I assumed it had formally been redirected by academy staff. It was very surprising when we got to the end of the lane and it was coned off!
I am disappointed for missing two thirds of the game but, I am much more disappointed and saddened that a death occurred at the event. I understand little is known about the death other than the person was a civilian and appears to have fallen off the bridge at the North Gate. I am not surprised that this occurred because entering and leaving this event was a true free-for-all! I hope the academy does not host these large events until substantial changes are made to accommodate the traffic and assure safe parking.
Rebecca Lane
Black Forest
Attending pro sports games
I have read several comments concerning last week’s hockey game. I will share my experiences with pro sports:
Attending baseball games at Candlestick Park and The Oakland Coliseum left some very good and pleasant memories for me and my three sons.
However, an experience at Old Kezar Stadium in San Francisco left lasting impressions not so fondly remembered. To this day, I do not remember which NFL team the Niners played. I do remember dodging thrown beer cans throughout the game. I vowed never to attend another NFL game, even when the tickets were free.
The last game I attended at Coors Field also left lasting memories. My son had been given free tickets, and it was an afternoon game. After paying $28 for two burgers, fries, and two beers, I again vowed never to go back to Coors Field.
My mother had several sayings, one I especially remember was, “A fool and his money soon does part.” You hit the nail on the head Mom! Goodbye forever, pro sports.
Donald G. Worley
Colorado Springs
Do the right thing for abuse victims
“The Mel Robbins Show” aired an episode on Colorado Springs Fox 21 recently and had a male guest tell his domestic violence story, with the hopes it would encourage men and boys in Colorado to come forward with their abuse stories.
I’m that man who told his story. But something unfortunate happened. I feel the host Mel engaged me in victim blaming and passed judgment on my abusive situation.
Mel was critical of my feelings for my ex-partner and abuser. That was wrong of her. Survivors are entitled to feel any way we want … then, now, or in the future. We shouldn’t be blamed for having our emotions.
She had opinions about why she thinks I’m trapped by my ex-partner and his abusive ways. That was wrong of her. I’m not trapped by him.
Additionally she expressed her desire to get her message “through to me” about what I should do. That was wrong of her. Survivors like me aren’t kids. We don’t need to be condescended to.
We men and boys are very proud. Our toxic masculine culture doesn’t make things easy for us. Guys won’t speak out about abuse if they’re treated like I was on the show. Colorado Springs’ men and boys are victims of domestic abuse, too. Let’s do the right thing for them.
Create a safe space to come forward with their stories of abuse. Listen. Make no judgments. Give no opinions. Offer them support. Surround them with resources. Survivors will then make the best decisions for healing.
Ron Blake
Sarasota, Fla.
An easier life for moms and dads
What good news for parents with small children or those planning to have a family in the near future. Remember all of those annoying rules and values human beings have had to teach their kids all through the years? They’re gone, folks, and you don’t have to worry about them anymore.
Lying, cheating, bullying, using foul language, intimidating, insulting, breaking laws, bragging, even betraying your country by trying to make elections unfair, all are just fine. After all, the U.S. Senate says so, and even more important, the president of our country not only says so, but makes sure to do each one of these things. Life should be so much easier for mom and dad now.
Sally Alberts
Monument
Understanding the other side
Americans are great people, but the political divide in this nation is very sad. If all you do is watch MSNBC, CNN or get your news from Google or Apple or Facebook you understandably despise conservatives. If all you do is watch Fox you understandably despise progressives.
If only people would take the time to view all perspectives on an issue, they might not despise one side or the other so much. Split your time among progressive and conservative websites and you will get a more reasonable picture of reality. Try to understand the other side of an issue. The best way to get away from the spin is to read instead of listening or watching. Review the same story or issue on conservative and progressive websites, and you will come closer to the truth. We need to bring back civility and just get along with each other. There is much that we can agree about.
Chris Colvin
Colorado Springs