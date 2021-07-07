Disappointed baseball fans
I have been a baseball fan my whole life and as such, have been to many, many Sky Sox games over the years. When we were a Triple-A team for the Rockies, it was great, had Sox the Fox, good players and good baseball, reasonable prices and a connection to Rockies but then in 2017, for some reason, the Rockies decided to move the team to Texas and somehow, we get the Milwaukee Brewers Triple-A team for two years. I don’t really care about Milwaukee but at least it was AAA and then they got wise, packed up their bags and left.
At that point, I figured we would at least get a Double-A team or at worst a Single-A team but instead we get the Vibes and the Pioneer League, the very bottom of the baseball ladder.
I really did try and give the Vibes a chance, but can’t do it any more. Been to about three games so far this year and it’s just depressing. The field looks bad, the outfield fences look bad, the playing is bad, the contests are sad and they even took the grass from the dog area.
It’s time to stick a fork in the Vibes. Tear the stadium down and build some condos. It’s on life support now, time to put it out of its misery. We got a new soccer stadium, let’s just enjoy that and as for us baseball fans, we will have to spend $50 and go see the Rockies.
Benny Terry
Colorado Springs
Complaints about AFA air traffi
c
With all due respect, the “loud airplanes” from the academy are a bother to some people, but only some, not everyone as alleged in a recent letter.
The academy has been training pilots here for over 50 years. Don’t move in close to the academy and then complain about the air traffic!
Vic Ecklund
Colorado Springs
Part of the price of freedom
I address this rebuttal to David Tindal and everyone else living in Rockrimmon, Woodmen Valley, Peregrine, and Mountain Shadows. What was there first, you or the Air Force Academy? You moved into this area knowing that the Air Force Academy was there.
That obviously implies acceptance of any noise coming from the academy. So quit your whining and consider this a part of the price of freedom.
Gerald Bishop
Colorado Springs
Developments near the academy
I just read the letter from David Tindal regarding training flights by the Air Force Academy. He states that “Myself and everyone else in Rockrimmon, Woodmen Valley and Peregrine” Would appreciate not having loud airplanes flying over their neighborhoods in the early morning. How ironic that it was published on July 4.
I don’t think he speaks for everyone, in fact I’m sure of it. I had a hand in developing some of Rockrimmon and all of Peregrine. I can assure you that the AFA was there long before residents moved there. So, AFA keep flying when and where you need to and train the defenders of our freedom. I like the sound of freedom. Mr. Tindal, you can move out east away from AFA flights, loud traffic and other sounds associated with civilization.
Jerry Novak
Colorado Springs
Push to increase vaccines
Thank you for your reporting Friday about overall Colorado vaccine goals which included information that the El Paso County numbers do not include federally administered doses. What seems to be missing not only from your story but all Gazette reporting that I have read is what the El Paso County Health Department plans to do to increase vaccination rates in our county. What barriers do they identify? How do they plan to address these barriers? Are they involving community leaders in a systematic way to address whatever barriers exist? Where do they stand on the possible push to move vaccine administration to individual doctors offices which is much talked about in other states?
It is my opinion, in part based on your reporting, that our local health department is extremely passive and is demonstrating neither thought nor leadership in this whole matter and have not from the beginning. What does the evidence show?
John Fleming
Colorado Springs
Partisan rhetoric from elected officialsOn July 4, our Congressman, Doug Lamborn, sent out a message which included the statement that, “those on the left intend to tear America down.” Divisive messages are what tear America down, not “the left.”
Americans of every political stripe are all in search of “life, liberty and ... happiness”, we just have different opinions on how to get there and partisan rhetoric from our elected officials doesn’t help the situation or the nation.
Julie Haverluk
Colorado Springs
Time to take action
It’s time to take action against Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s tyrannical attempt to block election transparency in Colorado. Last week “XiJingJena” announced her unilateral decision to prohibit any independent audits of Colorado elections through a set of “emergency rules” that do not meet the required threshold to be legal and constitutional.
We must take action to stop the secretary of state’s unconstitutional, unethical action. Griswold took an oath. She broke that oath. Griswold needs to be held accountable to all Colorado citizens for eliminating a “fair playing field” when it comes to our state elections.
Linda Taylor
Colorado Springs