Disadvantages of EVs
The referenced article published in the Gazette on Monday outlined some of the disadvantages of the electric vehicle.
There are other downsides to the EV that might not be well known.
For instance, the Swedish Environment Institute reports that the manufacture of one EV battery generates 17.5 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2). (A metric ton is approximately 2,200 pounds)
This is just to make the battery. It does not include the CO2 that is generated each time the battery is charged, typically once a day.
By comparison, a gasoline-powered vehicle, that averages 22 mpg and travels 11,500 miles/year will generate 4.6 metric tons of CO2 per year.
The typical EV is expected to have a life span of about 80,000 miles.
Heck, I have 150,000 miles on my 2011 Ram truck and expect that it will go over 300,000 miles before it is worn out.
The EVs are not as environmentally friendly as some would have you believe.
Mark Swan
Colorado Springs
Excellent reporting on judicial system
Kudos to the Gazette for its informative coverage of proceedings in our local courts, including State and Federal District Courts, the Court of Appeals, and the Colorado Supreme Court.
Michael Karlik’s articles, of which two excellent examples appeared in Monday’s Gazette, go well beyond the usual perfunctory reporting of the result. They give a lucid and detailed explanation of the issues in the cases, the arguments of counsel, and the rationale of the decision-makers.
Karlik even includes an analysis of the dissent on appeal, when there is one. As a retired attorney, I recommend this coverage to anyone who wants to be better informed about the operation of our judicial system. I have never seen better reporting on the legal system.
Thanks, and keep up the good work!
Davide Migliaccio
Colorado Springs
A sinking economy
We are in an official recession after Joe Biden and the Democrats had “enacted policies (out-of-control spending) that were harmful to the American economy.”
Knowing Biden and Democrats created this recession, they tried to redefine the official definition of a recession like they tried to redefine the definition of a “woman” or redefine what a “crisis” or “invasion” of the border is. An official recession is two quarters of contraction in the government of negative GDP. This has always been the official definition of a recession.
Biden emphasized the risk of insufficient stimulus in February 2021 and in March 2021, Biden signed a 1.9 trillion economic plan passed by only Democrats with united Republican opposition.
Biden and the Democrats rammed a stimulus package of trillions of dollars to bail out poorly run states, kickbacks to supporters, and increased spending to Democrat pet projects. Very little went to stimulate businesses.
Democrats have weakened the economy. Oil and food prices are soaring. Across the board, everything is going up from lumber to corn while retail spending is down.
Some are comparing this to the early stages of the Great Depression, when the economy collapsed due to a slowing economy where people reduced their purchasing power.
The Democrats and Biden ignored the warning signs of the coming recession or were their nonactions deliberate all along?
Sadly, just over two years ago under President Trump, America had the best economy in history with historic low unemployment, low interests rates, and low inflation. However, the result of Democrat policies has produced a sinking economy with rapid inflation, increased unemployment, declines in GDP, uncertainty of stock market strength, shifting interest rates, and declining consumer confidence.
All of which has made our economy weak with the Democrats having no one to blame except themselves.
Frank Aquila
Colorado Springs
Who will be shorted?
Per the Gazette on July 27, Colorado is interested in “green” hydrogen on an industrial scale. The article seem ignorant of the means of producing “green” hydrogen. This is produced by electrolysis of water, which requires electricity.
Who will be shorted when the sun and wind fail to produce electricity, our residences, industry or the hydrogen-production facility that has a state imposed contract and a deadline?
Thomas Gibb
Colorado Springs
Worry about our everyday lives
What is it with the Republican Party that its elected members vote against anything and everything meant to make life better for the American public?
I understand the war against women. I grew up with it, and the Republicans obviously want to go backwards in time instead of looking to the future. But voting against the veterans? Why? Is this the same Republican Party that was the law-and-order party in which the former guy grabbed a flag pole and proceeded to hug it and caress it?
So now the Republican Party has added the vast number of American veterans to the list of 9/11 firefighters and policeman who were injured, every female in the United States, and every school child who cowers behind a desk to their hit list.
Time for us to stop worrying about the stock market and start worrying about our everyday lives.
We are being threatened by every candidate who loses a race by 20 points or more and says they “wuz robbed!”
Tina Routhier
Colorado Springs