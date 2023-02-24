Direction Colorado is going

“A majority of Coloradans believe state is headed in the right direction.” (Feb. 16) Really?

Colorado leads the nation in auto thefts, is near to top in fentanyl deaths, and our sanctuary state capital is so overrun by illegals, sorry — immigrants, that our Democrat governor has been shipping them to New York.

Pot legalization is destroying out youths, increasing car crashes, and attracting more homeless every day. Many of our libraries are now closed because of the homeless’ meth contamination. Colorado Democrat legislators want to take away our guns, gas stoves and gasoline-powered cars.

So what direction is Colorado going? West to California or East to New York? Not a couple of good choices.

Robert Bee

Colorado Springs

There has to be a better way

Almost a quarter of a century ago, I purchased a home in a well-established neighborhood with two schools and two churches across the street. I figured it was a safe bet against “progress”. Two years after I moved in, I hear they want to expand Constitution Avenue to I-25, basically in my backyard. The neighborhoods protested and won. It came up again, and we fought it and won. It has been 20 years now, and we’re still fighting it.

The proposal cuts through four long-established neighborhoods and will destroy part of the Rock Island Trail and run next to Monument Valley Park as well as cut through the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail. It will affect 1,300 affordable homes that have a large elderly population. We don’t have the luxury of buying a different home.

A couple of years ago, they spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to revamp the Paseo-Constitution corner. Our tax dollars! Those dollars will be wasted with the expansion. This expansion will fracture our quiet neighborhood, bring light, noise and air pollution and decrease our property values by 10-15%. It would only lighten east-west congestion temporarily and expressway traffic would aggravate congestion on I-25 at the Fontanero exchange — the most congested part of I-25 in Colorado Springs. It would burden streets east of Union Boulevard along with exponentially increasing fatal accidents. There has to be a better way. We need to remove this project from consideration, finally.

George Zirfas

Colorado Springs

Study could harm many

Please accept this as one of many (hopefully) letters opposing the extension of Constitution Ave. and help us stop the progression of a study that could harm many lives. Here are a few reasons we oppose this:

• Decades of traffic research confirm that an expressway would lighten congestion only temporarily, but its four lanes of traffic would harm neighborhoods permanently.

• An expressway would fracture quiet, established neighborhoods of affordable homes for the convenience of drivers headed elsewhere. Residents in the 1,300 homes nearest the expressway would suffer noise, air pollution and nighttime lights from thousands of vehicles daily.

• Just months ago, damage to neighborhoods and opposition from citizens led city leaders to remove an expressway from projects of the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority. If anything, opposition is even stronger now.

It’s time to fill the idle land beside the train tracks permanently with a greenway. It will demonstrate your commitment to neighborhoods over yet another road (and save hundreds of millions of dollars).

Whitney Morris

Colorado Springs

People cause the problems

I respectfully agree to disagree with David Vaillencourt in his letter “We have a culture problem” in the Sunday edition.

I don’t believe that we have a culture problem with the police. I believe that we have a culture problem in people not respecting the law and not respecting the police. People need to obey the laws and obey when an officer tells you what to do.

In most if not all incidents where there is an altercation with a civilian and a police officer — the person does not comply with the officer’s requests, fights back and or tries to flee. Yes there are times where an officer might abuse his power, but those are very few. I believe that the people cause the issues to escalate and the officer is forced to make a split second decision. There are over 60 million interactions with police every year. Yet very few people get killed by police. In a Wall Street Journal article by Jason Riley, he points out that in 2019, 999 people got killed by police. Only 38 victims were unarmed. The rest were armed and involved in a crime.

Its simple. When and officer asks you to do something — comply. If you get pulled over — hands on 10 and 2. Be polite.

When I grew up in the 1960s, the saying was “Call a Friend, Call a Cop”. We need to get back to those days.

Keith Knudson

Colorado Springs

Exemplary newspaper carrier

I’ll put my newspaper carrier up against yours anytime. Sixty-foot driveway; 8 inches of snow; open the garage door; pick up my paper without getting my slippers wet. He’s got a heck of a throwing arm and maybe a baseball career thanks to The Gazette. Thanks!

Al Pfeifer

Colorado Springs

A lack of coverage

This past weekend, there where almost 100 youth hockey teams totaling around 1.500 players from across the U.S. competing in a four-day Presidents Day tournament hosted by the Colorado Springs Amateur Hockey Association, and I didn’t find a single story on this event.

This was a positive event for our youths and their families to be informed about and like so many other positive local news stories involving our young people, you failed to report on it.

Fred Dudek

Colorado Springs