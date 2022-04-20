Different set of laws in the Springs
It seems ironic to me that there are different laws for the citizens of El Paso County than the homeless in our community. The homeless need help and many recognize that need, as do many organizations including the city of Colorado Springs that provide their support. However, I have read recently about the fire ban imposed by the CSFD that is definitely needed in the current drought that we are experiencing. I notice routinely that the homeless do not abide by these laws and very often flaunt the law with their fires on cold evenings.
The same goes for camping in the city limits. Citizens are not allowed to camp, but homeless are camping in all areas of our wonderful city!
I respect laws, as do the majority of Americans, but after living in Colorado Springs for 41 years, it is apparent there are laws that are not enforced by the City Council and subsequently the CSPD. Often, CSPD’s hands are tied by red tape and politics, my apologies but that is not an excuse!
For this town to continue to grow and be a town for all to be proud of, this homeless situation needs to be addressed differently than has been in the past 10 years. With regard to littering, this is also an unbelievable double standard in this city. Let’s start with a daily cleanup of trash in the six square block around the Springs Rescue Mission. The rescue mission is an asset for the city and the homeless, but they unfortunately do not realize they are also part of the problem. Remember the movie, “If you build It, they will come.”
Marc Van Ness
Colorado Springs
Keep Colorado beautiful
In addition to William Page’s letter titled, “Clean up Colorado Springs” regarding the trash on the roadsides, it’s important to also point out the need for cleaning up our trails and open spaces. Not only is there paper trash but also many bottles and cans. If we gave people an incentive to pick them up, it would cut down on the trash lying around.
My proposal would be to instigate a deposit on bottles: not only soda but also water and beer bottles. Pay a 5 cent deposit on a bottle and get it back when it’s returned. This also opens up other benefits besides cleaning up our trails.
Scouts could have bottle drives to raise money for activities. The homeless would have a ready-made opportunity to earn cash while cleaning up the roadsides, parks and other areas. Opportunities for new businesses to collect the returnable bottles and cans.
Colorado is an incredibly beautiful state. Let’s keep it that way and remove/recycle/return the trash.
Beverly Carrigan
Colorado Springs
Supporting ‘modest densifi
cation’
The Gazette carried an article regarding a national survey that Zillow conducted of about 12,000 participants (homeowners and renters).
It suggests that homeowners and renters overwhelmingly (77%) support “modest densification” by allowing construction of ADUs, duplexes and triplexes in existing assumed single family neighborhoods (26 metro areas throughout the U.S.). Modest densification is not clearly defined in the article.
The survey says that “61% of respondents agreed that affordable housing in their neighborhood is more important than preserving free parking for themselves.” Really? It also states that apartment building construction within existing homeowner neighborhoods is supported to the tune of 48%.
Again, I would ask, really? I’ve lived across the street from an apartment complex.
On-street parking was next to impossible, and traffic seemed nonstop.
Zillow’s survey might represent their clients; that of buyers, sellers and renters. I would assume many of the homeowners in this survey supporting these additional structures in single family neighborhoods are income driven.
I don’t believe that most content homeowners, not interested in starting a real estate business, are nearly as supportive of additional density of their neighborhoods.
Maybe new, quality construction of tiny-home like communities, on individual lots, with city, or county maintained streets, to avoid high HOA dues associated with many condos, townhomes or mobile home parks due to private facilities, or some other creative, truly affordable housing development might allow first-time homebuyers to build equity, instead of paying off someone else’s mortgage?
Larry Syslo
Colorado Springs
How did we get this way?
When turning on the news these past few days we saw more reports of mass shootings. How did we get this way? Let me count the ways.
As a consequence of the sexual revolution of the 1960s, we became a permissive society.
In 1962, God was “expelled” from the schools by ending prayer in the schools. In 1973, termination of the draft ended the opportunity for many to learn the respect and discipline that service to the country provided. In 1973, Roe v. Wade ruled that it was acceptable to kill the unborn, denying them the privilege of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Divorce rates increased markedly between the 1970s and 1990s.
Children suffered from an increase in the absence of an adult male in the home. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from 1960 to the present 18.4 million children, 1 in 4, live without a biological, step, or adoptive father in the home. Today, half of Americans attend church, down from 70% in 1999 with most of the decline attributable to the increase in the percentage who have no religion. And the recent history of sensational reporting by television and the flood of images, especially before all the facts are known, inciting more violence.
So what do you expect? Stay tuned. You shouldn’t have to wait long for the next distressing report.
John Elms
Colorado Springs