Development with planning
I was very disappointed after reading the Gazette’s Editorial Board’s opinion piece on Monday, “Stop no-growthers from exploiting public safety.”
The board claims that no one has died while following the city’s evacuation protocols; however, there has never been a definitive explanation as to the deaths of William and Barbara Everett, an elderly couple who resided in Mountain Shadows and perished during the Waldo Canyon fire. CSFD Fire Chief Randy Royal has been quoted on several occasions that the Everetts were at fault for not following evacuation orders; however, as a resident only living blocks from the Everetts, I can tell you that there were no such evacuation notices given to my knowledge. The Waldo Canyon fire erupted in minutes, not hours, and we were forced to flee in 15 minutes, based on the fire racing down the hill. At that time, there were no first responders in the Mountain Shadows area. We were on our own to make our way out.
Evacuating out of Mountain Shadows was a nightmare. Ash and embers rained down on my car, and I questioned whether I would beat the fire out of my neighborhood. Many neighbors and friends told me that they thought they might be burned alive in their cars while waiting over two hours just to make it to I-25. Unless you have experienced something like this, you cannot explain the trauma that remains with you.
These issues came to the forefront with the proposed rezoning of 2424 Garden of the Gods Road and the developer’s request to build three-story apartment buildings. The Mountain Shadows Community Association opposed this idea due to numerous factors, but most importantly it was due to safety. The intersection of Flying W and 30th Street connecting to Garden of the Gods is one of the few roads out of Mountain Shadows. Placing an additional 1,000-plus residents at that intersection can only add to the evacuation congestion. 2424 is a huge parcel of land, and we need to consider that once a rezoning request has been granted, the developer is free to do whatever they want, including adding additional hundreds of apartments with potentially thousands of more residents.
For the Gazette board to claim that “we” are flat out opposed to development because we “got ours, so the heck with everyone else,” is insulting. Development is going to happen; however, the issue becomes developing with long-term planning in mind. Let’s be cognizant of the ramifications of allowing developers to build large complexes in areas without the evacuation infrastructure needed in the event of another catastrophe like the Waldo Canyon fire.
Dorian Lee
Colorado Springs
Grateful to be an American
After reading the letter by David J. Baker, and then the response by Eric DesPres, I felt I needed to put my 2 cents worth in.
As an American citizen, born and reared, I am tired of people trashing this wonderful country. Then, as a person who was living in Canada for a time, I thought my experience there might be of interest to others. I keep hearing about the wonderful health system there and having dealt with it, I can give you firsthand knowledge.
First, though, may I tell you that everyone we knew in Canada who might be needing some sort of surgery or help with their health would immediately drive over the border into the U.S. to get that help.
As far as my personal experience is concerned, I needed to have my yearly pap smear.
No biggie ... right? American women go through this all the time. Well, in Canada, that one-time visit to the doctor worked out to be no less than four (that’s four) separate visits at least. I was dumbfounded to say the least ... but that’s the way its “wonderful” health system works.
Am I grateful to be an American in our system? You bet your life! Bless Eric DesPres for speaking up. May his tribe increase!
Ann Lane
Black Forest
What a concept
Speaking as a proud Libertarian, I read of teachers taking it upon themselves to “teach” children CRT, “woke” values, sexualization, gender identity, and “alternative” lifestyles, with more than a little concern.
Instead of looking to ‘duh gubment’ to tell you what they’re going to do for (or is it really to ?) the children, why not let the parents decide where, how, and by whom they want their children to be educated?
With the money following the kid instead of ‘duh gubment’ dictating who gets the money, the parents can decide what’s best for their children.
Parental choice? What a concept!
If parents want to educate their children, that’s fine. Home-schoolers have been doing quite well for decades. Armed with their newfound experience from coping with COVID, they’ll be fine.
If they want to send them to a different school, that’s fine, too!
The good schools will do well when the word gets around, and nobody will want to send their kids to a loser.
I’ll bet parents will pool their resources, create their own schools, and take care of their own kids.
Parents teaching their own children? What a concept!
Of course, the teachers union, bureaucrats, legislators, and lawyers will have coronaries because their ever-expanding monopoly would be in danger.
Just think of the gas/smog saved from not running the kids back and forth all over town.
Hey, wait a minute, they can spend that money saved on (OMG!) the kids! Competition? What a concept!
Parental rights, responsibilities, choices, and self-determination with rewards and consequences.
What a concept!
Gordon Carleton
Pueblo West