Development of pristine land
I just read the letter written by Freda Spurlock, and I could not agree more. I value hearing from long-time residents as to their reactions to the building frenzy. We’ve pilfered water from farmers and down-stream users long enough. Our appetite is insatiable.
But it’s not just the quest for more water that is a problem. The city is developing our precious open space into bicycle speedways. Our city forester says he’s turning the foothills into prairie, by grinding up thousands of Gambel oaks, mountain mahogany and ponderosas. You don’t see wildlife in our natural spaces anymore. All the tree cutting allows the wind to dry out the ground and whatever was left growing (mostly grass). The temperatures will rise as summer approaches and the city keeps getting hotter, increasing demand for more water.
If it turns out to be continued drought, we could be in danger of fires getting bad. There is going to be difficulty getting everyone evacuated from over-crowded neighborhoods. My area is a prime example of too may residents to fit on our old, narrow streets. Especially since we have reduced access to more and more streets and trails.
We should stop the development of previously pristine land and focus on cleaning up the garbage floating on the wind, taking better care of all our residents and preserving what is left of nature.
After all, that’s what makes this beautiful city unique. Anyone can put buildings everywhere, but you can’t bring back the woods, foothills, wildlife or water, once it’s gone.
Nonne Kreger
Colorado Springs
Protect full-day kindergarten
Recently the Colorado Joint Budget Committee (JBC) reconvened to draft their budget recommendations for the General Assembly. As a mother with a child eagerly awaiting kindergarten in August, and a Save the Children Action Network advocate, I strongly urge the JBC to protect funding for full-day kindergarten.
At a time when we are worried about an unprecedented level of learning loss due to school closures, reducing the ability of five-year-olds to attend school full-time places children further at risk.
In addition, passing the costs of attending full-day kindergarten onto parents who are dealing with financial insecurity would disproportionately place kindergarten out of reach for many children.
Jaylynne Koch
Colorado Springs
Be visionary about providing power
Thank you for helping with the ongoing discussion about our future power needs in Colorado Springs.
One of the things that I admire most about our community fore-fathers was their visionary work to provide us with both power and water.
We need to be equally visionary about providing power and water for our future generations. The discussion about our power requirements needs to be about the continuing demand growth and how we will meet the demand through the remainder of this century. With a plan for new power supply (not buying it from a source over which we have no control, nor any confidence) the Drake power plant takes care of itself through planned obsolescence.
Closing an existing power plant without first providing for its replacement is cheating future generations.
Eric Swanson
Colorado Springs
What is really happening
I thank the Gazette’s Editorial Board for accurate acknowledgment of facts when stating the paper’s opinion about matters important to the readers. I have come to rely on the Opinion Section of the paper for a helpful summary of what is really happening around us. It seems almost all other news sources are simply partisan mouthpieces for various political agendas, who ignore some facts and distort other facts to argue their point of view.
Thank you for your commitment to integrity, and challenging us all to expect a reasonable and timely approach by our leaders to critical issues that impact our lives.
Jim Dean
Florissant
A beautiful obituary
I read obituaries. I am a retired RN and have always read obituaries. As a hospice nurse I read the obituaries and kept the ones of the patients I had cared for. Sunday’s paper had the obituary of a 39-year-old man who “was born severely disabled, functioned at age 1-2 years”. It’s a beautiful obituary. If you still have your paper, read it.
The family makes the suggestion that in lieu of flowers, if you choose to honor David, please contribute to your favorite charity or to Goodwill Journeys. So, this obituary spoke volumes to me.
A family who has cared for a severely disabled son his whole life. I don’t know them but I am reminded of how much others give, not the millionaires, not the public figures but the every-day people who do amazing things.
So I challenge everyone reading this, if you are able, to give. Give something from your stimulus check, from your bank account, from your piggy bank, to a charity or food bank, or whatever, of your choice.
Carol Cook
Colorado Springs
Higher prices, more tax money
Numerous letter writers seem to resent liquor stores and pot shops being considered “essential”. Haven’t you figured out why?
“Sin” taxes. Do you really think the cities and the state are going to give up a large chunk of their tax money?
Convenience stores are one the few places you can buy cigarettes these days. My brand of cigarettes has increased in price by $18.00 per carton in just 6 weeks.
A relative who buys pot tells me, a pot shop in Manitou has doubled the prices of everything in the last 6 weeks. Higher prices, more tax money collected.
Be thankful you are not an addict. The addicts are supporting your children’s schools.
When everything opens up again the prices of most things will be 50 to 150% higher.
Carol Mueller
Colorado Springs