Details on legal wrangling

The article written by Seth Boster you published recently makes it sound like I have singlehandedly put many Colorado fourteeners out of commission for hikers. I would like to correct some significant details for your readers, so they can have more confidence in our government and legal system. The people of Colorado, including landowners, can make much better decisions with more complete information. Here is some of the key information that is not been publicized.

The legal significance of my case was this. The term “willful” was undefined in Colorado, relating to this law. The precedence setting aspect of this case was to define “willful.” As in my case — if three people are badly injured during the weeks after the owner has taken photographic evidence of the hazardous damage, but done nothing, is that willful? After my injury, they responded within 24 hours with a blockade. Could they not have done that when they photographed the situation?

I have not heard anyone talk realistically about the legal alternative. If you, as a landowner, intend to restrict the usage of your property, it just changes which Colorado law applies. That was the legal path I started down, and the district judge declared AFA liable, even when they claimed that I was a trespasser.

So, an owner can be held liable whether they intend to let people use their property. Jones Dulin’s reported statement seems very accurate; a landowner should have basic human decency. If they do, Colorado law does not hold them liable in virtually any case. My case just confirms that rationale in a painful way.

The court’s award might seem outrageous, but when you consider all the damage; irreversible traumatic brain injury, decreased ability to provide for my family (national executive to maintenance man) and medications required to keep me alive, the award was very reasonable.

I am thankful for life every day and for our governmental system that helps secure our rights. I hope the publication of correct and complete information will help both continue.

James L. Nelson

Colorado Springs

Policy change is necessary

When looking at the statistics provided by Pew Research — a 14% increase in homicides involving gun violence from 2019 to 2020 and a five-year increase in suicides involving a firearm by 10% — it is plain to see that policy change is necessary. Looking back to 1968, with the passing of the Gun Control Act that prohibited the purchase of handguns from licensed dealers to individuals under the age of 21, an obligatory action would be to do the same for long-barrel firearms — to include AR-15’s, long barrel rifles, and shotguns. This in addition to red flag laws and enhanced background check requirements will, according to Sen. Jessie Donaldson, keep guns out of the hands of children, reduce the suicide rate, and ultimately ensure the safety of communities.

Expanding an increased purchasing age to firearms is a start; however, Congress needs to consider the age at which the brain, namely the frontal cortex, is considered to be developed — age 25. Despite the exceptions to the rule, the focus of these acts needs to first be centered around regulating the age requirements for possession of a firearm as well as the purchasing of a firearm through a private seller.

The 2017 Las Vegas massacre by 64-year-old Stephen Paddock brings into question the reliability of the system. Paddock purchased all 23 firearms legally, yet he is well over the proposed age for the current bill. To include an individual close to the proposed age, the most recent shooting at Club Q in 2022, carried out by 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, whose use of “ghost guns” allowed him to bypass Colorado red flag laws.

The safety of American citizens is paramount and change is necessary, but the answer is not as simple as raising the age requirements for purchase through a licensed dealer.

Courtney Gates

Colorado Springs

Voting for new leadership

Horrible traffic engineering, bad roads, increased homelessness, property crime, overdevelopment and needless projects. The last eight years have been hard on this city. Think about that when you vote for new leadership.

Neal Cully

Colorado Springs

Doing the math on wolves

In the Monday Gazette, we read, “The real cost of wolves is yet to be seen,” followed by a plethora of speculation about expenses associated with restoring them to Colorado. A look back to 1995 offers perspective.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reported in 1998 that “Wolf recovery in the northern Rocky Mountains from 1973 until 1998 has cost a total of $10,225,000.” Transporting 31 wolves to Yellowstone and 37 to central Idaho might have cost about 1% of that. So, what did we get for our 10 million bucks?

In 1995, the first year wolves were transplanted to the park, 130 tour companies operated in the park with commercial use authorizations. By 2019, over 300 CuAs had been issued.

The annual economic impact of wolf restoration was estimated in 2005 at $35.5 billion (Duffield et. al. 2006). Visitation to Yellowstone during 2005 was 2,835,651, but by 2017, park visits had risen 145% to 4,116,525. An estimate of the annual economic impact, adjusted for 23% inflation over this period, is $65.5 million annually. Furthermore, wolf watchers help spread these economic benefits over time, as they visit outside the peak summer season and stay longer than most Yellowstone visitors.”

The rise in Yellowstone’s wildlife-watching industry follows a general trend nationally, which saw a 28% increase in wildlife-watching activities since 2011. By 2016, 86 million people were watching wildlife, and their associated expenditures totaled over $70 billion (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service 2017).

All this means that the approximately 100 wolves in Yellowstone are worth $225,000 each!

Norman Bishop

Bozeman, Mont.