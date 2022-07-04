Destructive shooting areas
My husband and I have traveled up Old Stage Road several times to take out-of-towners or go hiking on nearby trails, and recently hiked in that area. I noticed numerous “shooting areas” (past the Bear Trap Ranch area) and forest service or information signs with lots of bullet holes in them. I recollect little (if any) shooting areas or bullet holes in signs such as these in the recent past. What was disturbing in these shooting areas, not only were spent shells from rifles, 9mm, etc., but trash, beer bottles and cans, shot-up skeets, or other “target” bits lining the forest floor. But the worst possible evidence was seeing trees having been shot — leaving stumps!
I grew up in a family who hunted and once in a while practiced at a designated shooting range. I also had the experience of learning to shoot a revolver at a young age in the presence of my father and an adult brother at one of those ranges. Our family guns were always locked until needed. I had then, and still have respect for those who hunt and bring home game to feed their families while using their properly managed guns.
With designated shooting ranges (such as near Fort Carson, or at businesses such as Magnum), why don’t these folks practice there — not within our beautiful forest! When my husband and I climb Mount Rosa (above Old Stage Road), we always hear the choruses of birds there, and enjoy its long-distance views. We should not have to hear gun shots from below, which we unfortunately did.
Maybe the reason why people have to go to these “shooting areas” (and destroy a swath of forest in the process) is just to recklessly party. Areas off Old Stage Road just look horrible now with its stumps and trash piles. Seriously, please consider others when you decide where you want to practice shooting.
Tammie Fisher
Colorado Springs
Crisis in the schools
The Gazette makes much ado about a study wherein more Coloradans disapprove than approve of schools. Why doesn’t the Gazette do a study of how teachers feel about their schools? Newsflash: teachers aren’t happy either and are leaving in droves or not entering the field.
As a classroom teacher entering his twenty-fifth and final year, I disapprove of many parents’ ill-discipline of their children, students’ failure to hold themselves or be held accountable, and communities that give lip service to valuing schools but who treat me like an employee rather than a partner (I pay taxes too). Never do I hear the Gazette talk about parental behavior and students’ responsibility for their education, and how ill-disciplined behavior affects the entire environment. If you are a community member and have witnessed the “tapped-out,” rude, entitled, and dismissive behavior of children and teens in your public spaces, businesses, and restaurants, these are who populate the schools.
There will come a time in the very near future, when the staffing crisis just beginning, reaches such critical shortages, that perhaps only then the Gazette will finally see that it is part of the problem, not the solution. Parents disapprove? Really? Well, guess what? So do the teachers and staff who are routinely dismissed, ignored, and blamed for other peoples’ failures, bad behavior, and lack of accountability. Enough is enough. This is exactly why I am retiring early.
Chip MacEnulty
Colorado Springs
Sondermann’s column important
Thank you for including Eric Sondermann’s column each week. The June 23 piece is especially important and should be read by everyone not watching the Jan. 6 Select Committee hearings which are revealing so much about the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results. To everyone, please be an active citizen, vote, and stand up for democracy.
Barbara M. Kohlhaas
Colorado Springs
Lacking moral fortitude
In Leonard Pitts opinion piece on June 29 he writes “The Illinois congressman is one of just two Republicans — Rep. Liz Cheney is the other — who had the moral fortitude to serve on the House committee investigating that attempted coup.” If my memory serves, the Republican leadership recommended several other Republican congressmen who also had the moral fortitude to serve on that committee. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who seems to be lacking in that trait, refused to let them serve.
Dik Thurston
Colorado Springs
Long game of fear promotion
As the world labors valiantly against oppressors of liberty never has it been clearer that the utmost condition(s) to govern free societies is it’s absolutely, absolutely necessary that the agents of unsupportable mystical positions and alternative facts be recognized and then ostracized through the expedient rule of law from their entrenched positions of power.
For far too long mercenaries like Sen. Mitch McConnell and like-minded others have dealt from the bottom of the deck and laid the expense and burden of their personal greed on the backs of hard working Americans. Be wary not to turn away now as these individuals and collaborators are at last being dragged into the public eye and exposed for the profiteers they really are. It is imperative that you remember he and others like him have played a long game of fear promotion. You should recognize that McConnell and the court he fashioned wasn’t created to serve the biased factions of white Americans or Donald Trump, No! His purpose has been to fortify his own caliphate within the walls of Congress. Try to deny this and you can’t. The recent decision of his handpicked Justices has shown us the depth of his disdain for democracy and liberty. At his direction deeply entrenched misogynistic religious ideologies will now persecute the women of this country in their pursuits for comprehensive health care.
My daughter is thoughtful and discerning, by nature kind and nurturing. With no cause you tell her now she’s intellectually inferior… how shameful!
Craig Dean
Colorado Springs