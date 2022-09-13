Destroying a neighborhood’s peace
Eighteen years ago, we bought our retirement home in the Northgate area of Colorado Springs. Our rear deck view is of the Air Force Academy and our beloved Front Range. We are truly blessed by the property God has given us and the amazing views. We love being able to sit on our rear deck or our rear patio and enjoy the natural beauty and the quiet.
We are not enamored with the idea of an amphitheater being constructed within a mile of our rear deck in the near future and our quiet space being usurped from us. We are not excited about strangers using our street as an economical place to park so they can walk to a concert venue.
And we are even less excited with the prospects of loud, inebriated people retrieving their cars from our quiet neighborhood after a concert! I intend to ensure my voice is heard about the invasion of our peace and quiet in the name of making our fair city more economically inviting.
Doug Wamble
Colorado Springs
Poor public transportation
I am responding to the Sunday perspective by Randal O’Toole. I can not believe anyone writing this article has ever lived in an area of the USA that has excellent public transportation. Colorado Springs is deplorable in this respect, so how can you state it is better to get more autos on the road and improve our roads?
If we had excellent public transportation and people were not lazy we could have less cars and emissions in our city. I lived in Portland, Ore., and Golden, and both places allowed me to park my car all week and use public transportation. When I moved to the Springs I was appalled at the inefficient bus system, as there is no rail system. You can use public transportation if it is available, it just isn’t here. Also I walked a mile to get to the station in Golden, but it was beneficial to not use my car all week.
Patricia Rasimas
Colorado Springs
Same old same old isn’t cutting it
In reading “The most powerful political party in the country right now? The answer might surprise you” by Vince Bzdek published in the Sunday, Sept. 22 Gazette, it is not surprising to me why folks do not ascribe to a particular political party. The parties play single issues when the variety of issues is in the 100s to thousands. The rhetoric and shameless portrayal of issues by political representatives assumes citizens are less than understanding of the factors and simple minded.
There is a lot of data behind today’s issues, rules in need of changing and or explaining, and unacknowledged necessary assessments that just never see the light of day. Believe in political grandstanding they say, believe in our opinions they say, we know better they say, and yet the same old same old isn’t cutting it today. Trust has been eroded, old thinking is problematic, new thinking is problematic, to move forward in some direction other than backwards, politicians need to be forthright with citizens and not just say something is wrong that the other person proposed. Explain the data, present the picture with clarity, citizens are educated, knowledgeable, and have the ability to sift the rhetoric.
Today’s election commercials is all the proof one needs to understand how politicians see citizens and constituents. People are leaving the parties because they are better than their representatives and they’re tired of being treated like 19th century eight-graders.
Roger L Baty
Colorado Springs
No role for any parties
I just finished reading a ‘Letter to the Editor’ wherein the author complained about the role of the ‘party’ and supported an additional group, in addition to the Democratic and Republican Parties. The author had no fixed solution, they did not really know how to implement the idea! I liked what was written as it dove-tailed with my thoughts about the state of our government.
One thought I had about how to implement the changes suggested is to allow two or more parties, as we have now, for elections, but once elected the party is eliminated. I suggest Parties only for elections. Let the party tout their views and program whilst the individual is running (mainly for funding!) and being elected, but once elected the party stops talking.
No majority or minority in the House or Senate! Just elected individuals that have their own beliefs and think and consider and vote for their constituents, not their party.
The president is in charge, and he/she tries to focus the discussion between the members of the House and the Senate. Perhaps a ‘head’ of the House and Senate would lead internal discussions, but there would be no role for any parties.
Makes sense to me! Whoever is elected is ‘tasked’ with supporting government of all parties involved. An individual in his or her district may not have voted for the person, but the person elected is required to consider all points of view and all data. They do not currently. They only seem to do what the Party recommends. That is not good government.
David A Keller
Colorado Springs
Personal remembrance
Thank you for your extensive coverage of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. May I add a personal remembrance?
In July 2000 I was honored by the Queen with the Order of the British Empire. As a British diplomat, I had worked with senior members of the Royal Family, but I was nervous at the prospect of meeting the Queen in person. I needn’t have worried. In Buckingham Palace’s vast ballroom, in front of several hundred people - my family and the families of other honorees - she put me at my ease and made me feel like I was the most important person in the world to her that moment. I was struck by her personal warmth and graciousness and the way in which she had clearly committed to memory the key points of my citation for the award and asked me detailed questions about them. It was an incredibly moving experience.
Later, I learned how tired the then 74 year old Queen must have been. She had returned from a state visit to Germany at 2 a.m. on the morning of my investiture. Yet there she was that day the selfless servant of the people exemplifying the values of duty, honor and selfless service. In Colorado Springs, where we have so many people — military, veterans and civilians who uphold these noble values, I hope the Queen will be remembered.
Dr. Ray Raymond
Colorado Springs