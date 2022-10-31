Despite all the claims
With wolf reintroduction planning coming up in the next few months, I think it’s a good idea to get some of the fears and myths cleared away. I attended quite few of the Stake Holder Group meetings and the mythical wolf should not be part of the management plan.
For one, wolves have not wiped out any game species anywhere. Elk numbers have grown considerably in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, despite all the claims you read online. In 2020, Idaho just had a near record elk hunt. In fact, landowners in Montana are suing Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks because elk are way over objectives in many parts of the state and they are damaging crops. The large Lolo herd in Idaho was already crashing before wolves were brought in, the cause being habitat not wolves.
Wolves also do not need to be hunted to save livestock or wild game. To be clear, several recent studies have shown that packs disrupted from hunting, can actually increase livestock predation, as the smaller pack is forced to look for easier meals. In the rare case of a predator sink, surgically removing some to save some game may work in the short term but still these sinks normally result from habitat problems. It’s just a band aid if the habitat is not fixed.
Wolves do not attack people except on very rare occasions. There have only been about 27 attacks on people and two deaths from healthy wild wolves, in all of North America, over the last 100 years. Of those attacks, nearly all were food conditioned by humans and were therefor associating humans with a free meal. This is according to Alaska Department of Fish and Game and Yellowstone’s wolf biologist Dr Doug Smith.
As far as livestock depredation goes, yes it does happen but in wolf inhabited states it accounts for less than 1% of livestock loss. Dogs account for twice that much and coyotes four times that much, according to the USDA. Ranchers are also financially compensated for wolf kills but are not compensated for dogs and coyote depredations.Several ranches in Idaho and Montana have learned ways to protect their livestock and other ranchers could follow their lead.
David Hand
Fountain
An insult to women
Re: Denver Women’s Chorus Abortion “Rage”.
Is there no abortion advocate with rage that our permanently adolescent men expect the woman to have all the burden to “take care” of an unwanted pregnancy? How about demanding that men treat women with dignity and respect, not as convenient commodities to be used and discarded. Unrestricted abortion is no great gift from men, but an insult to women.
Kirk Brush
Fort Collins
Another intrusion by government
I love the freedom of being on a golf course. But it seems the federal government can’t even keep their mitts off of that, as the DOJ amps up its antitrust investigation into the PGA.
Let’s frame this. A bunch of uber rich professional golfers were paid collectively hundreds of millions of dollars to populate a Saudi-sponsored golf league (LIV), and the same golfers and LIV are crying foul that the PGA axed them from the tour.
Now targeted is Augusta National Golf Club, the famed private host of The Masters tournament. Alleged is that Augusta Chairman Fred Ridley, pressured by the PGA, “personally instructed a number of participants in last year’s Masters not to sign on with LIV…” (WSJ 26 October) Not that I am in Mr. Ridley’s orbit, but I doubt that either he or Augusta do the bidding of the PGA. That aside, he and Augusta can do as they wish – it’s a private club that runs golf’s premier tournament.
Does this rise to the level of anything that would remotely be considered a priority within the DOJ? It’s an international matter and already the subject of multiple lawsuits to sort it out. For the DOJ to spend taxpayer dollars on this kind of nonsense is ludicrous.
But worse, it’s another intrusion by our government and a weaponized DOJ into things they have no business being involved in. Howabout corruption at the FBI, Hunter’s laptop, election integrity, and other topics that really deserve their attention?
Matt Coleman
Colorado Springs
Voting early can backfi
re
I have to strongly disagree with El Paso County clerk and recorder Chuck Broerman, regarding his opinion piece on page A11 of the Thursday, Oct. 27, Gazette. Broerman encourages all Colorado registered voters to return their mail-in ballots as soon as possible. Returning mail-in ballots early is a big mistake as evidenced by Tuesday’s televised debate between Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz. During the course of the debate it became strikingly clear John Fetterman is unsuitable for a position in the U.S. Senate.
Liberals and conservatives alike have agreed.
I wonder how those Pennsylvanians who cast their vote for Mr. Fetterman prior to Tuesday’s debate feel after witnessing the debacle. Contrary to El Paso County’s clerk and recorder, I suggest all registered Colorado voters refrain from casting their votes until one or two days prior to the Nov. 8 election day to avoid voting for a candidate that gets hit with a revelation that clearly disqualifies that individual for public office.
James Petrenas
Colorado Springs